50 Best: Party-Worthy Cover-Ups You Won’t Want To Take Off

By
50 images
Wallis Gunmetal Embellished Jacket, £50

Just in: LOOK’s fashion fabulous edit of the 50 best party cover ups available to buy here online right now. From hot high street fashion shops including Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins you’re going to love this hand picked selection – and they’re all from £30! Enjoy.