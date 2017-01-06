Celebrity Tattoos You Just Have To See

After turning 18, Paris has decided to get an ink – and this one has a very special meaning.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, she explains that the words "Queen of My Heart" can now be read on her wrist, in her late father's handwriting.

Paris says, 'To everyone else he was the King of Pop. To me, well, he was the king of my heart.'

Don't worry, we're tearing up too…