Best Liquid Lipstick: 10 We Love

Finding the best liquid lipstick has long remained mission impossible, there are SO many to choose from and it’s difficult to know where to begin… But here on the LOOK Beauty Desk we’ve got your back, yep your struggle to find the perfect liquid lippie is officially over, because we’ve edited it down to the top ten, from the velvet matte formulas to the hydrating, creamsheen finishes – we’ve got them all.

Liquid lipstick has officially over taken red lippy as the most searched on the web. Many say it’s down to the Kylie Jenner effect. Since the 18 year old launched her Lip Kit By Kylie range in November, Google has seen a sharp rise in searches for liquid lipstick, shunning red into second place.

A great liquid lipstick is guaranteed to become one of the most-used products in your make-up bag, after all, one swipe of a bright lippie is all you need to glam up even the dullest of outfits. Look better with zero effort required? Sounds good right?

Even if you aren’t a bold lip lover and prefer to keep things simple, you’re guarenteed to love bareMineral’s GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolors, $18, as they come in a super-stunning range of nude shades.

Unlike traditional cream lipsticks, most liquid lipsticks have been designed to dry down on the lips and this makes them ultra long-wearing, so you can be sure the formula will stay put all day without smudging, fading or flaking off. Just be sure to prep your pout with a lip scrub first, as this will banish chaps and ensure your lip colour goes on flawlessly smooth.

Now for all you matte lip lovers a good balm is a necessity. After scrubbing, simply add a swipe of lip balm to hydrate your lips and prep them before applying your liquid lipstick.



So, if you fancy a colour-pop pout that even Kylie Jenner would be proud of, make sure to have a click through our favourite liquid lipsticks to find your pout's perfect partner.



