Zayn Malik Reveals He Was NEVER Friends With Harry Styles

The Pillowtalk singer admitted they were never pals EVEN when they were in the band together...

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik has revealed that he was never friends with fellow band-mate Harry Styles.

Sorry, 1D fans.

The 24-year-old boyfriend of model Gigi Hadid opened up about some surprising truths from the boy-band days…

Chatting to Us Magazine about the 23-year-old Sign Of The Times singer, and it wasn’t particularly flattering.

‘To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry – even when I was in the band,’ he shockingly revealed to the publication. ‘So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him.’

Zayn, who has previously had a bit of Twitter beef with fellow 1D member Louis Tomlinson, went on to discuss how he feels about the other two ex-members of the band, Niall Horan and Liam Payne.

‘It’s complicated,’ he confessed. ‘We’re in touch. Everything is on a civil level. It’s not the way it used to be, obviously.’

‘We were spending 24 hours a day in the band, now we’re growing as individual men but we still check in,’ Zayn continued.

So we guess this means Zayn would NEVER consider a One Direction reunion, right?

Well… We do actually have a bit of good news for you 1D fans.

‘If I wanted to come back in 10, 15 years time, then yeah, why not?’ Zayn revealed.

‘I don’t know. If I didn’t want to [be in the band] then I might not. It just depends on how I’m feeling at the time.’

The singer explained why he’s preferring the solo life right now: ‘We were basically going at, like, 500 miles per hour. We did everything to an extreme in the band. [Now] it’s not as full on, it’s not as extreme, it’s not as in-your-face. It’s at my own pace. So this way, it feels 100 times more manageable. It’s just easier. It’s a lot less work.’

Well, we’re still going to keep our fingers crossed that the boys’ comeback tour will happen soon…