Billboard Music Awards 2012: Fashion Review

Check out all the snaps from one of the music industry’s hottest events The Billboard Awards 2012, including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and many more!
This is image 1 of 36
Katy Perry Wore Misaki Jewellery At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 2 of 36
Taylor Swift At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 3 of 36
Miley Cyrus At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 4 of 36
Jordin Sparks At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 5 of 36
Natasha Bedingfield At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 6 of 36
Nelly Furtado At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 7 of 36
Zooey Deschanel At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 8 of 36
Natasha Bedingfield At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 9 of 36
Jordin Sparks At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 10 of 36
Alicia Keys At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 11 of 36
Katy Perry And Her Grandma At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 12 of 36
Carrie Underwood At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 13 of 36
Taylor Swift At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 14 of 36
Miley Cyrus At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 15 of 36
Katy Perry At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 16 of 36
Carly Rae Jepsen At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 17 of 36
Justin Bieber At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 18 of 36
Usher At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 19 of 36
Jason Derulo At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 20 of 36
Natasha Bedingfield At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 21 of 36
Nelly Furtado At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 22 of 36
Alicia Keys At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 23 of 36
Zooey Deschanel At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 24 of 36
Jordin Sparks At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 25 of 36
Lisa Marie Presley At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 26 of 36
Julianne Hough At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 27 of 36
Miley Cyrus At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 28 of 36
Natasha Bedingfield At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 29 of 36
Brandy Norwood At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 30 of 36
Justin Bieber At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 31 of 36
LMFAO At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 32 of 36
Far East Movement At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 33 of 36
Stevie Wonder At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 34 of 36
Usher At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 35 of 36
Taio Cruz At The Billboard Awards 2012
This is image 36 of 36