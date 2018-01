Celebrity Engagement Rings: See The Best

They've been dating for five years, and now this gorgeous couple have announced some very happy news whilst walking along the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's custom-made gown may have been every inch the show-stopper, but everyone's attention was drawn to the giant diamond sparkler on her left hand, which we've now learnt is rumoured to be worth a WHOPPING £240,000. Blimey!

Whilst stopping to pose for pictures with her new fiancĂ©, the model held out her hand in full view, and we can't blame her. With that rock on our finger, we'd be flashing it any chance we got, too…

Congrats!