Zayn Malik’s New Tattoo Leaves Perrie Edwards Unimpressed

Zayn Malik may have some making up to do with fiancée Perrie Edwards after a couple’s trip to the tattoo parlour didn’t quite turn out as planned.

The 21-year-old One Direction heartthrob decided to add to his vast collection of body inkings over the New Year break, rocking up to Weymouth’s Tattoo Magic to complete his intricate sleeve design.

But when his Little Mix lady, who had just spent Christmas with Zayn and his family, turned up to support her brave Bradford boy, she found herself left out in the cold along with the hoards of hysterical female fans who had gathered outside.

‘Perrie’s brother, Johnnie, popped in an hour before to ask if we could fit Zayn in,’ shop owner Paul O’ Connor told Bournemouth News. ‘When Zayn arrived we had to lock the door because last time there were a crowd of screaming girls outside who kept coming in.’

‘There were just two girls stood outside this time. They saw him come in and waited until he left. We had to pull the blinds down to stop them looking in.’

‘But about halfway through Perrie turned up and couldn’t get in’, Paul continued. ‘She rang Zayn on his mobile to explain and then she walked off.’

Poor Perrie was reportedly forced to wait patiently in a nearby pub while her tatt-obsessed hubby-to-be finished up. Bless!

‘He was here for about an hour and a half with Perrie’s brother and a couple of other friends’, the parlour owner added about his showbiz customer.

‘He was relaxed and talkative. He said he and Perrie had a quiet New Year but he had a busy year ahead. I couldn’t get a wedding date out of him.’

Good man for trying. And Zayn – you better make it up to that gorgeous girl of yours. (Diamonds help).

By Robyn Munson

