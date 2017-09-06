Bridesmaid Dresses: The Ultimate LOOK Edit

12 images

Bridesmaid dresses can be a headache for every bride. Of course, finding your own dress is a big enough deal, but shopping for other people’s outfits for your big day? Eeesh. We know the feeling.

Your bridesmaids are sure to be different shapes and sizes, each with their own individual style and preferences. But, of course, today is about you.

For such an important milestone, every detail needs to be just right. Which is why we’re here to help you find the perfect dress (or dresses) for your bridesmaid BFFs.

Want to know the best news? The high street is home to some pretty amazing bridesmaid dress styles. Oh yes, the all-important details of your special day no longer have to break the bank. Hoorah!

Whether you’re looking for a classic floorlength style, a traditional colourway, or something a little more edgy – oh hello, glamorous bedazzled maxi from Debenhams – there’s 12 show-stopping options for you to choose from.

Whether your theme is autumn hues, sharp monochrome, pop colours or you’re after a little bit of sparkle, our edit of bridesmaid gowns has something to suit every wedding.

And if you really have no idea what you’re actually looking for, it’s sure to give you lots of new ideas and inspiration.

It’s true, breathe-taking bridesmaid dresses are hard to come by on a budget. But there’s some real steals in our edit, including the high street’s hottest stores, Topshop and Oasis, as well as wedding collection go-tos Debenhams and Coast.

Enjoy (and congratulations!)