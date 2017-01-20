Celebrity Couples: The Most Stylish Pairings
We can’t get enough of stylish celebrity couples, from Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Whether they’re hitting the red carpet together, or chilling out in each others cities, see our fave celebrity couples AND their amazing wardrobes…
Louis Tomlinson and Danielle Campbell Split After Over A Year Of Dating, But Remain ‘Good Friends’, 2017
Caroline Flack Has Reportedly Called It Quits With Beau Blue Logan
After a three month romance, the TV personality has reportedly parted ways with British artist Blue Logan.
Sources suggest that the split was amicable.
Millie Mackintosh And Hugo Taylor Go Matchy Matchy At The Victoria’s Secret Show, 2016
Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Split After 18 Months Together, 2016
Mariah Carey And James Packer Call It Quits After Getting Engaged In January, 2016
Mariah and fiance James have called time on their relationship, reportedly over Mariah’s ‘extravagant spending’ and her new reality TV show
TOWIE’s Pete And Megan Spotted Looking Close Again As They Giggle Their Way Through Filming, 2016
X Factor Group 5AM’s Kieran Alleyne Announces That His Girlfriend Is Pregnant, 2016
Former Eastenders’ Star Lacey Turner And Longtime Boyfriend Matt Announce Engagement On Instagram 2016
Cara Delevingne And St Vincent Split After A Year And A Half Due To The ‘Pressures’ Of A Long-Distance Relationship, 2016
TOWIE’s Danielle Armstrong And James Lock Call It Quits After Getting Back Together In April, 2016
Sob. Danielle announced the sad news this morning on Twitter with a quote about love not being simple, writing: ‘For everyone that keeps asking about me & James this quote pretty much sums us up I’m afraid & it’s time to move on’.
Diane Kruger And Joshua Jackson Split After 10 Years Together, 2016
NOOO! One of our famous A-list couples have broken up after ten long years together, and we’re dev’oed. A rep for the couple released a statement saying: ‘Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends.’ Sad times.
Gigi Hadid Looks Stylish On An Outing With A Dressed Down Zayn Malik In New York, 2016
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Welcome Their Second Child
That’s right, Emily and John – AKA one of our fave A-list couples – have just announced the birth of their second child, a daughter they’ve named Violet. How adorable is that? Throw in the fact their eldest daughter is named Hazel and the cuteness factor is off-the-scale! Congrats to Emily, John and their families.
Eddie Redmayne And Hannah Bagshawe Welcome Baby Daughter Iris Mary Into The World, 2016
Dakota Johnson And Matthew Hitt Split After Two Years Of Dating, 2016
Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Split After Six Happy Years Together, 2016
This has totally broken our hearts, but at least Demi and her That ’70s Show actor man appear to have ended on good terms. The couple announced their split on Instagram, claiming that after ‘six loving and wonderful years together, we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends.’ Aw.
Millie Mackintosh And Professor Green Are Granted A ‘Quickie’ Divorce, 2016
Three months after announcing their split, the former Made In Chelsea star and rapper Stephen Manderson have been granted a ‘quickie’ divorce, with Millie citing ‘unreasonable behaviour’ as the reason for their break-up.
Cheryl Fernandez-Versini And Liam Payne Are A Matchy Match Made In Heaven, 2016
Brody Jenner Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Of Two Years, Kaitlynn Carter, 2016
FKA Twigs And Robert Pattinson Silence The Break-Up Rumours By Looking Loved Up At The MET Gala, 2016
Zac Efron And Sami Miro Call Quits On Their Two-Year Relationship, 2016
Zac Efron and girlfriend Sami have split after two years, with Zac reportedly pulling the plug due to reports that ‘the spark had died’. Although the pair are said to be amicable, Zac has now deleted all photos of Sami from his Instagram account. Aw : (
Brooklyn Beckham Confirms His And Chloe Moretz’s Romance With A Cute Instagram Snap, 2016
Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Announce The Arrival Of Baby Luna Simone Stephens, 2016
The happy couple welcomed their first baby girl into the world on Thursday, with Chrissy sharing a snap of Luna's weight and writing: 'She's here! Luna Simone Stephens, we are so in love with you! And sleepy. Very sleepy.' Naww. Inspired by Harry Potter's Luna Lovegood, perhaps? Congrats to the family!
Anne Hathaway And Adam Shulman Name Their Baby Boy Jonathan Rosebanks, 2016
Game Of Thrones’ Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Finally Confirm Their Romance At The Olivier Awards, 2016
Drew Barrymore Confirms Her Separation From Husband Will Kopelman, 2016
We're so sad for this lovely couple, who have just announced that they will be parting ways four years after getting married back in 2012. 'Sadly our family is separating legally, although we do not feel this takes away from us being a family', Drew and Will's statement read. 'Divorce might make one feel like a failure, but eventually you start to find grace in the idea that life goes on. Our children are our universe, and we look forward to living the rest of our lives with them as the first priority.' The pair have agreed to remain close for the sake of their two children, Olive and Frankie.
Selena Gomez Is Reportedly Dating Musician Charlie Puth, 2016
According to US Weekly, Selena has moved on from Biebs with handsome singer Charlie Puth, who she will be touring with this year. ‘She’s super into him,’ a source said. Well, they have recorded a song together AND been pictured in a cosy selfie on Charlie’s Instagram account, so it must be true… Right?
Jamie And Jools Oliver Announce That They Are Expecting Their Fifth Child, 2016
Kristen Stewart Goes Public With New Girlfriend, 2016
Meet K Stew's rumoured new girlfriend, French singer SoKo. Yep, the pair were spotted holding hands together in Paris on Monday and while neither has officially confirmed the relationship, 30-year-old SoKo has hinted at the romance with Instagram snaps featuring rather telling captions including "FaceTime romance". Take of that what you will…
Rebecca Adlington And Harry Needs Separate After 18 Months Of Marriage, 2016
In a post on Olympic swimmer Rebecca’s website, the married couple (who share a daughter together), announced their split: ‘It is after much thought and sadness that we confirm our separation. It is on amicable terms and we still remain close friends. We move forward with respect for one another and our focus and commitment is on parenting our gorgeous daughter Summer.’ We’re *too* sad about this : (
“This will be our only comment on this private matter.”
