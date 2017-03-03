12 images

Getting the best cleanser for you is way more important than you may think.

Cleansers can be the difference between pale, lacklustre skin and a bright, radiant complexion. But how can you choose the right one for you when there are so many options available both online and in store? With our help, of course!

Unsurprisingly, there isn’t one miracle wash out there – the best cleanser for you all depends on your skin type.



Got sensitive skin? We’ve found the best cleansers for sensitive skin that you shouldn’t find too harsh. Suffer from dry cheeks? Your best bet is the best cleanser for dry skin, which has tiny beads in it to exfoliate away any uneven bumps. A bit of a mix? You’ll need the best cleanser for combination skin, then.

Ever get break-outs? (Us too!). Try out our pick of the best cleansers for acne, best cleansers for spots and the best cleansers for blackheads, which all wash away dirt and oil in order to leave your problem areas blemish-free.

If you’re too busy for a long nighttime routine, we’ve even found an ah-mazing product that’ll act as a cleanser AND toner at the same time. (Yes, really!)



There are even certain cleansers on the market that are best to use with clarisonic – basically, there’s a wash for every situation.

From luxury brands like Shu Uemura to purse-friendly favourites like Nivea, our picks are all guaranteed to keep your skin healthy and glowing.

Prices start from as little as £2.49, so you don’t have to worry about not having the funds to get a celeb-worthy glow.

Read on to see our our pick of the 10 best cleansers out there. You won’t regret it…