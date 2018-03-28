13 images

Sock boots are firmly on our radar, thanks to a stylish array of fashion bloggers, street stylers and A-listers who have been plastering them all over Instagram.

And when a shoe gets Instagram famous, you know it’s time to take notice…

Why do we love them? Well, firstly, the snug stretchy lining means that they keep your ankles oh-so-warm (which is very necessary when you have to suffer through this dodgy British weather).

Secondly, they look epic with kick flares. Seriously. Just add a cute roll-beck jumper and you’re nailing that ’70s look like a dream.

What’s also brilliant about the humble sock boot is that the high street is awash with pairs in every single colour and texture. Topshop, River Island and Zara are all nailing the trend right now.

They also tend to come with block heels, meaning you’re not only nailing a hot trend (two birds, one stone), but you’ll also be super comfy when you’re stomping around in your new sock-shaped beauties.

Sock boots are also the perfect day-to-night option, meaning you can wear them to look sassy at work, but also leave your mates gawping when you hit the bar for cocktails later that evening.

In a nutshell, we’re hooked.