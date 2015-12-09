Gym Bags: The Best To Carry Your Kit

9 images

Gym bags are an absolute workout essential.

Not only do we need them to cart our sportswear to and from the gym, but we also want our workout bag to look as stylish as we do. Quite often you’ll need your gym bag to double up as a chic everyday carryall – a bit like an uber practical handbag, complete with double straps that will house your purse, your make-up and all your other day to day bits without the risk of looking like you are off on a long haul flight.



SEE: How To Train For A Marathon



Well, luckily for all you super fit ladies out there, we’ve had a scout about and found some of the very best gym bags on the high street for you to peruse at your leisure. From your traditional standard backpacks to luxe structured holdalls (some of you need that all important towel room right?), there is a fantastic selection of sporty arm candy out there to suit every style and budget.

If you are a bit of a sports brand girl, then you need look no further than gym giant Nike. Their selection of gym bags include gorgeous holdalls in fab metallic finishes, and statement totes that could easily pass for an expensive leather shopper. And for those of you looking for something a bit more traditional, H&M have plenty of super practical ruckscaks with plenty of pocket room for your shower gear, trainers, keys et al.



SEE: Primark Sportswear: The Best For Your Workout



All in all, we’ve discovered that you really don’t have to spend a fortune to find THE perfect gym bag to meet all your fitness needs. Why not take a look at some of these hand picked beauties and pop your favourite on the workout wishlist…