If you're looking for the perfect tool to give you flawless skin, we're going to share some of our favourites...
Looking for the best foundation brush? We’ve found the top make-up blenders for a perfect base.
Finding a brush that works well with your foundation and skin type can be a serious challenge, but we’re here to help.
With new launches happening all the time, there are simply so many different choices and styles available – and in a wide range of prices.
Yup. It can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, so we’ve given you a quick rundown of the best tools on the market.
The classic foundation brush is a paddle style, and it’s probably the most popular type of foundation brush. You can use it for liquid, cream, powder and mineral foundations, but it can sometimes cake it on a little too much. It’s important to use a downward stroke to finish the look, a technique which helps look more flawless, because of the way it lays down facial hair.
Kabuki is another style of foundation brush; these are more densely packed, and give a slightly more even and natural looking coverage. The best way to apply foundation using one of these is in little circular motions.
Domed brushes are another style, but these are probably a little too densely packed if you’re wanting a more natural look, but they’re actually great for applying blush.
Of course, the BeautyBlender has been having a real moment, and can be used for foundation, concealer, baking and contouring.
The trick is to find what really works for you.
But we’ve pulled together some of our favourites below…
Tarte Double-Ended Foundation Brush, £26
The only way to describe what this brush feels like on your face is a soft, floating cloud, seriously. It’s our base layer of choice, thanks to the flawless even coverage it leaves and the handy double ended brush. Plus it looks oh so luxe.
Spectrum CO3 Tulip Powder Brush, £9
It might be called a powder brush but this vegan, multi purpose foundation brush can actually be used with cream or powder. Win, win.
Artis Brush Elite Smoke Collection Oval 10 Brush, £60
Loved by Kylie Jenner, this foundation brush is the ultimate tool to get you that airbrushed base. Once you’ve converted you wont be able to use anything else.
Zoeve Silk Finish Rose Gold Edition, £12.95
This gorgeous rose gold brush not only looks fab in your make up bag but also offers a streak free application.
The Body Shop Foundation Brush, £12
This flat, tapered brush is super soft and works brilliantly with liquid foundation. It gives an even, flawless finish.
Well People Foundation Brush, £21
This W3LL PEOPLE’s gently-tapered foundation brush slides on effortlessly and blends your base for a natural, soft-focus finish.
Charlotte Tilbury, Foundation Brush Rose Gold & Crimson
This brush is cut to get perfectly into those hard-to-reach areas of you face. The synthetic fibres help blend your foundation for a flawless complexion, so you don't waste any!
Louise Young Super Foundation Brush, £24
This brush is large and luxurious. It has a number of potential uses, it applies foundation perfectly and is also great for block powder and blusher.
Real Techniques Stippling Brush, £11.99
Create a flawless base with this brush, it has a wide surface area which helps you build coverage gradually for an airbrushed, high definition result.