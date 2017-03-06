Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Share Video Thanking Fans For Support

Couple goals just got real

He might not have been at the iHeartRadio awards in person but a few thousand miles distance didn’t stop Zayn Malik from thanking his beloved fans. He even enlisted girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s help!

Ex-One Direction star Zayn won Best Music Video for Pillowtalk at the awards, a gong voted for by fans.

The Northerner couldn’t attend the actual ceremony that was held in Inglewood, California, because he is currently in Paris. Supporting model girlfriend Gigi Hadid who is in the city of lurrrve for Paris Fashion Week. Gigi starred in the video for Pillowtalk where she basically spent the whole thing looking hot and snogging Zayn.

To thanks fans for their votes and support, Zayn posted a sweet video on his Twitter.

In the vid Malik says, “I’m currently in Paris—sorry I can’t be there. A little birdie told me that I’ve actually won an award, so thank you very much. I’m very honoured. To everyone that voted, it means a lot, and my co-star’s actually sitting next to me right here, so she’s gonna say hello as well.”

At which point Gigi reaches out and strokes her fella before popping into shot to say hello.

The pair squeeze their faces together for the most adorable cheek-to-cheek pose before blowing double kisses at the camera.

