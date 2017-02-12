BAFTAs 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics
It was a chilly but stylish night...
BAFTAs 2017 might have been a freezing (literally) event but that didn’t scare the Hollywood elite off. We’d like to think they were smuggling secret mini hot water bottles to keep toasty but the truth is they’re just so damn professional, goosebumps won’t stop the likes of Emma Stone from looking hot.
The 2017 BAFTAs were a super stylish affair, packed with glamorous gowns, flawless beauty and the most handsome men in suits. As well as being a swanky event, the BAFTAs are basically like the British Oscars.
Laura Whitmore looked super chic in white
Red carpet presenter Zoe opted for long sleeves on an old-fashioned looking dress
Laura Whitmore wowed in a white off-the-shoulder number
The pair are hosting the red carpet at this year’s BAFTAs
Rising Star nominee Anya Taylor-Joy making our dress dreams come true in a Gucci tiered gown
Viola Davies protected herself from the chill with a shimmering black coat. We love that multi blue gown, too
The star quickly slipped her jacket off for a couple of pics
Carmen Ejogo opted for a playful print
Downton’s Jessica Brown-Findlay’s red gown gave us goosebumps (in a good way)
Captain Fantastic star George Mackay blue steel-ing in a slick suit
Star Wars babe Daisy Ridley kept things real in a stylish bomber jacket and pretty skirt
Daisy did a Viola and whipped off her jacket for photos
The evening’s host, Stephen Fry, looking very dapper
Alexa Morden mixed prints and lace
Ava West chose a silver number with vampy lips for the bash
Bryce Dallas Howard braved the cold in a deep-plunge LBD
Eddie Redmayne looked sharp in his white tux. We’re loving Hannah’s sheer embroidered gown, too
These two couldn’t get enough of each other!
Edith Bowman picked a *very* jazzy multi-print gown
Rupert Evans posed like a pro in his smart suit
Sam Taylor-Wood and hubby Aaron nailed #CoupleGoals
Beauty And The Beast star Luke Evans looked all kinds of hot
Rafe Spall and his wife Eliza Du Toit perfectly complimented each other
Trainspotting star Kelly MacDonald perfectly matched her earrings to her print
Julia Stiles got down with the plunge in a beaded champagne gown
Ella Purnell looking super pretty in floaty blue
Holliday Grainger went for a strapless gown with deep berry lips
Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner making a serious case for Hottest Couple Of The Night
Twitter queen J.K. Rowling plumped for a plum number
Blog star Tanya Burr chose a simple white gown
Another loved up pair! This time Thandie Newton and Ol Parker
Designer and film director Tom Ford looked suitably stylish in velvet
Emma Stone was a red carpet winner in this matchy Chanel co-ord
Nominee Amy Adams rocked a fern green Tom Ford dress
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived together, looking chic
Andrew Garfield went for white on the red carpet
Casey Affleck clashed his scruffy beard with his smart suit
Brit beauty Felicity Jones looked like a Disney princess in her netted black number
Power player Meryl Streep shunned frocks in favour of wide black trousers
We love the lemon/pink combo of Naomie Harris’ look
Victoria’s Secret angel Taylor Hill opted for a slinky silk dress
Girl On The Train’s Emily Blunt chose a ruffled design with quirky prints
We adore Michelle Williams in her silver mini! So chic
Nicole Kidman joked her plunge was too risqué!
Riz Ahmed chose a cool grey suit
Spanish star Penelope Cruz shone in a metallic gown
