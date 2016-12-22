So Zayn Malik’s Proposal To Gigi Hadid Didn’t Go As Planned…

She said NO, people

Soo people think Zayn Malik might have proposed to Gigi Hadid.

The hot couple have been looking pretty loved up recently to be fair, what with their romantic smooches on Snapchat and loved-up Instagram pics.

And now, the One Direction singer is said to have popped the question to his Victoria’s Secret model girlfriend… Cute, eh? Well, not so cute seeing as she said no.

":)" #GigiHadidSnapchat @gigihadid @zayn A video posted by Gigi Hadid Snapchat Updates (@gigihadidsnapchat) on Dec 18, 2016 at 5:51pm PST

Oh.

Yep, Life & Style are reporting that Zayn has proposed to Gigi, but was promptly turned down by his lady due to her feeling like they’re too young.

‘She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down’, the source said.

‘She’s seen her mum go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100% sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.’

Which we can totally understand. Still, if true, that must have been a bit of a blow for Zayn.

It’s only been three years since Zayn proposed to his ex, Perrie Edwards, with the former couple splitting last year. He’s since been dating Gigi for around 12 months.

Thankfully, it sounds like Zayn and Gigi are for keeps, despite the rejected proposal, with the source adding that the singer won’t give up that easily.

‘He calls her his ‘rock’ and he credits her with helping him overcome his anxiety issues’, it added.

Aw.