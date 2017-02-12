9 images

Awards season is in full swing and this year’s BAFTAs have proved to be one of the most stylish so far.

There were so many stunning looks at the 2017 BAFTAs

Taking place in freezing London (seriously), the A-list were out in force to celebrate all that is great in the world of film. Just a couple of weeks before the Oscars, the BAFTAs are often seen as a good indication of who will bag that much-coveted golden statue in sunny LA.

Emma Stone’s make up was totally flawless

Yes, there are awards being doled out but the red carpet is where the fun *really* is. Gorgeous dresses aside, the hair and beauty at the event was on point. We’re feeling so inspired, we might even make Monday a glamorous one just so we can copy one of these looks.