Lindsay Lohan Has A New Boyfriend, 2016
Meet 22-year-old Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov aka LiLo’s new squeeze. Yep, apparently 29-year-old Linds has been dating Egor for four months now, and even Instagrammed a snap of Egor (topless, FYI) declaring her love for him a few weeks back. Cute! Reports say the pair met through a mutual friend and despite Egor living in London and Lindsay in New York, the pair are going strong.
Liv Tyler And Dave Gardner Are Expecting Their Second Child, 2016
Yep, less than a year after giving birth to her baby Sailor, actress Liv has announced that her and fiancé Dave Gardner are expecting their second child together. The actress took to Instagram to share the news with a totally A-DORABLE snap of her holding her bump, while Dave posted a similarly loved-up pic and caption for his wife-to-be. While this will be the pair’s second child together, it will be Liv’s third as well as her 11-year-old son Milo with ex-hubby Royston Langdon.
Behati Prinsloo And Adam Levine Are Expecting Their First Child, 2016
Yep, sources close to the couple have revealed that the Victoria's Secret model and Maroon 5 member Adam Levine are expecting their first baby. Apparently, Behati is roughly four months along, meaning that the bubba is due late summer. N'aww! We can only IMAGINE the beauty to come of such a gene combination…
Vicky Pattison Confirms That She’s Dating Spencer Matthews, 2016
The Geordie beauty seems to have finally confirmed that her and Spenny are an item in a new interview where she calls him 'very, very posh' and 'charming', before adding that 'it's early days' but it was 'going well'. Naw! We're happy for them.
Miranda Kerr And Snapchat Co-Founder Evan Spiegel Make Their Romance Instagram Official, 2016
Laura Whitmore And Her Rocker Boyfriend Rory Williams Have Split, 2016
Laura Whitmore and her musician man are said to have split after first hooking up last summer. ‘Some of her friends think they are still going out but he’s getting on with his music and doing his own thing’, a source has told The Sun. The sad news comes after Laura was reportedly seen flirting up a storm with Leonardo DiCaprio at the BAFTAs… We hope she’s okay!
Is Cheryl Dating One Direction’s Liam Payne?
Cheryl is reportedly nervous about Liam’s upcoming promo tour for his new album…
Tom And Giovanna Fletcher Welcome Their Second Son, 2016
McFly’s Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna are ecstatic to announce the arrival of their second little boy in February 2016.
Giovanna writes on Twitter: ‘What a beautiful day to be born… Welcome to the world Buddy Bob Fletcher. xxx #player2,’ before Tom adds: ‘Completely overwhelmed with love for our second son Buddy, and can’t wait for him to meet his big brother. Thanks for the lovely messages. X.’
Aw. Huge congrats, guys!
Eddie Redmayne and Hannah Bagshawe Showing Off Her Baby Bump At The BAFTAs, 2016
Idris Elba Has Reportedly Split With The Mother Of His Children, Naiyana Garth, 2016
Idris Elba and long-term girlfriend Naiyana Garth have reportedly broken up. Idris and his make-up artist girlfriend share a 22-month-old son, Winston, together. ‘It ended very recently and it’s too soon for her to talk about it’, a source has said about Naiyana. Rumours are circulating that Idris is now hooking up with Naomi Campbell after the pair were spotted partying together, but considering they’ve been friends for YEARS, we’re not sure we’re buying that one…
Are Cara Delevingne And St Vincent Engaged?, 2016
Yep, rumour has it the supermodel proposed to her girlfriend Annie Clark, a.k.a St Vincent, at the top of Paris' iconic Eiffel Tower this weekend. After spotting the pair together, a tourist told the Sun: “I could see Cara on bended knee, clearly proposing to her girlfriend. It was really touching. Cara obviously likes to do things traditionally.” N'aww. The couple have been officially dating since March 2015, while it is thought that they were actually together long before they made the decision to go public. Either way, we sure hope the news is true.
Andy Murray And Kim Sears Are Said To Have Named Their Baby Girl, 2016
After tennis pro Andy and wife Kim Sears welcomed their first baby girl into the world earlier this month, we now think we have a name – Sophia Olivia! According to Mail Online sources, this is the couple's chosen moniker, and it comes as a bit of a surprise, too – the pair were rumoured to be opting for a traditional Scottish name. Aw. We love it.
Lucy Mecklenburgh And Louis Smith Split After 14 Months Of Dating, 2016
It’s sad times for this beautiful couple, as Lucy and her gymnast boyfriend Louis have called it quits after over a year of dating after a make-or-break holiday to Thailand over Christmas. According to sources, the former TOWIE star was keen to settle down and start a family, whereas Louis wants to focus on his career. Sob.
Kellie Bright Announces Some Very Exciting News, 2016
Okay, so we *don't* have a picture of Kellie Bright's husband Paul Stocker (he's clearly very private), but we just had to share this super-cute news anyway.
The EastEnders actress is expecting her second child! She Tweeted: 'Shhh… Don't tell anyone, but I'm pregnant! My hubby and I are over the moon & looking forward 2 meeting our little person in Nov #Mama@40.
'And for those of you that want to know, I will be returning to @bbceastenders after I've had the baby #queenvicismyhome #LindaCarter4ever xx.'
Aw. Congratulations, lady!
