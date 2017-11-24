We've hunted down the best eye cream for your peepers...
Eye cream – what would we do without it, eh? It gets us through those late nights, letting us fake 8 hours, banishes dark circles, and puffy eyes. If you don’t already own at least three eye creams, and you’re reading this thinking: do eye creams work? The answer is yes, they really do, but you need to find one that’s right for you. We’ve dished out the LOOK team’s best eye cream reviews for you right here, to help you pick the best for your particular dilemma.
The Best Eye Cream – Loved By The LOOK Beauty Team
The best eye cream for dark circles? Well, when even your favourite concealer won’t do, you need to turn to a miracle under eye cream. And it’s the same for wrinkles, – if you want to turn back the clock, your best bet is investing in an amazing eye cream for crows feet, and you’ll notice the difference almost straight away!
With so many eye creams to choose from, it can get confusing. Especially when you’ve got a particular need in mind – is it the best eye cream for dark circles, the best eye cream for puffy eyes, for wrinkles, for sensitive skin…?
And then there’s the question of how to apply it, and how often? This business of looking gorgeous 24/7 isn’t a walk in the park, you know!
But it’s now time to sit back and relax – all you’ve got to do is look through our edit of the very best on the block!
Vichy Aqualia Thermal Awakening Eye Balm, £15
The delicate area around the eyes shows signs of skin dehydration first, this balm works at deeply rehydrating, plumping the skin and putting an end to fine lines and creepiness. We love!
Elemis Pro-Radiance Illuminating Eye Balm, £34
This orange tinted formula brightens even the darkest of shaddows, chamomile and arnica work to actually reduce the appearance of dark circles, while the cooling metal applicator helps to de-puff.
Pixi 24K Eye Elixir, £22
Collagen and wrinkle reducing peptides put an end to crow’s feet and lines, encouraging repair to the eye area. The metal ball applicator allows easy application, plus it helps calm down puffed up peepers and really refreshes the eyes. Keep it in the fridge for a serious eye treatment.
SkinOwl Eye +, £36
This all-natural wonder balm is a total bag buster, the super soothing formula contains aloe and cucumber extracts, as well as brightening liquorice which puts an end to tired eyes in a flash!
Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Circle Perfector SPF 30, £29.50
A makeup/skincare hybrid, insert this into your eye care routine inbetween your eye cream and concealer and you'll never look back! It will lighten, brighten and banish any sign of shaddows, plus it contains SPF 30, which protects the eyes from further darkening. A little goes a long way so you only need a drop, then gently pat into the eye area for instant colour correction.
No7 Early Defence Eye Cream, £13.50
Specifically designed for younger skin, this lightweight brightening cream will give your eyes a helping hand and boosts the skins natural defence, protecting and preventing shadows and puffiness.
Clinique Even Better Eyes, £31
This cream is particularly effective at reducing eye bags and depuffing – the best we’ve tried! The cool tip is super soothing – perfect for late nights or hungover mornings!
Origins No Puffery, £25
Saturate skin in cooling aloe vera and banish redness with this calming, anti-inflammatory formula. Perfect for early wake-up calls and long-haul flights.
Ole Henriksen Perfect Truth CC Eye Crème, £20
This has all the benefits of a CC packed into an eye cream. With clever coverage that brightens and evens out skin, the vitamin-packed formula works to recharge and refreshes tired eyes – genius!
Shiseido Ibuki Eye Correcting Cream, £37
This cream is incredibly soothing, doesn’t irritate eyes and has special ingredients to soothe stressed out skin.
Embryolisse Eclat Du Regard Radiant Eye Cream, £20.50
This eye cream will deliver an eye pick-me-up in a flash. The handy packaging means you can apply it directly to your skin, which is ideal for getting ready in a rush!
Balance Snake Venom Eye Cream, £6.99
Wanting an instant eye lift? Look no further than this handy eye cream. You only need to apply a small amount to fresh your peepers in a blink of an eye.
Odacite Eye Contour Serum Concentrate (Baobab + Sarsaparilla), £33
Swap your eye cream for this nourishing oil, the potent formula contains a blend of vitamins and hydrating plant extracts, like lavender and neroli oil. I use it every single night and swear by it to keep fine lines and crepiness at bay.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand, £29
Dubbed “8 hours sleep in two clicks,” this duo formula puts an end to all your under eye woes in two steps. Use the hydrating eye cream first to lift and smooth, it contains hyaluronic acid and rice proteins, to fill fine lines. The concealer is formulated with light reflectors to brighten and lighteneven the darkest of shadows. Double up and use it as a highlighter down the bridge of the nose and along the brow bone.