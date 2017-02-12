12 images

We love awards season. The gowns, the glamour, the beauty… It makes boring old January/February feel a million times more exciting. The BAFTAs are basically like the British Oscars. Whoever wins big here will *probably* be a shoe-in for a cheeky golden statuette in LA. Which is why the world goes nuts for BAFTA fun when the awards happen in London.

This year’s event was a very stylish affair

The A-list turned out for the event tonight despite the freezing weather and brought with them their A-game. The red carpet was packed with the most fabulous frocks and we spotted more than one beauty look we’re going to steal.

See: All The Pics From The BAFTAs 2017 Red Carpet

Some sensibly decided to throw on a chic cover-up to protect themselves from the chill, removing it when the paps wanted pics.

Emma Stone wowed Chanel

There were *so* many plunging necklines and just as many backless outfits it was clear that most of the celebs were happy to brave the cold for the sake of fashion.