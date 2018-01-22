Celebrity Engagement Rings: See The Best

Celebrity engagement rings have got us gasping from every angle, whether it’s Kate Middleton’s royal sparkler or Zoe Saldana’s unusual emerald. Some of these stars might have had to give their rings back, but that hasn’t stopped us eyeing the best of celebrity engagement bling worn by the stars…
Princess Eugenie unveils her engagement ring from Jack Brooksbank
Pixie Lott Announces Her Happy News On Instagram, 2016
The pop singer shared her gorgeous engagement ring with her followers, telling them: ‘I cried my 👀’s out.’ Aww.
The singer is engaged to her partner Oliver Cheshire. Congrats, guys!
Brody Jenner Proposes To Kaitlynn Carter With A Stunning Oval Diamond From Jeweller Adam Campbell, 2016
Kate Upton Announces Her Engagement To Justin Verlander At The MET Gala, 2016
Adele Sparks Rumours Of A Weddng After Flashing Two Sparkling Rings On Her Ring Finger, 2016
The superstar singer has got everyone talking after appearing at one of her tour shows last night wearing *two* sparkling rings on her wedding finger (not pictured). Rumours are saying that Adele and boyfriend Simon Konecki may have got married in secret after he allegedly proposed over Christmas. Eek! If so, we’re very happy for her…
Kimberley Walsh Shows Off Her Stunning Gold Wedding Ring Following Her Barbados Wedding, 2016
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley And Jason Statham Announce Engagement At The Golden Globes, 2016
They've been dating for five years, and now this gorgeous couple have announced some very happy news whilst walking along the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's custom-made gown may have been every inch the show-stopper, but everyone's attention was drawn to the giant diamond sparkler on her left hand, which we've now learnt is rumoured to be worth a WHOPPING £240,000. Blimey!
Whilst stopping to pose for pictures with her new fiancé, the model held out her hand in full view, and we can't blame her. With that rock on our finger, we'd be flashing it any chance we got, too…
Congrats!
Julia Stiles Gets Engaged, 2016
You heard it here first, ladies! Julia Stiles of 10 Things I Hate About You, O Save The Last Dance and Netflix series Dexter is engaged! The actress and camera assistant Preston J. Cook (whom she met on the set of Go With Me), did the deed on Christmas Eve in Colombia. Just check out that bling!
Kim Kardashian Shows Us A Close Up Of Her 15-Carat Lorraine Schwartz Sparkler, 2015
Cara Delevingne Gets Tongues Wagging With A Jewel On Her Ring Finger, 2015
Hmmm. This could just be a decorative piece, but Cara Delevingne's impressive jewel is on *that* finger. She and girlfriend St Vincent have been together a while now and looked TOTALLY loved-up at Paris Fashion Week. Could this be because they've just got engaged?!
Whatever the case, we're loving seeing Cara look so happy.
Liv Tyler Shows Off Diamond Engagement Ring In An Arty Insta Selfie
Confirming reports that her fiance sports manager Dave Gardner proposed over Christmas, Liv Tyler shared a candid snap to Instagram showcasing the diamond encrusted rock. Making no mention of the ring she captioned the pic, “Goodbye for now nyc!!! Texas here I come #theleftovers”.
The couple, who have been ‘officially’ together since last August, welcomed their son Sailor in February. Filming her new film The Leftovers in the big apple, the couple had been spending time with David Beckham – best friend of Dave and godfather to their son.
Binky Felstead’s Sister Anna-Louise Unveils Her Stunning Rock, 2015
Binky Felstead's big sister Anna-Louise – who appeared on Made In Chelsea New York – got engaged to her boyfriend James Maltin with *this* stunning sparkler. And all we can say is WOW.
Anna-Louise clearly agrees, writing alongside this Instagram photo: 'Can't stop grinning… James Maltin did good.'
A delighted Binky later posts an image of the official announcement in The Times, telling fans: 'It's official!!! Bring on today's celebration.' Congratulations, Anna-Louise and James!
Anna Kendrick Gets Everyone Confused With Her Ring, 2015
Ooh. Anna Kendrick *does* like to keep things a little bit mysterious, doesn't she?
The actress has been snapped with this stunning piece of jewellery on her ring finger numerous times, prompting many to wonder whether it signals an engagement with her British cinematographer boyfriend Ben Richardson.
However, things got a little confusing when Anna switched the rock to her RIGHT hand. Hmmm. So perhaps it's just a decorative piece that she likes to move to different fingers.
If Anna is engaged, we're sending massive congratulations.
