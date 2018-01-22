Celebrity Engagement Rings: See The Best

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Celebrity engagement rings have got us gasping from every angle, whether it’s Kate Middleton’s royal sparkler or Zoe Saldana’s unusual emerald. Some of these stars might have had to give their rings back, but that hasn’t stopped us eyeing the best of celebrity engagement bling worn by the stars…

Adele Sparks Rumours Of A Weddng After Flashing Two Sparkling Rings On Her Ring Finger, 2016 Click or tap to zoom into this image
The superstar singer has got everyone talking after appearing at one of her tour shows last night wearing *two* sparkling rings on her wedding finger (not pictured). Rumours are saying that Adele and boyfriend Simon Konecki may have got married in secret after he allegedly proposed over Christmas. Eek! If so, we’re very happy for her…

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley And Jason Statham Announce Engagement At The Golden Globes, 2016 Click or tap to zoom into this image
They've been dating for five years, and now this gorgeous couple have announced some very happy news whilst walking along the red carpet at this year's Golden Globes. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's custom-made gown may have been every inch the show-stopper, but everyone's attention was drawn to the giant diamond sparkler on her left hand, which we've now learnt is rumoured to be worth a WHOPPING £240,000. Blimey!

Whilst stopping to pose for pictures with her new fiancé, the model held out her hand in full view, and we can't blame her. With that rock on our finger, we'd be flashing it any chance we got, too…

Congrats!  

Cara Delevingne Gets Tongues Wagging With A Jewel On Her Ring Finger, 2015 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Hmmm. This could just be a decorative piece, but Cara Delevingne's impressive jewel is on *that* finger. She and girlfriend St Vincent have been together a while now and looked TOTALLY loved-up at Paris Fashion Week. Could this be because they've just got engaged?!

Whatever the case, we're loving seeing Cara look so happy.

Liv Tyler Shows Off Diamond Engagement Ring In An Arty Insta Selfie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Confirming reports that her fiance sports manager Dave Gardner proposed over Christmas, Liv Tyler shared a candid snap to Instagram showcasing the diamond encrusted rock. Making no mention of the ring she captioned the pic, “Goodbye for now nyc!!! Texas here I come #theleftovers”.

The couple, who have been ‘officially’ together since last August, welcomed their son Sailor in February. Filming her new film The Leftovers in the big apple, the couple had been spending time with David Beckham – best friend of Dave and godfather to their son.

Binky Felstead's Sister Anna-Louise Unveils Her Stunning Rock, 2015 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Binky Felstead's big sister Anna-Louise – who appeared on Made In Chelsea New York – got engaged to her boyfriend James Maltin with *this* stunning sparkler. And all we can say is WOW.

Anna-Louise clearly agrees, writing alongside this Instagram photo: 'Can't stop grinning… James Maltin did good.'

A delighted Binky later posts an image of the official announcement in The Times, telling fans: 'It's official!!! Bring on today's celebration.' Congratulations, Anna-Louise and James!

Anna Kendrick Gets Everyone Confused With Her Ring, 2015 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Ooh. Anna Kendrick *does* like to keep things a little bit mysterious, doesn't she?

The actress has been snapped with this stunning piece of jewellery on her ring finger numerous times, prompting many to wonder whether it signals an engagement with her British cinematographer boyfriend Ben Richardson.

However, things got a little confusing when Anna switched the rock to her RIGHT hand. Hmmm. So perhaps it's just a decorative piece that she likes to move to different fingers.

If Anna is engaged, we're sending massive congratulations.

Casey Reinhardt Debuts Her *Huge* Rock From Sean Michael Brown Click or tap to zoom into this image
Remember Casey Reinhardt from Laguna Beach? Well, she's now engaged to boyf Sean Michael Brown – and just LOOK at the size of her ring.

Casey captioned a photo of the magical proposal: 'My breath is taken away… I've never felt happier in my entire life!!! I love you so much @seanmbrown1!!!! How lucky am I to have found my soulmate… I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!!!!!!!!!!! Happiest day of my life!! I feel so blessed!!!' Nawww.

Jesy Nelson Unveils Her Bling From Jake Roche On Stage In Manchester, 2015 Click or tap to zoom into this image
Jesy Nelson revealed this rock from Rixton's Jake Roche just hours after getting engaged. Jake proposed while Jesy and her Little Mix bandmates were sound checking for their show at Manchester Arena. When she stepped out to perform that evening, the intricate piece was placed firmly on her left hand. Aw.

Nicky Hilton's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Nicky Hilton is set to tie the knot with her fiancé James Rothschild today at Kensington Palace wearing a couture Valentino gown worth at least £50,000 (wowza). And to celebrate, we're looking back at her 8-carat diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth a cool £1 million! That's some serious bling right there. Can't wait to see the dress…

Is Rita Ora Wearing An Engagement Ring? Click or tap to zoom into this image
Rita Ora has set tongues wagging after being spotted flaunting a simple silver band on THAT finger. Could a wedding be on the way?! The Poison singer, who has been dating rapper Ricky Hil for over a year, certainly wasn't shy about flashing the blingy ring at LAX Airport yesterday… Costume jewellery or actual sign of commitment? We'll wait and see.

