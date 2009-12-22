Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Beyonce Knowles At The MTV Video Music Awards – 11
Beyonce sticks to her fashion formula of body-con dress teamed with statement shoes and a pair of oversized shoulder-dusters. We loved the shade but wish she had opted for a more flattering design.
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Alicia Keyes At The MTV Video Music Awards – 9
Yes it maybe a LBD but its certainly not boring. Alicia chooses a knockout dress by Dolce and Gabbana teamed with statement bangles, silver clutch and multi-coloured heels.
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Pink At The MTV Video Music Awards – 5
This Balmain dress was a popular fashion choice at the MTV awards as both Pink and Shakira opted for the same designer dress. Pink teamed her frock with a statement hairstyle and black patent heels.
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Alexa Chung 2009 MTV Video Music Awards – 7
Alexa knows a top frock when she sees one and this time she opts for a thigh-skimming monochrome number. The TV presenter teamed her beaded dress with her signature ankle boots and messy hair combo.
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Taylor Swift At The MTV Video Music Awards – 3
Congratulations to Taylor as we’ve awarded her with our best dressed award at the MTV awards. Taylor opted for a jaw-dropping Kaufman Franco sequin frock teamed with bright red lips and messy up-do.
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Lo Bosworth At The MTV Video Music Awards – 1
Lo Bosworth colour co-ordinates with BFF Lauren Conrad as she steps out in a matching monochrome number. Lo teamed her frock with red lips, loose waves and plain black heels
Best Dressed At The MTV Music Awards 2009 – Lauren Conrad At The MTV Video Music Awards – 1
Lauren keeps it demure and simple in her monochrome number. The Hills star showed off her new dark and mysterious hair shade as she posed for the paps.