Is Nick Jonas Dating Lily Collins?, 2016
Yep, apparently it's over for singer Nick Jonas and Kate Hudson. While the pair only started dating last year (and even enjoyed an adorable Disney vacay together), Us Weekly reports that there's a new lady in Nick's life – Lily Collins. Thus far, the couple are yet to have made things exclusive but have been spotted together on a night out in LA and later at a ski resort in California. An anonymous source adds that Nick "really likes Lily". You do the math, ladies…
Harry Judd And Wife Izzy Announce The Arrival Of Baby Lola Rose Emma Judd, 2016
After receiving IVF treatment after a miscarriage in 2014, Harry's wife Izzy has given birth to the couple's first child! And the name – Lola Rose Emma – has to be one of the prettiest we've heard in a while. We're so happy for these two…
Cat Deeley And Patrick Kielty Have Had Their First Child, 2016
Are Kelly Brook And Jeremy Parisi Engaged? 2016
Kelly Brook and her handsome man have sparked rumours of an engagement with a sexy new couples’ picture on Instagram, showing Kelly sporting one giant diamond rock on her ring finger. ‘Morning in Paris with my love’, Jeremy captioned the image. Ooh! Got something to tell us, you two?
Gogglebox Star Stephen Webb Proposes To Boyfriend Daniel Lustig, 2016
Yep, just three months after his ex and fellow Gogglebox star Chris Steed announced his engagement, Stephen has popped the question to his new beau. The star took to Twitter to share the news after sealing the deal while on holiday in India. And it wasn’t just any old proposal – Stephen pulled out all the stops, taking Daniel to the Taj Mahal and proposing with one seriously blingy ring. N’aww!
Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Spark Rumours They Are Back Together, 2016
Following their split in 2013, the couple may well have reignited their flame. Indeed, the pair were spotted “kissing and cuddling” at Falls Music Festival in Australia this weekend, while a source says they also spent Christmas together with Liam’s family. The two were previously an item for five years, including a short engagement before going their separate ways. Could they finally be back together again?!
Supermodel Bar Rafaeli And Husband Adi Ezra Are Expecting Their First Child, 2016
Courteney Cox And Johnny McDaid Have Called Off Their Engagement
Say it ain’t so! Former ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox is said to have called it quits with her partner, musician Johnny McDaid, who she has been engaged to for the last 18 months. While little is known of their separation, we’re sure Court will be seeking comfort from her BFF Jennifer Aniston. Major sad face.
Jamie Dornan And Wife Amelia Warner Are Reportedly Pregnant With Their Second Child, 2015
New couple alert! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton…
Following her recent split from Gavin Rossdale, Gwen Stefani has been caught canoodling with a new man. Gwen was spotted cuddling up to country singer Blake Shelton over Halloween weekend.
Lily James and Matt Smith at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Event
Matt watched on proudly as the actress picked up her Breakthrough award.
Halle Berry And Olivier Martinez Are Officially Filing For Divorce Stating Irreconcilable Differences, 2015
The couple have been married for two years and have one son together.
Amal And George Clooney At The ‘Our Brand Is Crisis’ Premiere In Los Angeles, 2015
Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale Are Expecting Their First Child, 2015
While Rose is yet to have spoken out about the rumours, the Bad Neighbours star was spotted last week showing off a hint of a baby bump. Aww!
Leonardo DiCaprio Is Reportedly Engaged To Model Kelly Rohrbach, 2015
While the pair have only been dating for 4 months, rumour has it that the Oscar nominee got down on one knee to his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend during a romantic dinner in New York over the weekend. A source told OK! USA: “They were enjoying a bottle of red wine and [were] engrossed in conversation as usual — it’s pretty obvious that they’re in love from the way they’re always touching and smiling.” Neither party have confirmed the suspicions, but we can’t help but hope they’re true!
Benedict Cumberbatch And Sophie Hunter At The Black Mass Premiere, 2015
Emma Watson Is Rumoured To Be Dating Roberto Aguire, 2015
Is this Emma Watson's new boyfriend? The actress is said to be seeing Roberto Aguire, an actor and director she first met while filming Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire.
The pair have been friends ever since, with Roberto saying: 'I was doing an internship in the special effects department at the time.
'One day we had a chance encounter that led to us spending half a day together exchanging stories and dance moves. We never really lost touch after that and now she's one of my best friends.'
Has this led to a romance?! He *is* quite a catch…
Anne-Marie Duff And James McAvoy At The Premiere For ‘Suffragette’, 2015
Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick Welcome Their First Child
It’s a boy! It’s been revealed that celeb couple Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick have welcomed their first child together. The model and tennis star couple who wed in 2009 announced back in May that they were expecting, and Decker has been recording the development of her pregnancy in detail via Instagram. Now all we need is a pic of the baby!
Ariel Winter Brings Her Boyfriend Laurent Claude Gaudette To Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Party, 2015
Not only did Modern Family teen Ariel Winter bring her boyfriend along to the Teen Vogue bash (aw), she also opened up about her decision to undergo breast reduction surgery at the age of 17.
Ariel told E!: 'It's an amazing feeling to feel confident in myself and in my own skin, wearing what I wanted, putting on a bikini and not feeling like I was going to walk around and everyone was going to be staring being like: "Are you serious?" I feel like a new person. I'm able to finally be happy.'
We think that's pretty amazing.
Jennifer Aniston And Justin Theroux Make Their First Appearance As A Married Couple, 2015
Two months after getting hitched, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux make their first public appearance together at the premiere of Justin's TV series The Leftovers. How happy do they look?!
Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble Get Seriously Touchy Feely At Paris Fashion Week, 2015
Tom Daley Gets Engaged To Dustin Lance Black, 2015
The Olympic swimmer is now engaged to his boyfriend of two years, Dustin Lalcne. The pair made the announcement in the most old-school way: in the births, marriages and deaths section of The Times. It read: ‘The engagement is announced between Tom, son of Robert and Debra Daley of Plymouth, and Lance, son of Jeff Bisch of Philadelphia and Anne Bisch of Lake Providence.’
Amal and George Clooney Celebrate Their Anniversary, 2015
To celebrate their first anniversary, Amal and George Clooney attended an exclusive movie screening in New York of George's 2001 film 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?'. Speaking to PEOPLE, George said: "We sure are having fun. We had a beautiful anniversary, and we're having fun." Meanwhile, Amal looked no less than her best in a flawless emerald green Versace dress.
