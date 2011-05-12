Cannes Film Festival 2011: Celeb Fashion Highlights

Check out all the fashion-fabulous pictures from the best-dressed celebrities including Lady Gaga, Uma Thurman and Rachel Mcadams at one of the most exciting events of the year: Cannes Film Festival 2011.
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Angelina Jolie Wearing Atelier Versace At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Gavin Rossdale And Gwen Stefani At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Gwen Stefani Shines In A Stella McCartney Jumpsuit At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Gwen Stefani Wearing Stella McCartney At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Zoe Saldana Wearing Nicholas Kirkwood Shoes At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt, Jessica Chastain And Sean Penn At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jessica Chastain At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jude Law At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Zoe Saldana At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole Wows In Stephane Rolland At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole Wearing Stephane Rolland At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Johnny Depp And Penelope Cruz At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Penelope Cruz At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker Wearing Elie Saab At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker Rocks A Maxi Dress By Elie Saab At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker With A Messy Bun Hairstyle At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt Waves To The Crowds At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt And Jessica Chastain At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Elizabeth Olsen At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Alexa Chung At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Diane Kruger And Joshua Jackson At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Diane Kruger At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Emily Browning At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Mia Wasikowska At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams And Michael Sheen At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Diane Kruger And Joshua Jackson At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Hofit Golan At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jane Fonda At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Vanessa Hudgens At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Vanessa Hudgens And Emily Browning At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Natalia Vodianova At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lara Stone At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Emily Browning And Max Irons At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
David Walliams And Lara Stone At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Clemence Poesy At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rosario Dawson And Vanessa Hudgens At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jessica Chastain At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lara Stone At The Calvin Klein Party At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
David Walliams And Lara Stone At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lara Stone And Rosario Dawson At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Hofit Golan At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rosario Dawson At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Vanessa Hudgens And Uma Thurman At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Max Irons At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rosario Dawson At The Calvin Klein Party During The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jessie J Warms Up For Her Performance Later In The Evening At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Angelina Jolie Wearing A Salvatore Ferragamo Dress At The Kung Fu Panda 2 Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Angelina Jolie And Jack Black At The Kung Fu Panda 2 Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Angelina Jolie And Jack Black At The Kung Fu Panda 2 Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Emily Browning At The Sleeping Beauty Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Tilda Swinton At The ‘We Need To Talk About Kevin’ Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Members Of The Jury: Uma Thurman And Robert DeNiro At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman Congratulates Melanie Laurent After She Opens The Ceremony At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lady Gaga At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lady Gaga At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Lady Gaga Before Her Performance At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams Wearing A Dress By Marchesa At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams Wearing A Dress By Marchesa At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman Wearing A Feathered Versace Dress At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman Wearing A Feathered Versace Dress At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Salma Hayek Wearing An Embellished Gucci Dress At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Karolina Kurkova At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Salma Hayek Wearing A Chanel Dress At The 64th Cannes Film Festival 2011
Rachel McAdams Wearing A Dress By Maxime Simoens At The 64th Cannes Film Festival 2011
Fan Bingbing At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman Wearing Dolce & Gabbana At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Karl Lagerfeld At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Salma Hayek And Antonio Banderas At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Salma Hayek And Antonio Banderas At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Salma Hayek And Antonio Banderas At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Owen Wilson At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Woody Allen At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams, Lea Seydoux And Woody Allen At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman, Jude Law And Robert De Niro At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Rachel McAdams And Owen Wilson At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Mia Wasikowska At The Restless Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Bryce Dallas Howard At The Restless Photocall At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole With A Sleek Ponytail Hairstyle At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sarah Jessica Parker At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Fan Bingbing At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Frederique Bel At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Hofit Golan And Said Taghmaoui At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jessica Chastain At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jude Law At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Missi Pyle At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Elizabeth Olsen At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Delphine Chaneac At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole Causes A Fashion Frenzy Wearing Stephane Rolland At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Cheryl Cole At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Uma Thurman At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jane Fonda At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Karolina Kurkova At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Paz Vega At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Hofit Golan At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Angelina Jolie At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Anna Dello Russo At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Hofit Golan At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Brad Pitt At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Clemence Poesy At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jessica Chastain At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Li Bingbing At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Henry Hopper And Mia Wasikowska At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Mia Wasikowska At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Sean Penn At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Zoe Saldana At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Archie Drury And Karolina Kurkova At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Tamara Beckwith At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Goldie Hawn At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Bar Rafaeli At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Jodie Foster And Mel Gibson At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Karolina Kurkova At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Georgina Chapman And Harvey Weinstein At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Bar Rafaeli At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Bar Rafaeli At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Doutzen Kroes At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Naomi Campbell And Vladimir Doronin At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
Naomi Campbell At The 64th Cannes Film Festival, 2011