Casey Reinhardt Debuts Her *Huge* Rock From Sean Michael Brown
Remember Casey Reinhardt from Laguna Beach? Well, she's now engaged to boyf Sean Michael Brown – and just LOOK at the size of her ring.
Casey captioned a photo of the magical proposal: 'My breath is taken away… I've never felt happier in my entire life!!! I love you so much @seanmbrown1!!!! How lucky am I to have found my soulmate… I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!!!!!!!!!!! Happiest day of my life!! I feel so blessed!!!' Nawww.
Amy Childs Picks Out Her Dream Engagement Ring, 2015
The former TOWIE star might not even be engaged yet, but since when has that stopped a girl from looking? Amy dropped a huge hint to boyfriend Bradley Wright when she captioned this snap: ‘Love this ring! #Tiffany #blownaway #inlove #shopping.’ LOL. Subtle.
Harry Potter’s Pansy Parkinson Is Engaged To Hugh Hefner’s Son, 2015
Actress Scarlett Byrne is engaged, and her ring is absolutely gorgeous. And huge.
In case you've forgotten, Scarlett played Slytherin's Pansy Parkinson. But it seems she's forgotten all about Draco now, finding happiness with Hugh's son.
Congrats!
The Carrie Diaries’ Lindsey Gort Flaunts Her Mega Engagement Rock, 2015
Jesy Nelson Unveils Her Bling From Jake Roche On Stage In Manchester, 2015
Jesy Nelson revealed this rock from Rixton's Jake Roche just hours after getting engaged. Jake proposed while Jesy and her Little Mix bandmates were sound checking for their show at Manchester Arena. When she stepped out to perform that evening, the intricate piece was placed firmly on her left hand. Aw.
Nicky Hilton’s Engagement Ring
Nicky Hilton is set to tie the knot with her fiancé James Rothschild today at Kensington Palace wearing a couture Valentino gown worth at least £50,000 (wowza). And to celebrate, we're looking back at her 8-carat diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth a cool £1 million! That's some serious bling right there. Can't wait to see the dress…
Is Rita Ora Wearing An Engagement Ring?
Rita Ora has set tongues wagging after being spotted flaunting a simple silver band on THAT finger. Could a wedding be on the way?! The Poison singer, who has been dating rapper Ricky Hil for over a year, certainly wasn't shy about flashing the blingy ring at LAX Airport yesterday… Costume jewellery or actual sign of commitment? We'll wait and see.
Iggy Azalea’s Engagement Ring
Iggy Azalea is now engaged to her NBA star boyfriend, Nick Young, after he proposed in the *cutest* way…. The sports pro popped the question during his own 30th birthday party in LA, getting down on one knee and presenting his singer lady with a diamond ring reportedly worth over £300,000. WOAH. Sharing a close-up of her canary yellow diamond rock on Instagram, Iggy wrote: ‘Happiest Day #Isaidyes.’ Congrats!
Lady Gaga’s Engagement Ring
After nearly four years with her actor boyfriend Taylor Kinney, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement. ‘He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!’, Gaga wrote next to a snap of her gorgeous heart-shaped ring. A Valentine’s Day proposal? Oh, the romance!
Kaya Scodelario’s Engagement Ring
Congratulations to Kaya Scodelario who is engaged to her US actor boyfriend, Benjamin Walker – yay! The former Skins star made the announcement on Instagram, showing off her diamond engagement ring, plus a new tattoo of Ben’s name. Aww.
Mila Kunis’ Engagement Ring
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may have keep their engagement (and pregnancy!) under wraps for a long time, but that didn’t stop us getting a sneak peek at the stunning ring during a Lakers game.
Cheryl Cole’s Engagement Ring
Cheryl Cole announced her engagement and marriage to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini all at the same time on Instagram, saying: “I usually do not discuss my personal life but to stop the speculation I want to share my happy news… Jean-Bernard and I married on 7/7/14.. ❤️ We are very happy and excited to move forward with our lives together..”
Kelly Brook’s Engagement Ring
Kelly Brook recently shocked her Instagram followers by announcing she was engaged after just 12 weeks of dating, posting a picture of herself and now fiancé David Mackintosh holding an engagement balloon at his family home. “Lovely Weekend in Wigan meeting my New extended Family ❤ Such happy times and excited to share my life with the most wonderful man I’ve ever met ❤,” wrote Kelly whose finally given us a glimpse of that rock!