Nick Jonas And Kate Hudson: Are They Dating? 2015
In the most unexpected news of the day, Nick Jonas and Kate Hudson are thought to be dating. Despite the fact that he was rumoured to be seeing Kendall Jenner, the pair were spotted together several times over the weekend – at Disney World in Orlando and 'acting coupley' over brunch at Soho Beach House the next day, fuelling rumours of a romance. Who says a 13-year age gap won't work?
Leighton Meester And Adam Brody Welcome Their First Child, 2015
Naw. The Gossip Girl star and her The OC actor man welcomed baby daughter Arlo Day Brody into the world on Tuesday. We just KNOW her and Blake Lively’s daughter James are going to be besties…
James Middleton Has Reportedly Split With Long-Term Girlfriend Donna Air, 2015
Kate Middleton's brother is apparently back on the market, as reports claim he has ended his two-year relationship with Donna Air.
According to The Sun, a source claims that ‘the split happened a couple of weeks ago and it was James’ decision' and that Donna is 'more than a little bit heartbroken.'
Amy Poehler And Nick Krol Call Time On Their 2-Year Relationship, 2015
The actress and funny woman is said to have split from her actor man after two years together. *Sniff*. After Amy’s marriage to Will Arnett ended in 2012, Nick was the first man she dated, so we’re gutted these two didn’t work out.
Gwyneth Paltrow And Brad Falchuk Go Public With Their Romance, 2015
Ooh. So it seems as though Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck's relationship is *finally* out there. At the premiere of producer Brad's new TV show Scream Queens, he captioned this Instagram image: 'My date and I #screamqueens.'
Rumours about the pair have been swirling since August 2014, so we're very happy that they now feel comfortable enough to come clean. Don't they make a gorge couple?!
Kendall Jenner And Orlando Bloom Could Be Our Next Favourite Couple, 2015
Well, we didn’t predict this one! Kendall and Orlando have apparently been enjoying ‘secret dates’ after first meeting in July. The pair were introduced at a film screening in LA, where the A-list actor is said to have been overheard calling Kendall ‘stunning’. A source says: ‘The age difference doesn’t seem to bother them although it’s far too early for either to tell if it’s going to develop into something serious.’
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William At The Rugby World Cup Opening Day, Twickenham – 2015
Diane Kruger And Joshua Jackson At Toronto International Film Festival, 2015
Cressida Joins Her Ex Prince Harry For His 31st Birthday, 2015
Are these two former love birds a couple once again? After Cressida reportedly split from her beau, fellow actor Edward Holcroft, she's been spending time with her ex-Prince Harry, and was even spotted at his 31st Birthday party. Watch this space…
Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Are All Loved Up At The Black Mass Premiere, 2015
Ellen Page Brings Girlfriend Samantha Thomas To The ‘Freeheld’ Premiere, 2015
Ellen Page and her girlfriend Samantha Thomas mark their red carpet debut as a couple at the Toronto premiere of Ellen's new film. And we LOVE their matching monochrome ensembles.
It was a pretty important evening for Ellen. After gushing that she's 'in love', she told E! News: 'Walking down the carpet holding my girlfriend's hand is pretty special. It's pretty awesome.' Nawww.
Emily Blunt With John Krasinski At The ‘Sicario’ Premiere During The Toronto Film Festival, 2015
Zayn Malik And Rita Ora Are Spotted Having Dinner Together, 2015
Reports are swarming in that new singles Zayn Malik and Rita Ora have been spotted out together.
According to E! news, Zayn arrived alone to the KOI Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood, and Rita joined him not long after. They were later photographed leaving together.
Perhaps the former One Direction star and the brand new X Factor judge are just friends? They do share the same Management team, and we're getting dizzy just thinking about all the different musical projects they could be discussing…
A source from the restaurant told the Daily Mail: "They were both at a dinner organised by a member of their management team."
But Rita has previously been quizzed about the 22-year-old on Capital FM, and she replied: he is "gorgeous, but I just…"
The DJ pressed: "Not your thing?"
And the Body On Me singer stated simply: "I don't know."
We guess time will tell…
Spencer Matthews And Lauren Hutton Confuse Everyone, 2015
So ARE Made In Chelsea’s Lauren Hutton and Spencer Matthews still together?
Earlier this week, Spencer’s representative revealed that he was ‘single’. But shortly after, Lauren captioned this romantic Twitter photo: ‘cuddles this morning.’ She was later spotted leaving his London home.
Hmmmm. Whatever the case, we hope they’re both okay.
Jaime Winstone and James Suckling Share Some Big News, 2015
30-year-old actress Jaime took to Instagram yesterday to announce that the couple are expecting their very first baby. Jaime has been seeing fashion designer James since March this year, and the pair have been inseparable ever since. We can’t wait to see the baby!
Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Step Out At The TV Choice Awards, 2015
Are Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright the hottest couple EVER?! Judging by this snap, they're definitely up there.
We're actually pretty surprised by Michelle's outfit choice. She's switched her usual LBD and bodycon numbers for a bright pink wrap dress – and we love it. Those shoes are ah-mazing too.
Cat Deeley Took To Twitter To Announce Her And Husband Patrick Kielty Are Expecting, 2015
Gogglebox’s Eve Woerdenweber Gets Engaged (But Not To Silent Jay), 2015
After splitting with former boyfriend and co-star, Jay Malkin, in April, Eve is now engaged to new boyfriend Josh. The reality TV star announced her news on Twitter, writing: ‘Filming #gogglebox and trying not to stare at my beautiful ring from my beautiful fiancé and soul mate. #engaged.’ Naw.
Tom Hardy’s Wife Charlotte Riley Announces Her Pregnancy By Debuting Her Bump At The ‘Legend’ Premiere, 2015
Tom And Giovanna Fletcher Announce Some Exciting News, 2015
McFly's Tom Fletcher and his wife Giovanna have some *very* exciting news to announce… they're expecting their second child!
The pair revealed their news with a spectacular YouTube video, which sees Tom getting an old games console out of their attic before setting it up with Giovanna and their one-year-old son Buzz in the lounge.
When they start playing, Tom sets Buzz up as Player 1. But when it comes to selecting Player 2, he and Gi look down at her lap, where there's a photo of a baby scan.
