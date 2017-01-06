Celebrity Tattoos You Just Have To See
Celebrity tattoos are the hottest new trend among the stars, and some just can’t get enough of that addictive ink! See the top celebs flashing their tatts in our body art round-up.
Kendall Jenner Flaunts One Epic (Fake) Snake Tattoo For Her V Magazine Shoot, 2016
Miley Cyrus Gets Tattoo Tribute To Fiance Liam Hemsworth’s Favourite Food, 2016
If there’s one way to show your dedication to a relationship, it’s a permanent inking. But for Miley, it wasn’t Liam’s name, nor his star sign that she went for, but his favourite food: Vegemite. Because who said tattoos have to be serious?
Lily Collins Gets A New Addition To Her Back Tattoo During Her Korean Adventure! 2016
Lily recently revealed that she got a new addition to her existing tattoo on her back, a quote which reads “Love Always and Forever”. Her new tattoo is a lily pad in full bloom with a curled up naked lady sat on top. She thanked her tattooist on Instagram with the following caption posted with this image, ‘Flashing some back for #fbf. A beautiful keepsake from an incredibly memorable Korean adventure. Thank you @tattooist_doy for adding your artistry to my personal collection. Self love is the most important kind #LoveAlwaysandForever #lilypadinbloom #KrazyinKorea.’
Hailey Baldwin Gets Pray Tattoo On Her Hands, 2016
Hailey Baldwin's latest tattoo was designed by none other than her best friend Kendall Jenner. Celebrity tattoo artist, Jon Boy, put Kendall's PR AY design on the sides of her hands, then Instagrammed the finished product, revealing that Kendall was the mastermind behind the ink.
Louisa Johnson Gets Cute Matching Couples’ Tattoo With Boyfriend Daniel Elliott, 2016
Chloe Moretz Gets Her Grandmother’s Name (Janette Duke) Tattooed Onto Her Back, 2016
Justin Bieber Gets A Tiny Cross Tattooed Onto His Face (And Fans Are Devastated), 2016
Yep, Bieber’s got his first face tattoo. And tattoo artist Jon Boy revealed that it holds a special meaning for the singer: ‘It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God’, he told E! News. But fans are seriously upset, claiming that Justin’s ‘ruined’ his pretty face on Instagram. Thoughts?
Kylie Jenner Gets A New ‘M’ Tattoo On Her Finger (To Match BFF Jordyn Woods’), 2016
Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith, 2016
It might’ve been three years since Glee star Cory Monteith passed away from a drug overdose, but then-girlfriend and co-star Lea Michele isn’t prepared to forget their time together anytime soon. In honour of their relationship, Michele debuted a number ‘5’ tattoo earlier this week, referencing the number on the back of Cory’s Glee character Finn Hudson’s football jersey. She captioned the pic: “And one more.. For my quarterback…” RIP Cory.
Paris Jackson Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Her Father, Michael Jackson, 2016
After turning 18, Paris has decided to get an ink – and this one has a very special meaning.
Taking to Instagram to share the news, she explains that the words "Queen of My Heart" can now be read on her wrist, in her late father's handwriting.
Paris says, 'To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart.'
Don't worry, we're tearing up too…
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini Shows Off A Tiny New Finger Tattoo, 2016
Cheryl has added to her collection of ink with a romantic ode to love in the form of a tiny red heart on her finger. Sharing the snap on Instagram, the former Girls Aloud star wrote: ‘My new baby ink’. Cute!
David Beckham’s New Ankle Tattoo Is Quite The Masterpiece, 2016
Liam Payne Gets A Huge Statement Clock Tattoo On His Forearm, 2016
Lady Gaga Gets A David Bowie Tribute Tattoo Inked Onto Her Ribs, 2016
Kylie Jenner Shows Off A Small Red Script Design On Her Bicep, 2016
After documenting her trip to the tattoo parlour on Snapchat, the 18-year-old star has now revealed her third inking – a tiny line of red script written across her left bicep. Dainty.
Lady Gaga Shows Off Her Gigantic Back Claw Tattoo In Tribute To Her ‘Little Monsters’, 2016
Jourdan Dunn Shows Off Her New Slogan Tattoo, 2015
The Burberry model showed off her new ink with the caption: "S/O to the beautiful and talanted @callyjoart for my new tatts ❤" The star has had her custom hand design made permanent, along with some cute writing that reads: 'fear is not an option'. Powerful statement, JD.
