Sunglasses: The LOOK Edit

9 images

Listen up, ladies! Sunglasses need to be one of your wardrobe staples this season.

It’s essential that you add a pair to your accessories collection in summer – and there’s two very good reasons for this.

Firstly, you need something to protect your eyes from the sun’s rays. This will stop you from squinting while out and about and can also prevent long-term damage.

Then there’s the fact that they look seriously cool. Trust us, popping on a pair is the easiest way to finish off an outfit.

Oh. And let’s not forget that they can cover up a legion of summer beauty problems. Running mascara and sweaty eyeliner, anyone?!

There are thousands of different sunglasses options online and on the high street. So how do you choose the perfect pair for you?

Well, you don’t need to worry about searching through the shops. We’ve done all the hard work for you, bringing you a selection of our favourite pairs out there.

They’re all super-gorge, on trend and affordable. What more could you want?!

Now you’ve got to decide what style of frames you’re looking for. There’s cat eye, aviator, rectangular, rounded and oversized on offer.

We’ve even found a quirky heart-shaped option from Forever 21 that we have a sneaky suspicion you may fall in love with.

When it comes to colour, we’ll be going for classic black or tortoiseshell to pair with practically everything in our wardrobe.

But if you’d prefer sunglasses that will draw attention to your peepers, there’s bolder shades including red, pink and green on offer too.

Missguided’s clear sunnies are a really cool nod to the retro 90s trend, while ASOS’s mirrored aviators will give you a boho 70s vibe.

Click through to decide for yourself…