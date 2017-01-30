12 images

While January may be gloomy and grey, there is one big excitement at this time of year that is a sure-fire way to cure those blues. Yep, we’re talking about awards season. SAG Awards in particular!

For starters, our cinema screens are filled with a whole host of award-worthy flicks – and nothing beats January depression like a good film and a huge bucket of popcorn. Secondly, we get to see our favourite stars in their glad rags take to the red carpet.

The Sag Awards are always a stylish event

Award season provides the chance for stars to bring out the big guns when it comes to outfit choices, and for designers it’s an opportunity to show off some of their finest creations.

The SAG awards are no different. One of the biggest dates in any actor or actress’ calendar, the prestigious awards honours the stars of the big and small screens. The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Award airs on Sunday 29th January, and we’ve edited the many great looks to bring you the cream of the crop.

There were so many gorgeous looks

Other unforgettable dresses include Lupita Nyong’o floaty Ellie Saab number, Diane Kruger’s asymmetrical mustard Jason Wu get-up and Lea Michele’s hot pink Valentino showstopper.

Click on through and prepare to swoon at some of the finest red carpet ensembles you’ve ever seen…

SAG Awards 2017’s best dressed ladies