David Beckham Shows Off Two More New Tattoos
The proud dad showed off a scribble from his daughter Harper and a tribute to his sons which he posted explaining, “The boys expressing how they feel about daddy.” Aw, could they melt our hearts more?
David Beckham Gets ‘Pretty Lady Harper’ Tattooed On His Neck, 2015
Proud wife Victoria posted this snap of David captioning it, ‘Happy Friday x kisses from Los Angeles x ‘
Khloe Kardashian Gets Her ‘Daddy’ Tattoo Removed, 2015
Khloe shared a video of her getting a tribute to her late father on her back removed by laser, writing: ‘The end of an era… Got this bad boy when I was 16… Not so cute anymore I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me “you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.” Bye-bye bumper sticker!!!’
David Beckham Gets A ‘Buster’ Tattoo As An Ode To Son Brooklyn, 2015
Buster, we hear you ask?! Let David explain. ‘I’ve always called Brooklyn (Buster) since the day he was born…. Love you Bust @brooklynbeckham’, he captioned an Instagram shot of his new ink. Naw.
Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Unveils A Detailed Arm Etching, 2015
Jesy Nelson got her intricate inking while travelling America with her Little Mix bandmates. She captioned this photo: ‘Always wanted to be tattooed by the amazing @bangbangnyc and I finally did yesterday.’ Pretty impressive.
Kylie Jenner Gets A Tiny Red Heart Inked On Her Arm For Her First Tattoo, 2015
Rihanna Pays Tribute To Her Year Of Birth, 2015
Rihanna’s latest etching is very personal to her – the gothic ankle piece depicts the year of her birth. She captioned this Instagram shot: ‘killz. Tagged by my dear friend @bangbangnyc.’ Very cool.
Ed Sheeran Gets A Not-So-Subtle Lion Tattoo On His Chest, 2015
We Get A First Glimpse Of Zayn Malik’s Post-Split Tattoo, 2015
Zayn Malik has revealed his new ink. He went under the needle just weeks after his split with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.
The image was first seen as a sketch on the former One Direction star's Twitter account, but now it's permanently etched on his arm.
The lotus flower is traditionally a symbol of re-birth. A very fitting post break-up tatt.
Now fans are left with one question: will Zayn remove his tattoo of Perrie?
David Beckham Shows Off His New Ink, 2015
Despite the fact that David has been showing off his many tattoo additions of late, he's been keeping this one to himself. But after it was spotted through his gym gear, he decided to make the big reveal on Instagram.
We've lost count now Becks…
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Funny Ankle Tattoo, 2015
The star captioned her throwback photograph: "That moment when you realize the silly joke tattoo you got with your band 8 years ago means that your sweet stunt double has to have it drawn on too….. #sorryzoe #babiesonmyfeet #alsofeetaregross" Her fans were all quick to point out that the little line design resembled a sperm. LOL.
Hailey And Ireland Baldwin Get Matching Tattoos, 2015
Hailey Baldwin and her cousin Ireland prove it’s *all* about family when they get these matching etchings of their surnames.
Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s Matching Tattoos, 2015
Hailey Baldwin already has a matching tattoo with cousin Ireland of their surname ‘Baldwin’, and now the model has matching etchings with fellow ‘it’ girl Kendall Jenner. Yep, Hailey took to Snapchat to share a pic of the pair’s matching hearts on the inside of their fingers – although the faint plastic outline has left us unsure whether or not they are permanent. Either way, we LOVE!
David Beckham Pays Tribute To Daughter Harper With Sweet Scripture, 2015
It’s another day, another tattoo for David Beckham. This time, he’s paid tribute to daughter Harper Seven with the words ‘Pretty Lady’ scribed across his neck. He captioned this shot: ‘Hey Pretty Lady…. Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me… Thanks Mark as always looks amazing … @shamrocksocialclub.’ CUTE.
Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Meaning Behind His Lion Etching, 2015
WOAH. That’s some lion tattoo, Lewis. The huge inking actually has quite a bit of meaning for the F1 champion, who captioned this Instagram photo: ‘The African Lion Symbolizes mastering your emotions… The African lion roars ferociously and the roar can be heard for miles… It is summoning the power of the sun to be unleashed at his will, he proclaims his power as a message and a warning.” @bangbangnyc.’
