A Month After Their Split, Zayn And Gigi Have Been Spotted Kissing

Does this mean they're back together?

It looks like things are back on between Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

Just over a month after they revealed their split, the ex-couple were spotted sharing a kiss in New York over the weekend.

Zayn, 25, and 23-year-old Gigi announced their break-up on Twitter, with Zayn telling fans: ‘Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend.

‘She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.’

Gigi wrote: ‘Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years – not only in the relationship, but in life in general.

‘I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.’

The pair never confirmed what caused them to go their separate ways, but Zayn did later admit that his most recent song lyrics were about the model.

Talking about single Let Me, he revealed on On Air With Ryan Seacrest: ‘I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident.

‘I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it.’

It looks like times may have changed again…