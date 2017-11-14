Zoella Has Launched An Advent Calendar And The Internet Has Some Feelings

Oh, Zoella. Is there anything you can’t do?

Beauty advent calendars have been having a real moment, with waiting lists wracking up into the hundred thousands and shoppers cuing for pretty lengthy amounts of time in order to get their hands on the best-selling ones.

So, really, it just made sense for one of the nation’s most successful beauty bloggers to launch their very own Christmas countdown, right?

Enter, Zoella.

The YouTube sensation, who has over 12 million subscribers to her channel and more than 23 million followers on social media, has always been vocal about her love of the festive season. Yup, all in all, an advent calendar is a pretty good fit for this lady.

The Zoella 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar is lifestyle themed, and features twelve windows of treats.

Yes, that’s a Zoe Sugg-approved present every single day from Christmas Day until well into the new year. Including scented candles, super cute stationery and even baking tools, it’s jam-packed with the kind of things the 27-year-old loves.

Naturally, her fans are super keen on the idea of getting their hands on an advent calendar from their favourite internet personality.

Many of her followers have rushed to social media to share their excitement, with comments including: ‘My daD IS BUYING ME A ZOE ADVENT CALENDAR TOMORROW AND I CANNOT BE MORE EXCITED [sic]’ and ‘I just got the @Zoella advent calendar I’m so excited to open this!! Can December hurry up please…’

However, there appears to be a bit of criticism brewing on the internet, particularly amongst parents – mostly, it seems, because of the price tag attached.

Let us know your thoughts.

But we’ll be trying to whip up some Christmas cheer in the meantime…