How adorable?! Big congrats, guys.
Avril Lavigne Splits From Her Husband Chad Kroeger After Two Years, 2015
After wedding in 2013, the Canadian couple have called it quits. 'It is with heavy heart that Chad and I announce our separation today. Through not only the marriage, but the music as well, we've created many unforgettable moments. We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other. To all our family, friends and fans, thank you sincerely for the support.'
Brooklyn Beckham And Chloe Moretz Unfollow Each Other On Twitter, 2015
It seems like young romance is officially dead, as Brooklyn and Chloe have unfollowed each other on Twitter : ( The pair had been hanging out *a lot* in LA after reportedly getting David and VB’s blessing, and we were backing them as the next super cute power couple… What happened, guys?!
Professor Green Hits Back At Millie Mackintosh Split Rumours, 2015
Professor Green wants everyone to know that his and wife Millie Mackintosh's marriage definitely *isn't* on the rocks.
'It's funny whenever there's press about me and Millie not being together. The truth is I don't really want to go out and have a camera shoved in my face all the time,' the rapper tells the Daily Star.
'I'm getting too long in the tooth and I don't want any pictures of me battering a pap. That's for Liam Gallagher.' We're glad to hear it, guys.
Chris Martin Is Reportedly Dating ‘Peaky Blinders’ Actress Annabelle Wallis, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence is no more. Because the Coldplay frontman is now said to be seeing ‘Peaky Blinders’ actress Annabelle after their pair were spotted on a stoll round Manhattan that ended at Chris’ hotel. Ooh! Annabelle = total stunner.
Is Justin Bieber Dating This Model? 2015
Rumours are flying around the world wide web that Justin Bieber is dating former Playboy model Xenia Deli.
The stunning brunette has landed the leading role in JB's new music video, and he has reportedly been spotted serenading her at the end of a date night.
They were spotted holding hands by fans, and video evidence is now on YouTube. It's safe to say that Beliebers are in a bit of a tizzy about the news. Whether they're dating, or just putting in some practice for their new collaboration, we think that Xenia looks a little bit like Justin's former flame Selena Gomez… no?
Serena Williams And Drake Go Public, 2015
*New couple alert!*
The internet is reeling after TMZ shared exclusive snaps of Serena and Drake getting very cosy over an intimate Italian dinner.
After Serena smashed it at the WTA tournament in Cinci – with her new beau Drake watching her in the crowd – the pair went out for a nice celebratory meal.
The pictures certainly paint a loved-up scene. According to the news site, the couple, who have been rumoured to be dating for a few months now, have proved their romance by sharing a public smooch at the restaurant.
Aw, too cute…
Sam Faiers Appears To Confirm Her Pregnancy, 2015
How cute is this?! After reports emerged that Sam Faiers was expecting her first child with boyfriend Paul Knightley, she appeared to confirm the news by posting an emoji of a baby alongside this gorge Instagram photo.
Sam – who's already aunt to sister Billie's daughter Nelly – has been dating property developer Paul for nine months.
Are Kendall Jenner And Nick Jonas Casually Dating? 2015
According to sources, this pretty couple might be seeing each other. But don’t worry, they’re ‘keeping it light’. An insider told E! News: ‘Nick and Kendall are hanging out, but it’s nothing that serious, as Jonas just got out of a relationship and isn’t looking for anything major at the moment.’ Gigi and Joe will be happy – think of the double dates!
Megan Fox And Husband Brian Austin Green Have Split After 11 Years, 2015
The A-list actress and her actor husband have broken up after five years of marriage (and six more of dating). ‘Megan has separated from Brian. They decided on it six months ago’, an insider told US Weekly. Sad news.
Keira Knightley And James Righton Wow At The Serpentine Summer Party, 2014
Keira Knightley and her husband James Righton announced the arrival of their baby girl… and the name has finally been revealed!
Keira's little girl has been gifted the name of Edie. And we love love love it.
Are Nicole Scherzinger And Ed Sheeran Pop’s New Hot Couple?
As her ex Lewis Hamilton has been linked to Rihanna, reports have been swarming in that Nicole Scherzinger is dating Ed Sheeran. And we're pretty excited!
According to The Sun, a close friend of Ed revealed: "As far as he's concerned they were in the early stages of dating and he's been open about it with close friends and colleagues. It may not develop beyond those dates but they're definitely tight." Oooh.
It's been reported that Ed took Nicole on a date to a pub in his home town, and he invited her backstage of his sell-out Wembley gig last month.
We can't wait to see where this goes…
Andy Murray And Kim Sears Announce That They’re Having A Baby, 2015
Andy Murray and Kim Sears are going to be parents! His agent has confirmed the happy news – and we're SO excited for them.
It's thought that the little one is due in April 2016. Naww. Congratulations, you two.
Frankie Bridge Celebrates Husband Wayne’s Birthday, 2015
Frankie Bridge goes all out for her husband Wayne's 35th birthday, treating him to a delicious-looking cake, balloons and lots of presents.
She tells fans: 'Birthday time at the Bridge household can only mean one thing… Cake for breakfast and lots of balloons!!! @auraballoons.' Awww.
The singer later captions a sweet throwback photo of herself and Wayne holding hands: 'Happy Birthday! I'll always hold your hand. Even when it's wrinkly! @bridgey1980980.' Our hearts are melting just a TEENY bit.
Kendall Jenner And Nick Jonas, 2015
Hot new couple alert! Reports are swarming in that these two 'have been texting' after they were set up by close model pal Gigi Hadid and her beau Joe Jonas.
Speaking to PEOPLE, a close friend of Nick confirmed: "They were totally set up by Joe and Gigi," says the source. "They met recently, went out to dinner and have been texting."
Ah-mazing. It's early days, but wouldn't these two just be beautiful together? Swoon.
Kermit And Miss Piggy’s Shock Split Has Broken Hearts, 2015
The latest blow in the string of celebrity break-ups is none other than The Muppets' loveable duo Kermit and Miss Piggy.
