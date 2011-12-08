50 Best: Party-Worthy Cover-Ups You Won’t Want To Take Off

Just in: LOOK’s fashion fabulous edit of the 50 best party cover ups available to buy here online right now. From hot high street fashion shops including Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins you’re going to love this hand picked selection – and they’re all from £30! Enjoy.
Wallis Gunmetal Embellished Jacket, £50
Warehouse Black Embellished Cover Up, £65
Fashion Union Fur Coat, £70
Wallis Black Embellished Cape, £75
Topshop Knitted Marabou Feather Cardi, £85
Wallis Grey Embellished Cover Up, £55
Monsoon Black Ponte Jacket, £55
Ax Paris Cropped Fur Jacket, £45
AX Paris Cropped Sequin Blazer, £40
Wallis Gold Lurex Cardigan, £40
Wallis Cream Faux Fur Jacket, £70
Warehouse Faux Fur Cover Up, £70
Warehouse Silver Shrug, £55
Fashion Union Fur Cape, £35
Warehouse Lace Jacket, £45
Topshop Quilted Jacket By Boutique, £85
Topshop Knitted Gold Jacket, £70
Topshop Knitted All Over Sequin Jacket, £55
Topshop Fluffy Feather Cape, £55
Monsoon Lime Angora Shrug, £45
Monsoon Fusion Embellished Cardigan, £55
Monsoon Embellished Printed Cardigan, £85
Monsoon Black Lace Jacket, £50
Miss Selfridge Short Black Pearl Cardigan, £55
Miss Selfridge Metallic Faux Leather Jacket, £57
Miss Selfridge Leopard Faux Fur Coat, £59
Miss Selfridge Grey Faux Fur And Pearl Cardigan, £55
Miss Selfridge Devore Velvet Jacket, £65
Mango Smoking Style Suit Jacket, £79.90
Fashion Union Blue Blazer, £55
Mango Slim Fit Lace Bolero, £54.90
Mango Shiffon Bolero, £49.90
Mango Sequin Jacket, £69.90
Mango Gold Denim Jacket, £79.90
French Connection Faux Fur Jacket, £175
French Connection Jacket, £160
French Connection Knit Jumper, £77
French Connection Blazer
Dorothy Perkins Satin Blazer, £49
Dorothy Perkins Sequin Jacket, £60
Dorothy Perkins Pink Cardigan, £40
Dorothy Perkins Jersey Jacket, £30
French Connection Night Jacket, Currently £43.50
Coast Feather Bolero, £55
Coast Faux Fur Shrug, £70
Coast Blue Cropped Jacket, £85
Coast Black Fur Tippet, £60
Coast Black Cropped Jacket, £85
Warehouse Floral Jacket, £45