Ashlee Simpson’s Engagement Ring
Singer Ashlee Simpson has announced that she’s engaged to actor Evan Ross celebrating on Twitter saying: “My baby love and I are ENGAGED!!! Hallelujah Hawaii !!!!!” We’d be over the moon too if we’d been given a diamond right that big.
Kelly Rowland’s Engagement Ring
Although former Destiny’s Child singer Kelly Rowland hasn’t officially confirmed she’s engaged to long term boyfriend and manager Tim Witherspoon, we think being spotted out and about sporting this gorgeous diamond ring is all the answer we need.
Kaley Cuoco’s Engagement Ring
Kaley Cuoco confirmed she was engaged to tennis star Ryan Sweeting this September after just three months together. The loved up pair are often papped together, with Kaley’s massive sparkler out for all the world to see.
Zoe Saldana’s Engagement Ring
Zoe Saldana kept her wedding to Marco Perego quiet for three months but her huge pear-shaped emerald and diamond ring gave the game away at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in LA.
Kim Kardashian’s Engagement Ring
Kim Kardashian’s beau Kanye West proposed to his baby-mumma-lover as part of her extra special birthday celebrations by hiring out an ENTIRE baseball stadium and presenting her with a blinding 15-carat diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz. Better still it’s all caught on camera as part of Kim’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. That’s one episode we’ll definitely be watching!
Fearne Cotton’s Engagement Ring
Lauren Conrad’s Engagement Ring
The Hills star Lauren Conrad announced her engagement to boyfriend William Tell just hours after her former flame Jason Wahler got married, putting a picture of her diamond solitaire stunner on social media with the caption: “We’re engaged!”
Scarlett Johansson’s Engagement Ring
Scarlett Johansson’s mysterious French boyfriend proposed to the already-once-married Ms J with this huge vintage diamond sparkler. The actress was spotted wearing her new rock at Venice Film Festival and we haven’t stopped swooning since!
Perrie Edwards’ Engagement Ring
One Direction hunk Zayn Malik popped the question to his Little Mix lady in a low-key proposal with this gorgeous three-stoned sparkler. No wonder she said yes!
Kate Middleton’s Engagement Ring
Prince Wills proposed to Kate with his mum Diana’s oval sapphire engagement ring. The 12-carat rock surrounded by a cluster of diamonds is both striking and sentimental to them both.
Kelly Osbourne’s Engagement Ring
Matthew Mosshart slipped this beautiful custom-designed round diamond ring on Kelly’s finger on a romantic trip to Anguilla in July 2013. “I designed it to look like an earring that my father wore. I used to hold my finger up to his ear when I was little and say, ‘I want a ring like that.’ Now I have one!” she told Hello!
Frankie Sandford’s Engagement Ring
Frankie Sandford first showed the world her huge diamond ring in April 2013 on Instagram after footballer Wayne Bridge said those all-important four words. What a whopper!
Millie Mackintosh’s Engagement Ring
Millie Mackintosh also revealed her rock via Instagram after Professor Green got all romantic on the Made In Chelsea star during a trip to Paris back in March 2013. Now, she accessorises all her gorgeous outfits with this dazzling square diamond set on two tiny diamond bands. Work that bling, Mills.
Una Healy’s Engagement Ring
Una Healy’s rugby playing hunk Ben Foden got down on one knee with this classic Cartier ring in December 2011. Talk about a Merry Christmas!
Beyoncé’s Engagement Ring
Jay-Z gave Queen B this glittering (and, er, MASSIVE) 18-carat flawless diamond rock by Lorraine Schwartz, rumoured to be worth a huge $5 million dollars!
Rochelle Humes’ Engagement Ring
JLS’ Marvin Humes asked THAT question with this enormous heart-shaped diamond ring after jetteing Rochelle off to the Caribbean. Nice touch.
Miley Cyrus’ Engagement Ring
Hunger Games star Liam Hemsworth proposed to Miley back in June 2012 with a sparkling 3.5 carat vintage cut Neil Lane diamond rumoured to be worth a whopping $250,000.
Jessica Biel’s Engagement Ring
JT showed his señorita just how much he loved her by popping the question with this vintage-style, square-cut diamond engagement ring. And if glistening jewels weren’t enough, Justin picked it out all by himself. Cute.
Victoria Beckham’s Engagement Ring
David Beckham approached Brit designers Boodle and Dunthorne to design Posh’s 3-carat, marquise-cut rock. We were expecting a jaw-dropping price tag, but Becks bagged this sparkler and a matching diamond engagement band for himself all costing a cool £200,000.
