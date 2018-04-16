Zayn Malik Just Confirmed That His Latest Lyrics Are About Gigi Hadid

'I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life'

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke the hearts of Zigi fans across the world last month, confirming their break-up after two and a half years of dating.

While the couple broke the news with social media announcements, Zayn had yet to properly speak out about the split, until now, opening up about the situation during a phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

When asked about his new single, Let Me, featuring some pretty emotional lyrics, the topic of where the inspiration came from emerged, and the 25-year-old took the opportunity to get very real and open up about Gigi.

‘I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,’ he explained. ‘I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.’

He continued: ‘We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about. You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.’

Announcing the break up in a Tweet last month, Zayn explained at the time: ‘Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.’

He continued: ‘She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.’

There’s no word yet as to why Gigi and Zayn have split but there’s clearly no hard feelings as they have shown with quite possibly the most amicable break-up announcements and statements since ever.

