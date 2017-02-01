Leggings: 13 Stylish Pairs To Wear RN

14 images

Forget the leggings of the nineties and noughties – you know the ones with an unforgiving fit and saggy crotch – 2016’s leggings are all about structured, slimming and high-stretch fabrics and we’re all totally obsessed.

Yep, whether they’re short, long, plain or printed leggings have become one of our fave fashion-fused-with-fitness staples of the year. Perhaps Chloe’s sporty inspired SS’16 collection has had something to do it? Or possibly we’ve all caught Olympic fitness fever just as we did 4 years ago? Or maybe – and this is the most likely option tbh – it’s because they are just so darn comfy that we can’t bear to take them off. And when they work for everything from yoga to brunch dates to your next BNO why would you need to?



With pretty much every high-street store and sportswear brand going tapping in to the trend it’s tricky to know where to start. Thankfully we’ve done all the hard work for you and rounded up the best lust-worthy leggings out there RN. From all-over-sequin disco pants by Rosa Bloom at Topshop to high-performance paneled yoga pants from Sweaty Betty these beauties will become your go-to wardrobe essentials all year long, whatever the weather! Trust us.

By Sarah Barlow