David Beckham Showcases Some Very Meaningful Ink, 2015
David Beckham is known for his huge tattoo collection, and a lot of his inkings have personal meanings. But this delicate etching of the number 99 on his little finger is particularly poignant. 1999 is the year that he married wife Victoria and they welcomed their first son Brooklyn.
The footballer captioned the snap on Instagram: '99 was a good year for me …' Aw.
Jennifer Lawrence Unveils A Scar-Coloured Tattoo At Comic-Con, 2015
Ah, we do love J-Law. The actress revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego that she got this intriguing tattoo on a total whim.
'You know, I call this tattoo a watered-down rebellion because it's not like a real tattoo,' she told HitFix. 'It's just like, I was with Liam [Hemsworth]'s family and everybody was getting tattoos and I was like, well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get an H2O on my hand.
'It's the color of a scar so it's au naturel and it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get.' Lolz. Fair enough.
Unfortunately, Jen's admitted that her etching is a little, er, factually incorrect. She continued: 'I know that the two is high and H2O the two is supposed to be low. I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever.' At least it's barely noticeable!
Justin Bieber Reveals The Real Meaning Behind His New Tattoo, 2015
Justin proved once and for all that he's a real softie at heart. Taking to Instagram to showcase his new 'G' ink, he revealed the inspiration: "This is for the strongest couple i know Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly. She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I'm blessed to have you in my life #Georgia #gtat" Awww.
David Beckham Gets A Special Minions Tattoo From Harper, 2015
Victoria Beckham shares a snap of hubby David’s adorable new inking, chosen by his only daughter. ‘Harper has just added to Daddie’s tattoo collection x’, VB wrote. Temporary or real? We can’t tell, but either way, it’s super cute.
Emilia Clarke’s New Tattoo, 2015
The new bumble bee tattoo was inked by Dr Woo, and Emilia revealed the meaning behind the little insect: "#mebeforeyou what was already stained on my heart is now stained on my skin…"
Did James Franco Just Get A Tattoo Of Emma Watson’s Face On His Neck? 2015
James Franco shocked us all by Instagramming a shot of his new tattoo with the caption: ‘I <3 Hermione'. But before you get too excited (blossoming romance?), we should reveal that the tattoo, created by ink artist Cheyenne Randall, is fake... The artist is known for using Photoshopping tattoo snaps like this to confuse the world! Doh.
Ruby Rose Unveils Her Ink In Throwback Instagram Photo, 2015
Orange Is The New Black star Ruby Rose is very proud of her intricate body art. She captioned this Instagram image: ‘Throw back to when I was ripped and fit and boxing.. Before dad bods came into fashion.’
Lucy Watson Showcases Two Teeny Designs On Instagram, 2015
Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson is no stranger to the tattooist’s chair – she already had more than one inking before sharing this Instagram snap. The teeny moon and bird flying out of a cage are super-cute and clearly mean a lot to the reality star. She captioned the image: ‘*free*.’
Kendall Jenner Gets A Tiny White Dot Inked Onto Her Finger, 2015
Despite being warned off getting tattoos by big sister Kim Kardashian, 19-year-old Kendall has taken the plunge and got a permanent inking (to match one of her boy pal's) when her and BFF Hailey Baldwin both took a trip to the parlour. Although you'd be hard pushed to see it… Most subtle tattoo ever?! We reckon so.
Victoria Beckham Instagrams A Snap Of A Cute Elephant Tattoo, 2015
The former Spice Girl posted this adorable little inner elbow elephant inking on Instagram with the caption: ‘Model fittings all day in London.Going home to pack for Singapore x vb’. We can’t tell for sure if it’s hers or not, but we’re hedging our bets that it is.. Either way, it’s giving us some serious animal tattoo inspiration – how cute is that little guy?!
Sam Smith Gets An Anchor Tattoo On His Forearm, 2015
Sam Smith does something adorable for his fans and gets a tattoo of an anchor etched onto his forearm as a thank you for their support. Famously calling them his ‘little sailors’, the singer wrote: ‘For you, my little sailors,’ before sharing a video of the tattoo in progress.
