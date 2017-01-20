Celebrity Couples: The Most Stylish Pairings

Zayn Malik And Rita Ora Are Spotted Having Dinner Together, 2015

Reports are swarming in that new singles Zayn Malik and Rita Ora have been spotted out together.

According to E! news, Zayn arrived alone to the KOI Japanese restaurant in West Hollywood, and Rita joined him not long after. They were later photographed leaving together.

Perhaps the former One Direction star and the brand new X Factor judge are just friends? They do share the same Management team, and we're getting dizzy just thinking about all the different musical projects they could be discussing…

A source from the restaurant told the Daily Mail: "They were both at a dinner organised by a member of their management team."

But Rita has previously been quizzed about the 22-year-old on Capital FM, and she replied: he is "gorgeous, but I just…"

The DJ pressed: "Not your thing?"

And the Body On Me singer stated simply: "I don't know."

We guess time will tell…