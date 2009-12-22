A Week In The Wardrobe Of… Blake Lively – Blake At The Teen Choice Awards – 1
The Gossip Girl gets the Laboutins out again – and who can blame her? This time she teams them with a gorgeous purple one-shoulder number.
A Week In The Wardrobe Of… Blake Lively – Blake Does The Red Carpet – 3
At the premiere of her new movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, Blake proves she’s a real fashion chamelon, choosing a maxi-length dress over her usual minis – we like!
A Week In The Wardrobe Of… Blake Lively – Blake Does Casual – 5
In between scenes on the Gossip Girl set, Blake proves she can dress down as well as she can dress up! Blake loves showing off her pins in these 7 for all Mankind shorts.
A Week In The Wardrobe Of… Blake Lively – Blake And Batman! – 7
As is fitting for The Dark Knight premiere, Blake turns up in black. However, her cute playsuit is anything but scary – especially teamed with gold shoes and natural make-up.
A Week In The Wardrobe Of… Blake Lively – Blake In Blue – 1
Blake hits the promotion trail for her new movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 wearing a cute Vena Cava playsuit. We’re loving those Christian Laboutin shoes as well.