Caroline Flack Gets A Cute Cat Paw Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2015
Caroline Flack paid the ultimate tribute to the one love in her life – her cat Waffle – with this too cute kitty paw stamped behind her right ear. Whilst on holiday recently she shared a photo of her and Waffle and wrote on Instagram: ‘Honestly miss him more than ever thought I would… He’s become my best buddy and I wish he was here now.’ True love!
Tyga Is Spotted With A New ‘Kylie’ Tattoo, 2015
Kylie Jenner and 25-year-old Tyga have never fully confirmed their relationship, but speculation that they are more than friends has been rife for months.
Now it seems that the rapper has dedicated a fresh ink to his rumoured beau. Snapped by a fan, the picture shows Tyga with a new addition to his sleeve of tatts. We spy the name 'Kylie' in italics, emblazoned across the inside of his elbow.
Well. If that's not a sure sign of a commitment, we don't know what is…
Source: instagram.com/kardashiandollx/
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her New Tattoo On Instagram, 2015
The singing starlet has added a cute little crescent moon outline to her neck. She showcased the tattoo for her fans in a black and white snap on her Instagram page. This marks the fourth addition to her growing collection of body ink. What a cutie!
Demi Lovato Shows Off Her New Tattoo On Instagram, 2015
Covering up her famous lip tattoo on her lower arm, the singing starlet now has a detailed black and white rose. We love it!
Ellie Goulding And Dougie Poynter’s Matching Skull Finger Tattoos, 2015
Loved-up singer couple Ellie and Dougie cement their romance by having two matching skulls etched onto their fingers after less than a year of dating. Aw!
Miley Cyrus Debuts Her New Tattoo On Instagram, 2015
Miley shows off her new tattoo, alongside a mystery man who has a matching ink. No, it's not boyfriend Patrick Schwarzeneggar, but her best pal and assistant Cheyne Thomas. She captioned, "#biewtyispain" in ode to her new friendship tatt'…
Katy Perry’s New Ankle Ink, 2015
Katy Perry celebrates the premiere of her documentary film – 'Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour' – with a dainty tattoo on her ankle. She chose a cute little multi-coloured prism, with a smiley face. Very appropriate, Perry.
Eleanor Calder Gets A Small Arrow Etched Onto Her Right Wrist, 2015
Just two weeks after her split from One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Eleanor Calder heads to an LA tattoo shop to get an image of an arrow penned onto her wrist. ‘She seemed in good spirits but you could also tell she was a bit sad’, the tattoo artist said afterwards. Aw.
Kanye West Gets Inked In London After The Brits, 2015
Kim Kardashian showed off her hubby's new wrist tattoos, which is his mum's birthdate and North's birthdate in Roman numerals. The reality star captioned "I talked him out of getting a face tattoo….for now"…
Benji Madden Gets A Chest Tattoo Showing His Love For Wife Cameron Diaz, 2015
He’s already got a fair number of tattoos, but the smiten newlywed has added to his collection with an inking of new wife Cameron Diaz’s name on his chest. Cute, but ouch!
Miley Cyrus Gets A Pufferfish Tattoo In Tribute To Her Late Pet, 2015
After her pet pufferfish passed away, Miley commemorated its life in the only way she knew how – by getting a picture of it tattooed onto her arm. ‘RIP PBF @mileycyrus,’ tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted to Instagram alongside his creation.
Oliver Proudlock Gets Cara Tattooed On Him, 2015
Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock has been showing off his new tattoos but imagine our surprise when we noticed one of them said Cara. Is this a tribute to the famous supermodel? Perhaps not as the reality TV star captioned the snap: ” Love you @csherston @jacksherston1 @maddiesherston. Tatts thanks to @mattroetattoo #fam4life”.
Kaya Scodelario Gets An Engagement Tattoo, 2015
Former Skins star, Kaya Scodelario just got the cutest engagement tattoo of her fiancé’s name on her ring finger. How awesome does it look with her stunning diamond ring?
Miley Cyrus Get A Cool New Emoticon Tattoo, 2015
Miley Cyrus has only gone and added a new tattoo to her ever-growing collection with a simple emoticon inking. What do you think of the star’s latest addition?
Cara Delevingne’s Cute Coat Of Arms Tattoo, 2014
The supermodel adds to her growing ink collection with a cute coat of arms tattoo on her ribcage, featuring a dainty ‘D’ for Delevingne.
