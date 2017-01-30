SAG Award 2017: The Best Dresses
*So* many beautiful looks...
While January may be gloomy and grey, there is one big excitement at this time of year that is a sure-fire way to cure those blues. Yep, we’re talking about awards season. SAG Awards in particular!
For starters, our cinema screens are filled with a whole host of award-worthy flicks – and nothing beats January depression like a good film and a huge bucket of popcorn. Secondly, we get to see our favourite stars in their glad rags take to the red carpet.
The Sag Awards are always a stylish event
Award season provides the chance for stars to bring out the big guns when it comes to outfit choices, and for designers it’s an opportunity to show off some of their finest creations.
The SAG awards are no different. One of the biggest dates in any actor or actress’ calendar, the prestigious awards honours the stars of the big and small screens. The 23rd Screen Actors Guild Award airs on Sunday 29th January, and we’ve edited the many great looks to bring you the cream of the crop.
There were so many gorgeous looks
Other unforgettable dresses include Lupita Nyong’o floaty Ellie Saab number, Diane Kruger’s asymmetrical mustard Jason Wu get-up and Lea Michele’s hot pink Valentino showstopper.
Click on through and prepare to swoon at some of the finest red carpet ensembles you’ve ever seen…
SAG Awards 2017’s best dressed ladies
Emma Stone
Em stuck to tradition and wore a very cool LBD.
Natalie Portman
Ivory, balloon-sleeves, flowing and oh-so-beautiful. Natalie scored high with this Dior gown.
Maisie Williams
Arya scrubs up a dream! Pretty Maisie looked great in pale pink with pinky lips.
Michelle Williams
She never fails to win on the red carpet.
Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Joe Keery
Looks like Nancy is still undecided between Steve and Jonathan…
Kirsten Dunst
Prom-ready in the loveliest gown and soft waves.
Sophia Bush
Gorgeous Sophia wowed in a Marchesa peplum fuchsia dress and matching eyes.
Laura Carmichael
Laura looked stunning in her floral noodle-strapped column dress.
Samantha Isler
We’re crushing on Samantha’s Jade-green gown with black detailing.
Claire Foy, Matt Smith
The Crown stars Matt and Claire looking all kinds of fabulous. Her dress is *beautiful*!
Brie Larson
Simple yet utterly chic in a white asymmetric, thigh-split gown and black scrappy heels.
Kate Hudson
Bring edgy catwalk fash to the red carpet in Dior.