Kermit the frog took to Twitter to release an official statement regarding their long-standing relationship, saying: "After careful thought, thoughtful consideration and considerable squabbling, we have made the difficult decision to terminate our relationship."
There had been trouble in paradise for a while, with Kermit admitting: "Our relationship, you sort of have to judge it hour-by-hour" in a 2011 interview…
Who will be hit by the curse next?
Sob.
Pixie Lott And Oliver Cheshire Look Hot On The Beach In Mexico, 2015
Kelly Clarkson And Brandon Blackstock Announce Some Exciting News, 2015
Kelly Clarkson revealed her pregnancy news in a *very* emotional way.
Halfway through a gig in LA, she welled up whille singing her heartfelt song Piece By Piece. Crying, she then said: 'I was not planning on announcing this. I’m totally pregnant!' YAY.
Kelly and her husband Brandon Blackstock married in October 2013 and welcomed first daughter River Rose in June 2014. We bet River is very excited to be a big sister.
Zooey Deschanel And Jacob Pechenik Reveal Some Very Exciting News, 2015
*Massive* congratulations to Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik! They actually have two exciting pieces of news to announce – they've welcomed a daughter AND secretly got hitched.
'I am thrilled to confirm that Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik are new parents to a beautiful healthy baby girl,' the actress's rep tells ET. Nawww.
Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale File For Divorce After 13 Years Of Marriage, 2015
Sad news – Gwen has split from her Bush frontman husband of 13 years, with fresh reports claiming it was because she 'believed he had been unfaithful.' We REALLY hope that isn't true. The pair have said in a statement: 'While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment.'
Ellie Goulding And Dougie Poynter Take Part In Their First Couple Shoot, 2015
Ellie Goulding and Dougie Poynter have really stepped things up a notch – by taking part in their first joint photoshoot. The pair have posed for Rollacoaster magazine, and don't they look different?!
The edgy shoot sees McBusted's Dougie strip topless and Ellie don a latex pinafore. Saucy.
Rihanna And Lewis Hamilton Are Reportedly Dating, 2015
Rumour has it that romance is blossoming between popstar Rihanna and Formula One racing driver Lewis Hamilton. The pair have reportedly been on a series of dates together and are keen to spend more time together.
Elizabeth Olsen And Tom Hiddleston Are Reportedly Dating, 2015
Avengers co-stars Elizabeth and Tom have always looked seriously hot together (just check this picture of them together at the War Horse premiere in 2011 if you don’t believe us), and now the pair have been seen spending the evening together in London. Friendly catch-up? We sure hope not!
Kate Middleton And Prince William Wear Matching Fleeces In Portsmouth, 2015
We *love* that Kate Middleton and Prince William had their titles written across their fleeces at the America's Cup World Series in Portsmouth. Due to the windy weather, the sailing event didn't quite go as planned, but the royals still made time to chat to bystanders and present prizes.
Kate is a big sailing fan and was there in her role as patron of the 1851 Trust, Sir Ben Ainslie’s charity for bringing young people to the sport. She also put on virtual reality goggles and tried out the in-house simulator.
Prince George didn't join his parents but he did get a mention. When a two-year-old boy told Kate that he was three, she replied: ‘George says that. He thinks that he’s older.’ Aw.
Sam Smith And TOWIE’s Charlie King Are Reported To Have Dated, 2015
An unlikely couple? We thought so too. But The Sun have sparked a social media frenzy after claiming that Sam and Charlie had a series of 'secret dates' last year, after a conversation on Twitter.
According to the reports: "They enjoyed each other's company as both are quite deep individuals. They deliberately never took any pictures together because they wanted to keep it under wraps.
"Sam's schedule is incredibly hectic so their dates were very sporadic. They mutually decided in May that it wasn't going to work."
They would have made a gorgeous couple though, no?
Brandon And Leah Jenner Become Parents To A Baby Girl, 2015
Brandon Jenner and his wife Leah have some *very* happy news to share on Instagram. Leah tells fans: ‘On Wednesday, July 22nd I became a Mom. It has without a doubt been the most profoundly beautiful time in my life but also emotionally, spiritually and physically challenging too….and I am so grateful for every second of it. Brandon and I are taking care of our healthy, little baby girl, Eva James Jenner.’ MASSIVE congratulations, guys.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley And Jason Statham Look Impossibly Cool At LAX Airport, 2015
Kate Moss And Jamie Hince End Their Marriage After 4 Years, 2015
According to reports, Kate Moss and her rocker husband Jamie Hince have called time on their marriage as it’s ‘gone past the point of no return.’ The pair got hitched in 2011 four years after meeting in 2007. Neither have commented on the split yet, but it’s thought that Jamie is waiting for Kate to ‘move forward’ with the divorce. Sad face.
Gigi Hadid And Joe Jonas Sport Matching Monochrome Outfits, 2015
Proving that a couple who dresses together stays together, the hot new couple were spotted out and about – looking very loved up – each rocking black jeans and a slogan t-shirt. Gigi's close pal Cara Delevingne has coined their couple name, labelling them G.I Joe. Clever. Move over KimYe…
McBusted’s Harry Judd And Wife Izzy Announce Some Happy News, 2015
We're sending *huge* congratulations to McBusted's Harry Judd and his wife Izzy. The pair used this adorable snap to announce that they're expecting their first baby!
Harry captioned the image: 'Izzy and I are so happy and feel truly blessed to be able to share with you that we are expecting our very own little miracle #BabyJudd @izzyintheattic.' Aww.
The couple met when violinist Izzy performed on McFly's 2005 tour and they married in 2012. With such talented parents, we wonder what Mini Judd will end up as? Will he/she be in an orchestra? A drummer? The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2032?! Ahhh, it's too exciting.
