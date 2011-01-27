Billie Piper’s Fashion File

Billie Piper has transformed from teen pop sensation to yummy mummy and saucy prime-time actress over the last decade. Today Billie is a seasoned fashion pro. Check out her fab fashion file here…
Billie Piper Works Countryside Chic At Home House, December 2010
Festival Fashion: Billie Piper And Husband Laurence Fox At V Festival, August 2010
Billie Piper Accessorises With Leopard Print At A Family Event At The O2, August 2010
Billie Piper Channels Old School Glamour At Glamour Magazine’s Women Of The Year Awards, June 2010
Billie Piper Finishes Her Look With Her Favourite Blush Pink Blazer, January 2010
Billie Piper Makes An Appearance On Friday Night With Johnathan Ross, January 2010
Billie Piper Showed Off A Dip Dye Hairstyle Ahead Of The Trend At The TV Choice Awards, September 2009
Billie Piper Cuddles Up With Husband Laurence Fox And An Unusually Large Tote Bag At V Festival, August 2009
Billie Piper On The Set Of Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, June 209
We Love Billie Piper’s Chic Outfit And Flower Headband, April 2009
Billie Piper On The Paul O’Grady Show, March 2009
Billie Piper Injects Some Hollywood Glamour Into Her Look At A Party In LA, January 2009
Billie Piper Adds Some Leopard Print To Her Red Carpet Look In Hollywood, January 2009
Billie Piper As Belle In Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, September 2008
Billie Piper Ditches The Blonde Locks On Set For Secret Diary Of A Call Girl, September 2008
Billie Piper On Parkinson, September 2008
Billie Piper Disguises Her Pregnancy Bump In A Butterfly Print Maxi Dress And Long Scarf, September 2008
Billie Piper Hits The Red Carpet In New York In An All Black Ensemble And Miu Miu Bag, March 2008
Winter Wedding: Billie Piper And Husband Laurence Fox, December 2007
We Love Billie Piper’s Off Duty Look As She Arrives At The BBC, September 2007
Billie Piper Strolls In Clapham Common With Her Dog, May 2007
Billie Piper And David Tennant At The National Television Awards, October 2006
Billie Piper Signs Copies Of Her Book, Growing Pains, At Waterstones, October 2006
Billie Piper Out And About With A Giant Rucksack – As You Do, October 2006
Billie Piper Ups The Glam Factor In A Diane Von Furstenburg Dress At The GQ Men Of The Year Awards, September 2006
Billie Piper And Dr. Who Co-Star David Tennant At The TV Choice Awards, September2006
Billie Piper Wears Burberry Prorsum To The Glamour Magazine Women Of The Year Awards, June 2006
Billie Piper Dresses Down At A London Film Premiere, May 2006
Billie Piper Scoops Up A BAFTA, May 2006
Billie Piper Gets Into The Character On The Set Of Dr. Who, February 2006
Billie Piper Wraps Up At The National Television Awards, October 2005
Billie Piper And Pal Richie From 5ive, July 2005
Billie Piper Looks Cute In A Crop Top And Leather Jacket, September 2004
We Love Billie Piper’s Red Lippy, June 2004
rexfeatures_445299h.jpg
Billie Piper And Ex-Husband Chris Evans At The BAFTAs, February 2004
Billie Piper Brightens Up Her Outfit With A Red Handbag, June 2003
We Love Billie Piper’s Cute Pea Coat And Red Trousers, December 2002
Billie Piper Dresses Down For A Night At The Pub With Ex-Husband Chris Evans, June 2001
Billie Piper And Chris Evans Arrive Back In London After Eloping To Las Vegas, May 2001
Billie Piper Performs At A Gig, December 2000
Billie Piper Switches On The Regent Street Christmas Lights, November 2000
Billie Piper Performs In A Giant Parka, November 2000
Billie Piper Dresses Down In Jeans And Adidas At The TV Hits Awards, October 2000
Billie Piper Celebrates Her 18th Birthday, September 2000
Billie Piper Takes To The Stage At Radio One’s ‘One Big Sunday’, August 2000
Billie Piper Chooses A Sexy Outfit For The Loaded Magazine Awards, Summer 2000
Billie Piper And Pals Louise Redknapp And Martine McCutcheon At Capital FM, April 2000
Billie Piper At The Brits, February 2000
Billie Piper Soaks Up The Sun At A Football Game In California, 1999
Billie Piper Makes An Appearance At The Film Premiere Of Star Wars: Phantom Menace, July 1999
Billie Piper Dazzles In A Red One Piece At The Brits, February 1999
Billie Piper Dons A Maroon Suit For An Early Performance, 1998