Iggy Azalea's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Iggy Azalea is now engaged to her NBA star boyfriend, Nick Young, after he proposed in the *cutest* way…. The sports pro popped the question during his own 30th birthday party in LA, getting down on one knee and presenting his singer lady with a diamond ring reportedly worth over £300,000. WOAH. Sharing a close-up of her canary yellow diamond rock on Instagram, Iggy wrote: ‘Happiest Day #Isaidyes.’ Congrats!

Lady Gaga's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
After nearly four years with her actor boyfriend Taylor Kinney, the 28-year-old singer took to Instagram to announce her engagement. ‘He gave me his heart on Valentine’s Day, and I said YES!’, Gaga wrote next to a snap of her gorgeous heart-shaped ring. A Valentine’s Day proposal? Oh, the romance!

Cheryl Cole's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Cheryl Cole announced her engagement and marriage to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini all at the same time on Instagram, saying: “I usually do not discuss my personal life but to stop the speculation I want to share my happy news… Jean-Bernard and I married on 7/7/14.. ❤️ We are very happy and excited to move forward with our lives together..”

Kelly Brook's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Kelly Brook recently shocked her Instagram followers by announcing she was engaged after just 12 weeks of dating, posting a picture of herself and now fiancé David Mackintosh holding an engagement balloon at his family home. “Lovely Weekend in Wigan meeting my New extended Family ❤ Such happy times and excited to share my life with the most wonderful man I’ve ever met ❤,” wrote Kelly whose finally given us a glimpse of that rock!

Kim Kardashian's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Kim Kardashian’s beau Kanye West proposed to his baby-mumma-lover as part of her extra special birthday celebrations by hiring out an ENTIRE baseball stadium and presenting her with a blinding 15-carat diamond ring from Lorraine Schwartz. Better still it’s all caught on camera as part of Kim’s reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. That’s one episode we’ll definitely be watching!

Kelly Osbourne's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Matthew Mosshart slipped this beautiful custom-designed round diamond ring on Kelly’s finger on a romantic trip to Anguilla in July 2013. “I designed it to look like an earring that my father wore. I used to hold my finger up to his ear when I was little and say, ‘I want a ring like that.’ Now I have one!” she told Hello!

Millie Mackintosh's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Millie Mackintosh also revealed her rock via Instagram after Professor Green got all romantic on the Made In Chelsea star during a trip to Paris back in March 2013. Now, she accessorises all her gorgeous outfits with this dazzling square diamond set on two tiny diamond bands. Work that bling, Mills.

Jennifer Garner's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
“Happy Birthday Jennifer Garner, here’s a stunning 4.5-carat, cushion-cut Harry Winston ring” said Ben Affleck on Jen’s 33rd b’day (we may have ad-libbed slightly there). Bennifer’s romance was sealed with this gorgeous $500,000 engagement ring making one special day in to a double whammy of happiness. Aw! (Guess we’ll skim over the fact that ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez’s engagement ring was also Harry Winston. Awks.)

Blake Lively's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Blake Lively’s sparkler has got to be one of the most expensive rock’s on the Hollywood block. The Gossip Girl star may have wed Ryan Reynolds in secret, but there’s no hiding this GIANT ring rumoured to be worth an eye-watering $2million! Oval cut, the super-girly 12-carat light pink diamond is on of our faves (as is Blake’s hubby).

Nicole Richie's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Joel Madden proposed to style maven Nicole Richie in February 2012 and was clever enough to steer clear of designing the ring. Rocking an octagonal diamond frame set off with a platinum and diamond band, Nic’s super-sized sparkler was co-created by her and jewellery crafter Neil Lane. This lady certainly knows what she likes.

Halle Berry's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Halle Berry’s “one of a kind, irreplaceable” emerald and diamond rock has us green with jealousy. And not just because it’s reflecting on us. Olivier Martinez offered up the bold, yellow-gold engagement ring at the beginning of 2012 and it’s sat firmly on her hand ever since. Well, if we had that beauty, it wouldn’t even come off to do the washing up.

Mariah Carey's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Blinged up babe Mariah Carey loves rocking her most extravagent jewels on stage and now she gets to flash a diamond a day with her pink Jacob and Co whopper worth a staggering $2.5 million. Wowsers! Nick Canon picked out the whopping 17-carat emerald cut diamond framed with pink diamonds and two half-moon diamonds and hid it inside a Ring Pop to propose.

Cheryl Cole's Engagement Ring Click or tap to zoom into this image
Ashley Cole proposed to gorgeous Geordie Cheryl Cole with this super-girly £100,000 heart-shaped engagement ring which she swiftly removed after rumours of him cheating surfaced. A little like Rochelle Humes’ bling, we wonder if this ring was the inspiration behind Marvin’s choice? Let’s hope his and Ashley’s jewellery tastes are where their marriage similarities end…