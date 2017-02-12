BAFTAs 2017: Best Hair And Beauty
Awards season is in full swing and this year’s BAFTAs have proved to be one of the most stylish so far.
Taking place in freezing London (seriously), the A-list were out in force to celebrate all that is great in the world of film. Just a couple of weeks before the Oscars, the BAFTAs are often seen as a good indication of who will bag that much-coveted golden statue in sunny LA.
Yes, there are awards being doled out but the red carpet is where the fun *really* is. Gorgeous dresses aside, the hair and beauty at the event was on point. We’re feeling so inspired, we might even make Monday a glamorous one just so we can copy one of these looks.
Laura Whitmore’s matte red lip was a beauty win
Anya Taylor-Joy’s sleek low pony and petal pink lips = ideal combo
Daisy Ridley’s soft pink pout and Hollywood waves added glamour to her chic-casual look
Jessica Brown-Findlay working super roots with soft lips and bronzed eyes
Rosy cheeks and slick eye liner were the order of the day for Emma Stone
Thandie Newton showed off glossy straight locks and an equally glossy pout
Michelle Williams kept her look simple, letting her perfectly polished platinum ‘do take centre stage
GoT actress Sophie Turner teamed natural hair with earthy eyes
