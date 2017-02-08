Zayn Malik Lashes Out On Twitter As Gigi Hadid’s ‘Racism’ Row Heats Up

The Pillowtalk singer responds after being called ‘ignorant’ on social media

Zayn Malik attempted to lighten the mood after his girlfriend Gigi Hadid was accused of being ‘racist’ earlier this week.

But it seems his efforts have backfired – and caused him to publicly bash those who’d accused him of being ‘ignorant’.

Gigi came under fire for a video that allegedly appeared on her younger sister Bella’s story, which showed the 21-year-old appearing to squint her eyes to impersonate a Buddha cookie.

One shocked viewer wrote: ‘Gigi literally mocked that buddha cookie by squinting her eyes to be “asian” Thats not funny and its disrespectful,’ while another said: ‘Gigi mocking asian people is so offensive i thought she was better than that [sic].’

When others suggested that Gigi didn’t mean to do anything ‘racist’, replies included: ‘Intent doesn’t absolve impact and the fact that she thinks it’s okay to do what she did makes her racist.’

This is where Zayn got involved. One fan Tweeted: ‘@zaynmalik being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people? 🐸☕️,’ to which he jokily replied: ‘Trust me.. she likes asians😉👍🏽.’

Cheeky, yes. But many of his followers didn’t take kindly to the quip, and accused him of ‘not understanding’ racism.

One said: ‘Come on man, you’re better than that. just bc she’s your girlfriend doesn’t mean you have to condone her ignorance & disrespect [sic].’

However, these comments did not sit well with Zayn, who’s been a victim of racial discrimination in the past due to his Asian heritage.

He ended up Tweeting: ‘People’s nerve to call me ignorant, when any chance they get I’m a terrorist!! to be a racist goes against my very existence..

‘So please don’t try to educate me.’

This isn’t the first time Gigi has faced accusations of racism. In November, she apologised after being criticised for mimicking Donald Trump’s wife Melania’s accent at the AMAs.

And in 2015, Instagram followers slammed her for showing off henna tattoos on her hands.

To this, she responded: ‘Before you go all “cultural appropriation” in my comments, check out the last name. Hadid. Half Palestinian & proud of it.’

