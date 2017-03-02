19 images

Yup, it’s that time of year again. It’s still not quite warm enough to pull out the winter coat but the chilly air is setting in and bare arms and legs just won’t do anymore *sob.*

So we’re here to provide you with the ultimate cover-up: welcome to the LOOK edit of end-of-summer jackets. And, drum roll please …

If you’re after summer-inspired florals, as seen on the SS16 catwalks through the likes of Victoria Beckham, we’ve got you sorted.

Or if it’s lightweight leather fringing that you’re after, such as the gorgeous swish swishing seen on Tom Ford’s runway, we’ve included a few special numbers from Topshop, just for you.

If you, like us, have been daydreaming of those candy coloured suede jackets by Burberry, we’ve got a pretty darn good high street version, from hotspot Miss Selfridge. Don’t all rush at once…

Layer up in one of these on-trend new-season buys, and make a style statement whilst also keeping warm, whatever the weather.

This spring, the high street is boasting an eclectic mix of military-inspired styles, as well as pop candy colours, pretty pastels and monochrome stripes.

Whether you’re after a classic button-down design, a belted option, or perhaps you’d prefer a new-style duster or waterful cut, there’s a whole host of jacket options in our new-season edit.

We’ve whittled it down to the very best on the high street, including trusty favourites Topshop and Zara, so all that’s left is for you to decide which you’d like to introduce to your wardrobe.

We predict you’ll make off with more than one.

Oh, and you’re welcome…

By Laura Jane Turner