Best Dressed Celebrities This Week: Kate Moss, Millie Mackintosh & More!

Wow! Check out this stylish lot! From Kate Moss and Millie mackintosh, to Kate Middleton and Fearne Cotton, we’ve rounded up the most fashion-fabulous A-list looks this week. Look no further for instant weekend style inspiration…
Kate Moss At The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner, 2012
Millie Mackintosh And Jamie Laing At The Launch Of The Candy Kittens Pop-Up Store, 2012
Jennifer Lawrence At The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon, 2012
Jessica Ennis At The Athletics Night Party, 2012
Fearne Cotton Outside The BBC 1 Studios, 2012
Rochelle Wiseman And Marvin Humes Out In London, 2012
Kate Middleton At The London Olympics, 2012
Fearne Cotton Out In London, 2012
Ashley Tisdale At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Millie Mackintosh At The Launch Of The Candy Kittens Pop-Up Store, 2012
Jennifer Garner At The LA Film Premiere Of The Odd Life Of Timothy Green, 2012
Mena Suvari At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Naomi Campbell At The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner, 2012
Lily Donaldson At The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner, 2012
Jaime King At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Sophia Bush At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Cheska Hull At The Launch Of The Candy Kittens Pop-Up Store, 2012
Pink Announced As The New Face Of Cover Girl, 2012
Rebecca Adlington At The Speedo Red Event, 2012
Naomi Watts As Princess Diana, Filming For Caught In Flight, 2012
Mischa Barton At The Opening Of Her Boutique In London, 2012
Kelly Osbourne At Lollapalooza Festival, 2012
Christina Hendricks At The Hollywood Foreign Press Association Luncheon, 2012
Khloe Kardashian At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Bella Thorne At The LA Film Premiere Of The Odd Life Of Timothy Green, 2012
Malin Akerman At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Emeli Sande At The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner, 2012
Alexandra Burke At The Fashion For Relief Charity Dinner, 2012
Keira Knightley On The Set Of Can A Song Save Your Life? 2012
Katie Holmes Out In New York, 2012
Ellie Goulding Outside The BBC 1 Studios, 2012
Vanessa Hudgens Out In LA, 2012
Nikki Reed At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Anna Kendrick Out In New York, 2012
Penn Badgley Out In New York, 2012
Heidi Klum Out In New York, 2012
Anna Kendrick Out And About In New York, 2012
Madonna Opened Hard Candy Fitness In Moscow, 2012
Ariel Winter At A Summer Soiree, 2012
Melanie Brown Out In London, 2012
Dakota Johnson At The Goats Film Premiere, 2012
Cheska Hull Out In London, 2012
Lucy Hale Out In LA, 2012
Anna Faris Out In LA, 2012
Kristen Davis Out In New York, 2012
Catherine Tyldelsey Out In Manchester, 2012