Rita Ora’s Smiley New Ear Tattoo, 2014
Rita Ora goes subtle with a new smiley face inking on her right ear lobe. ‘Smile though your heart is breaking….#newtattoo’, she wrote alongside her Instagram picture.
Cara Delevingne Shows Off Her New Wasp Finger Tattoo, 2014
The supermodel adds a wasp too her growing collection of tattoos, this time stamped onto her left middle finger to join the lion on her right hand!
Oliver Proudlock’s Tattoo Tribute To His Mum, 2014
Made In Chelsea’s Proudlock has revealed his new tattoo and it’s a tribute to his Mum! Aww. Posting a snap of the heartbeat inking to Instagram he said: “Mum thank you for giving me life. New tatt thanks to the talented @boo_tattoo #heartbeat #stickandpoke”.
Sarah Hyland Gets A Gorgeous Hummingbird Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2014
The Modern Family actress explains her cute new tattoo on Instagram, posting: The hummingbird, though it be but little, can travel great distances. It is a carrier of joy and lightness of being. Independent and resilient; the hummingbird lifts negative energy from your life and shows you the perfect combination of playfulness and endurance.’ Deep!
Rita Ora’s Ballerina Arm Tattoo, 2014
Rita shows off her girly new arm inking, which she got to represent the fact that her and childhood BFF Anda will be ‘ballerinas when we’re 102’. Bless.
Jaime King Shows Off Her Latest Inking Of Lyrics From Jsu Garcia’s Song, ‘The Master Calls’, 2014
Actress Jaime King shows off her gorgeously delicate new design on Instagram after being spotted visiting Hollywood tattoo studio, Shamrock Social Club, on Halloween. The delicate and beautiful Dr Woo-inked design, which is on her side, features lyrics from Jsu Garcia’s song ‘The Master Calls’, which Jaime dedicates to ‘JR’ in her caption.
Poppy And Cara Delevingne Flaunt Their Neck Tattoos At The Topshop New York Flagship Store Opening, 2014
Supermodel sisters Poppy and Cara Delevingne stepped out for the opening of Topshop’s flagship New York store with their matching neck tattos on show. Poppy Instagrammed the sweet snap of the pair, saying: “Sister, sister.”
Katy Perry Gets A New Hello Kitty Tattoo, 2014
Pop Princess Katy Perry showed off a new Hello Kitty tattoo via Instagram with the caption ‘Does this make my gang signs look soft now?’
Jessica Alba And BFF Kelly Sawyer’s Matching Tattoos, 2014
Jessica Alba and best friend Kelly Sawyer had some fun with matching arm tattoos over the weekend. Don’t love them? Don’t worry, it’s only temporary…
Miley Cyrus’ Moon Tattoo, 2014
Miley Cyrus has added another tattoo to her growing body ink collection with a small crescent moon on the inside of her arm.
Cara Delevingne’s Dove Tattoo, 2014
Bang Bang NYC unveils Cara’s new scar-like finger tattoo on Instagram.
Jourdan Dunn’s Tribal Tattoo, 2014
Supermodel Jourdan Dunn is obviously a fan of Disney as she got Pocahontas’ tribal tattoo tattooed onto her finger.
Cara Delevingne’s Made In England Tattoo, 2014
Cara Delevingne has debuted her new tattoo on Instagram, posting this snap off a Made In England stamp on the bottom of her foot.
Miley Cyrus’ Cat Tattoo, 2014
Looks like Miley Cyrus love cats just as much as us, as her latest tattoo shows a cat saying, “with a little help from my fwends”. Aww.
Cara Delevingne And Jourdan Dunn’s Double D Tattoos, 2014
BFFs Cara Delevingne and Jourdan Dunn decided they loved each other so much, they’d both get matching double d’s tattooed onto their hips. Now that’s friendship.
David Beckham’s Sleeved Tattoos, 2014
Phwoar! Need we say more?
Dappy’s Hashtag Tattoo, 2014
Dappy decided on his mini hashtag inking after telling fans he wanted his face trending forever! #bold
Leona Lewis’ Delicate Feather Tattoo, 2014
Singer Leona Lewis flashed her delicate feather tattoo on her shoulder at the Black Women in Music Event in LA.
Jesy Nelson’s Monochrome Rose Tattoo, 2013
Little Mix’s very own Jesy Nelson showed off her latest ink addition while helping in the kitchen on ‘This Morning’.