Rita Ora And Ricky Hil Call It Quits After One Year Of Dating, 2015
The 24-year-old singer is said to have split from her fashion heir boyfriend Ricky after one year together, with sources saying it was a ‘mutual’ decision. The couple were last seen together in June, and are both yet to comment on the break-up. Sad times…
Liam Payne Jokes About Rumours He’s Engaged To Sophia Smith, 2015
One Direction fans got a TEENY bit excited when the hashtag #SophiamIsEngaged started trending on Twitter. So are the loved-up couple planning to wed? Well, Liam hasn't denied the rumours but it seems unlikely after he jokingly replied to a message about the speculation with: 'I think this is my favorite tweet ever ahahahaha.' Boooo 🙁
Wayne And Frankie Bridge Celebrate Their First Wedding Anniversary, 2015
Frankie Bridge writes a very sweet Tweet to mark her and husband Wayne's first wedding anniversary in July. The Saturdays singer tells fans: 'Off out with the husband to celebrate our 1yr wedding anniversary!!How the hell has it been a year already?!Wish we could do it all again.'
Frankie's older sister Tor also sends the couple her love, Tweeting: 'Happy Anniversary to my sister and her husband, my brother in law and also my best friends @FrankieTheSats and Wayne #thebridges.' Aw.
Tanya Burr And Jim Chapman Cuddle Their Dog In Bed, 2015
Are these two the *cutest* vloggers out there?! Tanya Burr and Jim Chapman look utterly adorable in this snoozy nighttime Instagram selfie.
Rachel Bilson And Hayden Christensen Steal A Kiss In Instagram Photo, 2015
Rachel Bilson and Hayden Christensen are normally very private about their relationship, so we thought it was super-cute when this smoochy photo popped up on Rachel’s Instagram page. The couple – who welcomed daughter Briar Rose in October 2014 – are clearly very loved-up. Aw.
Sienna Miller And Fiancé Tom Sturridge At The Oscars, 2015
After four years together, we’re sad to report that Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have called off their engagement. The ex-couple have one child together, Marlowe (3), and are said to have remained friends. RIP to one of the coolest A-list couples in showbiz…
Ellie Goulding And Dougie Poynter Co-Ordinate In London, 2015
Which one’s which?! Ellie Goulding and McBusted’s Dougie Poynter sport matching shirts, shoulder-length hairdos and black boots at the launch of Years & Years’ album Communion.
Somehow, they manage to pull it off. The next David and Victoria Beckham, perhaps?
Coleen And Wayne Rooney Have Some Very Happy News For Us, 2015
Coleen and Wayne Rooney reveal in July 2015 that they're expanding their family even further. Coleen excitedly tells her Twitter followers: 'Baby number 3 is on the way …… January!! We are so happy and excited.'
An ecstatic Wayne says: 'Delighted that me and @ColeenRoo have our 3rd child on the way.'
We bet their young sons Kai and Klay and just as pleased.
Huge congratulations, guys!
Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Have Some Exciting News, 2015
Judging by Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher’s co-ordinated low-key outfits, they’re totally in tune.
It’s just as well. The loved-up couple – who welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014 – are said to have got married in July 2015. The pair are believed to have wed in a secret ceremony. Nawww.
Liam Payne And Sophia Smith Play Dress-Up In Florida, 2015
One Direction’s Liam Payne looks *seriously* loved-up with his stunning girlfriend Sophia Smith.
When the couple head to Orlando, Florida in July 2015, they make us giggle by playing around with funny headwear. Liam captions this Instagram shot: ‘Minnie & goofy ha as long as mickey doesn’t know I guess it’s ok right?’ Lolz.
Tamsin Egerton And Josh Hartnett Co-Ordinate In New York, 2015
We were SO excited to hear that Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton were expecting their first child together in July 2015. Their representative told Page Six: 'It’s true and they are beyond thrilled.'
Judging by these co-ordinated outfits, their little one is going to be one stylish bubba.
Zac Efron And Sami Miró Get Silly With A Selfie Stick On The Beach, 2015
Zac Efron and girlfriend Sami Miró are clearly going strong, judging by the High School Musical’s silly beach shot of the pair of them. ‘Unlock the swag…’ Zac captioned the imagine as Sami posed for Zac’s selfie stick and showed off her *incredible* abs in a yellow bikini top, shorts and a cropped shirt. Watch out Efron, your girlfriend’s giving you a run for your money in the hotness stakes.
Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Split After Ten Years Of Marriage, 2015
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have officially split, announcing their decision to divorce just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. Sad face. The A-list pair married back in 2005 and said in a joint statement: ‘We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time.’ Ben and Jen have three children together; Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.
Lily Collins And Jamie Campbell Bower Imitate The Beckhams On WhoSay, 2015
Hmmm. Who do Lily Collins and Jamie Campbell Bower remind us of in *this* Instagram photo? Victoria and David Beckham, of course! We weren’t the only ones to notice the resemblance. When Lily posted the image to Instagram, she wrote the caption: ‘Bending it like the Beckhams @victoriabeckham @davidbeckham…’. Pretty uncanny, huh?
Khloe Kardashian Posts A Cute Snap With Kylie And Her Rumoured Boyfriend, 2015
It looks like Khloe has given her sister the seal of approval, as she posted this cute family photo onto her Instagram account. She captioned the picture: "A Michael sandwich" followed by a series of heart-eye smileys. Of course, he's better known by his stage name Tyga. Kylie and the 25-year-old rapper are very close, and she recently took him along to the Mail Online yacht party. Although the pair have never confirmed that they're dating (although a series of heavy hints have been dropped on both sides), it looks clear that he's becoming part of the family unit…
Leigh-Anne Pinnock And Boyfriend Jordan At Wireless Festival, 2015
The Little Mix singer proved that her and boyfriend Jordan Kiffin are happier than ever with this cosy festival snap, despite rumours that they recently split-up for a brief time earlier this year. Leigh-Anne, looking glam in a white shirt dress and a topknot, captioned the snap: ‘Great Day at Wireless with my boy…’
Gigi Hadid And Joe Jonas Enjoy A Double Date In London With Taylor And Calvin, 2015
The whispers were true, it seems, as Gigi and Joe make it pretty clear they’re dating by posing for their first couple’s picture on pal Taylor Swift’s Instagram account. Ahh, there’s nothing like a romantic boat ride down the Thames, eh?
