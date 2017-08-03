Gigi Hadid’s Mum Clears Up THOSE Bizarre Pregnancy Rumours

Fans were claiming the pair were expecting their first child, but it was all just a big hoax

Guys, Gigi Hadid definitely isn’t pregnant.

Rumours started flying this week that the 22-year-old model and her boyfriend Zayn Malik were expecting, after Gigi’s mum Yolanda appeared to Tweet about becoming a grandmother.

A message purporting to be from the mum-of-three read: ‘I will be a proud grandma in eight months… Life is a blessing.’

Of course, fans got themselves in a right ol’ tizz. We mean, just THINK about genes that baby would be inheriting.

But Yolanda, 53, has now rubbished the claims. Yep, turns out it was all just a big hoax from a fake account.

When a follower Tweeted her: ‘Hi @YolandaHFoster there are many rumors of this, it’s truth?’ she responded: ‘❤️No of course not, if my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it not me 🙏 [sic].’

So that’s that then.

Gigi and Zayn, 24, started dating back in December 2015. Since then, there’s also been speculation about an engagement, although nothing seems to have come from it.

Last year, Zayn opened up about how he bagged his gorgeous lady, telling New York radio station Sirius XM: ‘I don’t know, I think you’ll have to ask her.’

‘I just asked her, it was pretty straight up. I just asked her if she wanted to go on a date. I was in New York. Not wanting to reveal the full story, Zayn finished off by saying: ‘A gentleman never tells the full details, but we met and we spoke and we went on a date.’ Aw. If and when these two do decide to start a family, we’re fully on board.