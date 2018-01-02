Sportswear: The Best New Buys

19 images

Sportswear and shopping for gym clothes used to be, let’s face it, a bit of a mission. First of all, you have to identify the best kind of clothes for your chosen activity (looser garments for yoga, tighter pieces for high impact sport), and once that’s sorted you have the mammoth task of filtering through all the different brands and price ranges until suddenly this bit of motivational retail therapy has left you, well…in a bit of a flap.

Well, luckily for us there has never been a better time to shop women’s sportswear, with many of the high street giants now stocking their own ranges of specialised gym wear that is both stylish and affordable. Plus, the more recognised sportswear giants such as Nike and Adidas are also creating ranges of gorgeous women’s sports clothing that look just as chic worn as part of an off-duty outfit as they do working the treadmill.

Beloved high street stores such as H&M are now offering an entire collection of gorgeous sportswear pieces to suit all body shapes and sizes, with many of their tops and vests starting below the £10 mark. Plus, they also have a great selection of accessories such as yoga mat bags, gym locks and backpacks to complete your work out wardrobe.

We’re also loving the fact that Topshop are stocking another season of Adidas’ StellaSport range, tailored for those lovely ladies that want to give their gym outfit a bit of designer swagger. When you aren’t clocking up miles, why not team the fabulous StellaSport leopard print jacket with a black PVC skirt and pointed sneakers for a funky alternative Saturday night look? If you’re a bargain hunter, don’t forget to give our best Black Friday trainer deals a little look for quality athleisure.

All in all, we’re more than excited about all the fun sportswear available right now. Get ready to find your signature gym look in our exclusive LOOK edit. Let’s get sweaty!