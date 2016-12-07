Best Liquid Lipstick: 10 We Love

Finding the best liquid lipstick has long remained mission impossible, there are SO many to choose from and it’s difficult to know where to begin… But here on the LOOK Beauty Desk we’ve got your back, yep your struggle to find the perfect liquid lippie is officially over, because we’ve edited it down to the top ten, from the velvet matte formulas to the hydrating, creamsheen finishes – we’ve got them all.
Liquid lipstick has officially over taken red lippy as the most searched on the web. Many say it’s down to the Kylie Jenner effect. Since the 18 year old launched her Lip Kit By Kylie range in November, Google has seen a sharp rise in searches for liquid lipstick, shunning red into second place.
A great liquid lipstick is guaranteed to become one of the most-used products in your make-up bag, after all, one swipe of a bright lippie is all you need to glam up even the dullest of outfits. Look better with zero effort required? Sounds good right?
Even if you aren’t a bold lip lover and prefer to keep things simple, you’re guarenteed to love bareMineral’s GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolors, $18, as they come in a super-stunning range of nude shades.
Unlike traditional cream lipsticks, most liquid lipsticks have been designed to dry down on the lips and this makes them ultra long-wearing, so you can be sure the formula will stay put all day without smudging, fading or flaking off. Just be sure to prep your pout with a lip scrub first, as this will banish chaps and ensure your lip colour goes on flawlessly smooth.
Now for all you matte lip lovers a good balm is a necessity. After scrubbing, simply add a swipe of lip balm to hydrate your lips and prep them before applying your liquid lipstick.
So, if you fancy a colour-pop pout that even Kylie Jenner would be proud of, make sure to have a click through our favourite liquid lipsticks to find your pout’s perfect partner. And once you’ve discovered the best one for you, head over to our edit of the best lip liners so you can add the finishing touch to your Kardashian-worthy pout…
Mac Retro Matte Liquid Lip Colour, £17.50
This liquid-suede finish lasts all day long.
bareMinerals GEN NUDE Matte Liquid Lipcolor, $18
Cream-to-matte, comes in a variety of shades and smells of sweet, sweet vanilla.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Too Faced Melted Liquified Long Wear Lipstick, £19
These smooth, creamy liquid lipsticks stain your pout with a mega-pigmented punch of colour. The super-intense formula melts onto lips thanks to the soft, fluffy applicator, and once the stain has dried down it’ll stay put for hours. Pop it on in the morning and you won’t have to worry about smudges or fading.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Giorgio Armani Lip Magnet, $38
Long-wearing, velvet finish, weightless, intense colour… CHIC.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick, £16
Bleedproof, smudgeproof AND fadeproof. Get ready to fall in love with Stila’s stay-put liquid lipstick, containing vitamin E and avocado oil to protect your lips against the environment.
Best Liquid Lipstick: NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream, £5.50
Give lips a kiss of colour with this dreamy super-soft liquid lipstick. It may be matte, but is also seriously moisturising and will give your pout a smooth, chap-free sheen.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Gerard Hydra Matte Liquid Lipstick, £9.50
The texture of this cruelty-free liquid lipstick is totally unique, it feels virtually weightless on your pout and is oh-so hydrating, all the while looking 100% matte on the lips.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Studio 10 Longlast Velvet, £22
This clever lip colour has a semi-matte formula, so it’s incredibly comfortable on the lips and won’t dry out your pout. The richly-pigmented lippie is also loaded with vitamin E and anti-oxidants to help keep your lips happy and healthy.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Rimmel Provocalips Transfer Proof Lipstick, £6.99
Expect this lip colour to last you all day AND all night (and maybe even all of the next day). It’s one of the longest-wearing formulas we’ve ever found and it comes in a whole spectrum of colours – so you’ve plenty to choose from! The lip colour dries completely matte, but it comes with a handy balm to keep your pout soft, smooth and plump.
Best Liquid Lipstick: Bourjois Rouge Edition Velvet Lipstick, £8.99
Another total bargain, for under £10 this amazing lippie has all the staying power of some of it’s high end counterparts, but for half the price! With a ton of shades to choose from it’s a matte lip lover’s must-have!