Lewis Hamilton Opens Up About Nicole Scherzinger On Instagram, 2015
Lewis shared this candid snap on his Instagram page with the caption: "Dear friend, Through the years we shared alot, i wouldn't have changed a thing. All the experiences made me the man i'm proud to be right now. The Memories together will never be taken away no matter how old we get and I'm thankful for the time we had. I'm wishing you the Happiest of Birthdays, and may God continue to Bless you in all that you do…"
Channing Tatum And Wife Jenna Dewan Make One Strikingly Hot Couple, 2015
While it may have been Channing’s night at the Magic Mike XXL premiere in LA, his stunning wife Jenna gave him a run for his money in the hotness stakes in her shimmering silver dress. We don’t think we’ve ever seen a more gorgeous duo – best looking couple in showbiz?
MIC’s Spencer Matthews And Lauren Hutton (And Hugo) Cosy Up At The Team Mongolf Party, 2015
After their blazing row over Spenny cheating on Made In Chelsea last week, we were worried for the most beautiful couple in Chelsea… But it seems all is forgiven after the pair were spotted looking cosier than ever at the Team Mongolf Pre-Rally party in London. Thanks for third-wheeling, Hugo.
Dakota Johnson And Boyfriend Matthew Hitt Walking Their Dog In New York, 2015
Dakota Johnson and boyfriend Matthew rekindled their romance back in April, and since then, the too-cool pair have been looking closer than ever. From those matching black skinnies and short-sleeve shirts to that firm and loving grip (these two are *always* holding hands), nothing spells romance like a cosy dog walk in the park. Keep up the good work, guys.
Kate Bosworth And Husband Michael Polish Pack In The PDAs In New York, 2015
They may be approaching their second wedding anniversary, but for Kate and her director hubby Michael, it’s the clear the honeymoon period is still in full swing. The pair were spotted smooching their way through a shopping spree in New York, and we just can’t get over how in love they look. Also totally feeling that dungaree dress and lace-up shoes combo, Bosworth!
Kelly Brook And Boyfriend Jeremy Parisi At Taormina Film Festival, 2015
Kelly Brook went for ladylike glam in this gorgeous red lace Dolce & Gabbana dress for her date night with new man Jeremy at the Taormina Film Festival. The pair fell for each other while he was her personal trainer, and things have been hotting up ever since. Slick suit, Mr Parisi!
Mollie King And David Gandy At London Collections Men Charity Dinner, 2015
Mollie King and David Gandy co-ordinated in white at the One For Boys charity soirée. Didn’t they look ah-mazing? We love how Mollie let her outfit do *all* the talking with minimal accessories, while David broke up the monotone with dark trousers.
Oliver Proudlock and Girlfriend Emma Louise Connolly At London’s Soho House, 2015
Made In Chelsea’s Proudlock stepped out at London’s trendy Soho House working his new white blonde hair with gorgeous model girlfriend Emma on his arm – and how we swooned. From those white flares to that chic rollneck, Emma’s got Parisian chic nailed. We’re big fans.
Ellie Goulding And Dougie Poynter At The The Net Set Launch Party, 2015
If there’s one couple that knows how to co-ordinate, it’s these two. For the The Net Set Launch Party powered by Net-A-Porter in London, Ellie worked nude shorts and a matching netted crop top, while boyfriend Dougie went matchy matchy in a printed tan shirt and desert boots. With those matching tans and wavy blonde tresses, it’s getting tricky to tell these two beauties apart!
Josh Hartnett And Tamsin Egerton Nail Off Duty Style, 2015
Out and about in New York, Josh was spotted with his actress girlfriend, wearing matching navy colourways. Tamsin opted for an oversized military blazer and skinny jeans, whilst Mr Hartnett donned a bomber jacket and beanie hat. Looking super cute, guys…
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Dazzel At The Met Gala, 2014
Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively have got to be one of the stylish celebrity couple out there. They both wore Gucci to the 2014 Met Ball, with Blake looking stunning in a custom-made gown.
Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Make A Statement At The Art And Film Gala, 2014
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West cement their status as fashion icons at the Art and Film Gala in equally fabulous outfits. Kanye teamed leather trousers with a dinner jacket and suede boots, whilst Mrs West opted for a stunning satin blue dress and Tom Ford heels.
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt In Matching Monochrome Attend The BAFTAs, 2014
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt hit the red carpet in matching tuxedos at the BAFTAs in London. Angelina breaks the red carpet rules and relaxes her look with a masculine open white shirt.
Olivia Palermo And Johannes Huebl Go Casual At New York Fashion Week, 2014
Olivia Palermo and her handsome husband Johannes Huebl go unusually casual to the Gant Rugger SS15 show during New York Fashion Week. Olivia pots for classic double-denim look, whilst Johannes dresses preppy for their fashion date.
Victoria And David Beckham Stun At The British Fashion Awards, 2014
The King and Queen of Style, David and Victoria Beckham couldn’t have looked more chic at the British Fashion Awards. The powerful pair stuck to their signature style of co-ordinating outfits in matching monochrome.
Millie Mackintosh And Professor Green Hit The BAFTAs, 2014
When it comes to red carpet style, Millie Mackintosh and Professor Green know what they’re doing. Hitting the BAFTA red carpet, Mrs Manderson teamed her Julien Macdonald dress with dark berry lips and a sleek ponytail, while Stephen looked dapper in a navy blue suit.
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Opt For Gothic Glam At The Met Ball, 2014
Beyoncé glammed up for the Met Ball in floor-length Givency, whilst Jay dazzled in a white tuxedo. Plus, check Bey’s cool veiled hair accessory.
Michelle Keegan And Mark Wright Wear Bright Pastels To Reuban Woods Opening, 2014
Michelle Keegan stepped out with her fiancé Mark Wright in a cute Lavish Alice playsuit for the Reuban Woods Hairdressers opening. The Strictly star complemented his girlfriend’s outfit in a pastel blue jumper and light trousers.