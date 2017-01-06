Celebrity Tattoos You Just Have To See

Miley Cyrus Gets Tattoo Tribute To Fiance Liam Hemsworth's Favourite Food, 2016

Celebrity tattoos are the hottest new trend among the stars, and some just can’t get enough of that addictive ink! See the top celebs flashing their tatts in our body art round-up.

Lily Collins Gets A New Addition To Her Back Tattoo During Her Korean Adventure! 2016
Lily Collins Gets A New Addition To Her Back Tattoo During Her Korean Adventure! 2016

Lily recently revealed that she got a new addition to her existing tattoo on her back, a quote which reads “Love Always and Forever”. Her new tattoo is a lily pad in full bloom with a curled up naked lady sat on top. She thanked her tattooist on Instagram with the following caption posted with this image, ‘Flashing some back for #fbf. A beautiful keepsake from an incredibly memorable Korean adventure. Thank you @tattooist_doy for adding your artistry to my personal collection. Self love is the most important kind #LoveAlwaysandForever #lilypadinbloom #KrazyinKorea.’

Hailey Baldwin Gets Pray Tattoo On Her Hands, 2016
Hailey Baldwin Gets Pray Tattoo On Her Hands, 2016

Hailey Baldwin's latest tattoo was designed by none other than her best friend Kendall Jenner. Celebrity tattoo artist, Jon Boy, put Kendall's PR AY design on the sides of her hands, then Instagrammed the finished product, revealing that Kendall was the mastermind behind the ink.

Justin Bieber Gets A Tiny Cross Tattooed Onto His Face (And Fans Are Devastated), 2016
Justin Bieber Gets A Tiny Cross Tattooed Onto His Face (And Fans Are Devastated), 2016

Yep, Bieber’s got his first face tattoo. And tattoo artist Jon Boy revealed that it holds a special meaning for the singer: ‘It was a representation of his faith in Jesus and his journey with finding purpose in God’, he told E! News. But fans are seriously upset, claiming that Justin’s ‘ruined’ his pretty face on Instagram. Thoughts?

Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith, 2016
Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith, 2016

It might’ve been three years since Glee star Cory Monteith passed away from a drug overdose, but then-girlfriend and co-star Lea Michele isn’t prepared to forget their time together anytime soon. In honour of their relationship, Michele debuted a number ‘5’ tattoo earlier this week, referencing the number on the back of Cory’s Glee character Finn Hudson’s football jersey. She captioned the pic: “And one more.. For my quarterback…” RIP Cory.

Paris Jackson Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Her Father, Michael Jackson, 2016
Paris Jackson Gets A Tribute Tattoo For Her Father, Michael Jackson, 2016

After turning 18, Paris has decided to get an ink – and this one has a very special meaning. 

Taking to Instagram to share the news, she explains that the words "Queen of My Heart" can now be read on her wrist, in her late father's handwriting.

Paris says, 'To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart.' 

Don't worry, we're tearing up too… 

Khloe Kardashian Gets Her 'Daddy' Tattoo Removed, 2015
Khloe Kardashian Gets Her ‘Daddy’ Tattoo Removed, 2015

Khloe shared a video of her getting a tribute to her late father on her back removed by laser, writing: ‘The end of an era… Got this bad boy when I was 16… Not so cute anymore I should’ve listened to Kim when she told me “you don’t put a bumper sticker on a Bentley.” Bye-bye bumper sticker!!!’

We Get A First Glimpse Of Zayn Malik's Post-Split Tattoo, 2015
We Get A First Glimpse Of Zayn Malik’s Post-Split Tattoo, 2015

Zayn Malik has revealed his new ink. He went under the needle just weeks after his split with Little Mix's Perrie Edwards.

The image was first seen as a sketch on the former One Direction star's Twitter account, but now it's permanently etched on his arm.

The lotus flower is traditionally a symbol of re-birth. A very fitting post break-up tatt.

Now fans are left with one question: will Zayn remove his tattoo of Perrie?

Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Funny Ankle Tattoo, 2015
Mandy Moore Shows Off Her Funny Ankle Tattoo, 2015

The star captioned her throwback photograph: "That moment when you realize the silly joke tattoo you got with your band 8 years ago means that your sweet stunt double has to have it drawn on too….. #sorryzoe #babiesonmyfeet #alsofeetaregross" Her fans were all quick to point out that the little line design resembled a sperm. LOL.

Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner's Matching Tattoos, 2015
Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner’s Matching Tattoos, 2015

Hailey Baldwin already has a matching tattoo with cousin Ireland of their surname ‘Baldwin’, and now the model has matching etchings with fellow ‘it’ girl Kendall Jenner. Yep, Hailey took to Snapchat to share a pic of the pair’s matching hearts on the inside of their fingers – although the faint plastic outline has left us unsure whether or not they are permanent. Either way, we LOVE!

David Beckham Pays Tribute To Daughter Harper With Sweet Scripture, 2015
David Beckham Pays Tribute To Daughter Harper With Sweet Scripture, 2015

It’s another day, another tattoo for David Beckham. This time, he’s paid tribute to daughter Harper Seven with the words ‘Pretty Lady’ scribed across his neck. He captioned this shot: ‘Hey Pretty Lady…. Just adding to the collection of tattoos that mean so much to me… Thanks Mark as always looks amazing … @shamrocksocialclub.’ CUTE.

Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Meaning Behind His Lion Etching, 2015
Lewis Hamilton Reveals The Meaning Behind His Lion Etching, 2015

WOAH. That’s some lion tattoo, Lewis. The huge inking actually has quite a bit of meaning for the F1 champion, who captioned this Instagram photo: ‘The African Lion Symbolizes mastering your emotions… The African lion roars ferociously and the roar can be heard for miles… It is summoning the power of the sun to be unleashed at his will, he proclaims his power as a message and a warning.” @bangbangnyc.’

David Beckham Showcases Some Very Meaningful Ink, 2015
David Beckham Showcases Some Very Meaningful Ink, 2015

David Beckham is known for his huge tattoo collection, and a lot of his inkings have personal meanings. But this delicate etching of the number 99 on his little finger is particularly poignant. 1999 is the year that he married wife Victoria and they welcomed their first son Brooklyn.

The footballer captioned the snap on Instagram: '99 was a good year for me …' Aw.

Jennifer Lawrence Unveils A Scar-Coloured Tattoo At Comic-Con, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence Unveils A Scar-Coloured Tattoo At Comic-Con, 2015

Ah, we do love J-Law. The actress revealed at Comic-Con in San Diego that she got this intriguing tattoo on a total whim.

'You know, I call this tattoo a watered-down rebellion because it's not like a real tattoo,' she told HitFix. 'It's just like, I was with Liam [Hemsworth]'s family and everybody was getting tattoos and I was like, well, I'm always going to need to be hydrated, so I guess I should just get an H2O on my hand.

'It's the color of a scar so it's au naturel and it's literally the most unrebellious tattoo that anybody could ever get.' Lolz. Fair enough.

Unfortunately, Jen's admitted that her etching is a little, er, factually incorrect. She continued: 'I know that the two is high and H2O the two is supposed to be low. I should've Googled it before I got it tattooed on my body forever.' At least it's barely noticeable!

Justin Bieber Reveals The Real Meaning Behind His New Tattoo, 2015
Justin Bieber Reveals The Real Meaning Behind His New Tattoo, 2015

Justin proved once and for all that he's a real softie at heart. Taking to Instagram to showcase his new 'G' ink, he revealed the inspiration: "This is for the strongest couple i know Chad and Julia Veach! Their daughter was born with Lissencephaly. She is incredible and has the sweetest soul. You guys make me better and I'm blessed to have you in my life #Georgia #gtat" Awww.

Did James Franco Just Get A Tattoo Of Emma Watson's Face On His Neck? 2015
Did James Franco Just Get A Tattoo Of Emma Watson’s Face On His Neck? 2015

James Franco shocked us all by Instagramming a shot of his new tattoo with the caption: ‘I <3 Hermione'. But before you get too excited (blossoming romance?), we should reveal that the tattoo, created by ink artist Cheyenne Randall, is fake... The artist is known for using Photoshopping tattoo snaps like this to confuse the world! Doh.

Lucy Watson Showcases Two Teeny Designs On Instagram, 2015
Lucy Watson Showcases Two Teeny Designs On Instagram, 2015

Made In Chelsea’s Lucy Watson is no stranger to the tattooist’s chair – she already had more than one inking before sharing this Instagram snap. The teeny moon and bird flying out of a cage are super-cute and clearly mean a lot to the reality star. She captioned the image: ‘*free*.’

Kendall Jenner Gets A Tiny White Dot Inked Onto Her Finger, 2015
Kendall Jenner Gets A Tiny White Dot Inked Onto Her Finger, 2015

Despite being warned off getting tattoos by big sister Kim Kardashian, 19-year-old Kendall has taken the plunge and got a permanent inking (to match one of her boy pal's) when her and BFF Hailey Baldwin both took a trip to the parlour. Although you'd be hard pushed to see it… Most subtle tattoo ever?! We reckon so.