Olivia Wilde’s Engagement Ring
Jason Sudeikis asked Olivia Wilde those four important words with this gorgeously unique round diamond ring which boats an emerald halo on a super thin band. We love that he’s bucked the iceberg trend.
Jennifer Garner’s Engagement Ring
“Happy Birthday Jennifer Garner, here’s a stunning 4.5-carat, cushion-cut Harry Winston ring” said Ben Affleck on Jen’s 33rd b’day (we may have ad-libbed slightly there). Bennifer’s romance was sealed with this gorgeous $500,000 engagement ring making one special day in to a double whammy of happiness. Aw! (Guess we’ll skim over the fact that ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring was also Harry Winston. Awks.)
Khloe Kardashian’s Engagement Ring
Khloe Kardashian bagged her L.A. Laker hubby Lamar Odom after he got down on one knee with this 9-carat round radiant-cut stone. That’s one weighty accessory!
Blake Lively’s Engagement Ring
Blake Lively’s sparkler has got to be one of the most expensive rock’s on the Hollywood block. The Gossip Girl star may have wed Ryan Reynolds in secret, but there’s no hiding this GIANT ring rumoured to be worth an eye-watering $2million! Oval cut, the super-girly 12-carat light pink diamond is on of our faves (as is Blake’s hubby).
Jennifer Aniston’s Engagement Ring
Justin Theroux made Jennifer Aniston one of the happiest ladies in Celebsville when he slipped this 8-carat emerald cut glistener on her ring finger back in Autumn 2012. Second time lucky, eh Jen?
Nicole Richie’s Engagement Ring
Joel Madden proposed to style maven Nicole Richie in February 2012 and was clever enough to steer clear of designing the ring. Rocking an octagonal diamond frame set off with a platinum and diamond band, Nic’s super-sized sparkler was co-created by her and jewellery crafter Neil Lane. This lady certainly knows what she likes.
Angelina Jolie’s Engagement Ring
Brad Pitt locked his lady down with a hand-crafted super-chic ring that took him a year to design! Working with jeweller Robert Procop, he picked out the oblong rock and framed the gem with smaller sqaure diamonds which cost an estimated $250,000.
Halle Berry’s Engagement Ring
Halle Berry’s “one of a kind, irreplaceable” emerald and diamond rock has us green with jealousy. And not just because it’s reflecting on us. Olivier Martinez offered up the bold, yellow-gold engagement ring at the beginning of 2012 and it’s sat firmly on her hand ever since. Well, if we had that beauty, it wouldn’t even come off to do the washing up.
Kate Hudson’s Engagement Ring
Kate Hudson’s jaw-dropping jewel was given to her by Muse frontman Matt Bellamy back in April 2011 after a “very sweet” and “very romantic” proposal. We’re loving her over-sized iceberg!
Mariah Carey’s Engagement Ring
Blinged up babe Mariah Carey loves rocking her most extravagent jewels on stage and now she gets to flash a diamond a day with her pink Jacob and Co whopper worth a staggering $2.5 million. Wowsers! Nick Canon picked out the whopping 17-carat emerald cut diamond framed with pink diamonds and two half-moon diamonds and hid it inside a Ring Pop to propose.
Reese Witherspoon’s Engagement Ring
Reese Witherspoon’s love Jim Toth asked his lady for her hand in marriage with a beautiful 4-carat oblong diamond set on a super-thin but uber-blinging band.
Heidi Klum’s Engagement Ring
Heidi Klum’s HUGE rock was offered up in a custom-built igloo on top of a glacier by hopeless romantic (and now ex-hubby) Seal. He got down on one knee with a 12-carat canary yellow diamond from Lorraine Schwartz. Well, it’s only right to have an elaborate ring for an elabortate proposal…
Cheryl Cole’s Engagement Ring
Ashley Cole proposed to gorgeous Geordie Cheryl Cole with this super-girly £100,000 heart-shaped engagement ring which she swiftly removed after rumours of him cheating surfaced. A little like Rochelle Humes’ bling, we wonder if this ring was the inspiration behind Marvin’s choice? Let’s hope his and Ashley’s jewellery tastes are where their marriage similarities end…
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Engagement Ring
Gwyneth Paltrow’s beau Coldplay’s Chris Martin popped the question with this giant, crystal clear Asscher-cut diamond. Simple, but what a stunner!
Eva Longoria’s Engagement Ring
Eva Longoria got engaged after now ex-hubby Tony Parker popped the question with this custom-made 5-carat emerald-cut ring by renowned French jewellery designer Jean Dousset with holds an incredible 248 smaller diamonds!