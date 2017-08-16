9 images

If you're looking for the perfect tool to give you flawless skin, we're going to share some of our favourites...

Looking for the best foundation brush? We’ve found the top make-up blenders for a perfect base.

Finding a brush that works well with your foundation and skin type can be a serious challenge, but we’re here to help.

With new launches happening all the time, there are simply so many different choices and styles available – and in a wide range of prices.

Yup. It can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, so we’ve given you a quick rundown of the best tools on the market.

The classic foundation brush is a paddle style, and it’s probably the most popular type of foundation brush. You can use it for liquid, cream, powder and mineral foundations, but it can sometimes cake it on a little too much. It’s important to use a downward stroke to finish the look, a technique which helps look more flawless, because of the way it lays down facial hair.

Kabuki is another style of foundation brush; these are more densely packed, and give a slightly more even and natural looking coverage. The best way to apply foundation using one of these is in little circular motions.

Domed brushes are another style, but these are probably a little too densely packed if you’re wanting a more natural look, but they’re actually great for applying blush.

Of course, the BeautyBlender has been having a real moment, and can be used for foundation, concealer, baking and contouring.

The trick is to find what really works for you.

But we’ve pulled together some of our favourites below…