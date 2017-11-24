Best Eye Cream: 14 We Love

By
14 images

We've hunted down the best eye cream for your peepers...

Eye cream – what would we do without it, eh? It gets us through those late nights, letting us fake 8 hours, banishes dark circles, and puffy eyes. If you don’t already own at least three eye creams, and you’re reading this thinking: do eye creams work? The answer is yes, they really do, but you need to find one that’s right for you. We’ve dished out the LOOK team’s best eye cream reviews for you right here, to help you pick the best for your particular dilemma.

The Best Eye Cream – Loved By The LOOK Beauty Team

The best eye cream for dark circles? Well, when even your favourite concealer won’t do, you need to turn to a miracle under eye cream. And it’s the same for wrinkles, – if you want to turn back the clock, your best bet is investing in an amazing eye cream for crows feet, and you’ll notice the difference almost straight away!


See: LOOK’s Favourite Eye Creams For Wrinkles

With so many eye creams to choose from, it can get confusing. Especially when you’ve got a particular need in mind – is it the best eye cream for dark circles, the best eye cream for puffy eyes, for wrinkles, for sensitive skin…?

And then there’s the question of how to apply it, and how often? This business of looking gorgeous 24/7 isn’t a walk in the park, you know!

But it’s now time to sit back and relax – all you’ve got to do is look through our edit of the very best on the block!

 

best eye cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 5 of 14

Kiehl’s Clearly Corrective Dark Circle Perfector SPF 30, £29.50

A makeup/skincare hybrid, insert this into your eye care routine inbetween your eye cream and concealer and you'll never look back! It will lighten, brighten and banish any sign of shaddows, plus it contains SPF 30, which protects the eyes from further darkening. A little goes a long way so you only need a drop, then gently pat into the eye area for instant colour correction.

Buy
best eye cream Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is image 14 of 14

Charlotte Tilbury Mini Miracle Eye Wand, £29

Dubbed “8 hours sleep in two clicks,” this duo formula puts an end to all your under eye woes in two steps. Use the hydrating eye cream first to lift and smooth, it contains hyaluronic acid and rice proteins, to fill fine lines. The concealer is formulated with light reflectors to brighten and lighteneven the darkest of shadows. Double up and use it as a highlighter down the bridge of the nose and along the brow bone.

Buy