Victoria Beckham Instagrams A Snap Of A Cute Elephant Tattoo, 2015
Victoria Beckham Instagrams A Snap Of A Cute Elephant Tattoo, 2015

The former Spice Girl posted this adorable little inner elbow elephant inking on Instagram with the caption: ‘Model fittings all day in London.Going home to pack for Singapore x vb’. We can’t tell for sure if it’s hers or not, but we’re hedging our bets that it is.. Either way, it’s giving us some serious animal tattoo inspiration – how cute is that little guy?!

Sam Smith Gets An Anchor Tattoo On His Forearm, 2015
Sam Smith Gets An Anchor Tattoo On His Forearm, 2015

Sam Smith does something adorable for his fans and gets a tattoo of an anchor etched onto his forearm as a thank you for their support. Famously calling them his ‘little sailors’, the singer wrote: ‘For you, my little sailors,’ before sharing a video of the tattoo in progress.

Caroline Flack Gets A Cute Cat Paw Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2015
Caroline Flack Gets A Cute Cat Paw Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2015

Caroline Flack paid the ultimate tribute to the one love in her life – her cat Waffle – with this too cute kitty paw stamped behind her right ear. Whilst on holiday recently she shared a photo of her and Waffle and wrote on Instagram: ‘Honestly miss him more than ever thought I would… He’s become my best buddy and I wish he was here now.’ True love!

Tyga Is Spotted With A New 'Kylie' Tattoo, 2015
Tyga Is Spotted With A New ‘Kylie’ Tattoo, 2015

Kylie Jenner and 25-year-old Tyga have never fully confirmed their relationship, but speculation that they are more than friends has been rife for months.

Now it seems that the rapper has dedicated a fresh ink to his rumoured beau. Snapped by a fan, the picture shows Tyga with a new addition to his sleeve of tatts. We spy the name 'Kylie' in italics, emblazoned across the inside of his elbow.

Well. If that's not a sure sign of a commitment, we don't know what is…

Source: instagram.com/kardashiandollx/

Eleanor Calder Gets A Small Arrow Etched Onto Her Right Wrist, 2015
Eleanor Calder Gets A Small Arrow Etched Onto Her Right Wrist, 2015

Just two weeks after her split from One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Eleanor Calder heads to an LA tattoo shop to get an image of an arrow penned onto her wrist. ‘She seemed in good spirits but you could also tell she was a bit sad’, the tattoo artist said afterwards. Aw.

Oliver Proudlock Gets Cara Tattooed On Him, 2015
Oliver Proudlock Gets Cara Tattooed On Him, 2015

Made In Chelsea’s Oliver Proudlock has been showing off his new tattoos but imagine our surprise when we noticed one of them said Cara. Is this a tribute to the famous supermodel? Perhaps not as the reality TV star captioned the snap: ” Love you @csherston @jacksherston1 @maddiesherston. Tatts thanks to @mattroetattoo #fam4life”.

Sarah Hyland Gets A Gorgeous Hummingbird Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2014
Sarah Hyland Gets A Gorgeous Hummingbird Tattoo Behind Her Ear, 2014

The Modern Family actress explains her cute new tattoo on Instagram, posting: The hummingbird, though it be but little, can travel great distances. It is a carrier of joy and lightness of being. Independent and resilient; the hummingbird lifts negative energy from your life and shows you the perfect combination of playfulness and endurance.’ Deep!

Jaime King Shows Off Her Latest Inking Of Lyrics From Jsu Garcia's Song, 'The Master Calls', 2014
Jaime King Shows Off Her Latest Inking Of Lyrics From Jsu Garcia’s Song, ‘The Master Calls’, 2014

Actress Jaime King shows off her gorgeously delicate new design on Instagram after being spotted visiting Hollywood tattoo studio, Shamrock Social Club, on Halloween. The delicate and beautiful Dr Woo-inked design, which is on her side, features lyrics from Jsu Garcia’s song ‘The Master Calls’, which Jaime dedicates to ‘JR’ in her caption.

Poppy And Cara Delevingne Flaunt Their Neck Tattoos At The Topshop New York Flagship Store Opening, 2014
Poppy And Cara Delevingne Flaunt Their Neck Tattoos At The Topshop New York Flagship Store Opening, 2014

Supermodel sisters Poppy and Cara Delevingne stepped out for the opening of Topshop’s flagship New York store with their matching neck tattos on show. Poppy Instagrammed the sweet snap of the pair, saying: “Sister, sister.”