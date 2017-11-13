So This Is How Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Celebrated Their Anniversary

The pair seem just as loved-up as ever. And OUR HEARTS...

We don’t know about you, but we feel as though Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been a little under the radar of late.

Sure, Gigi has been absolutely girl bossin’ it, launching her very own make-up collection with Maybelline. We mean, it’s about damn time, right?

But the pair, who have now been together for two whole years, haven’t really been sharing the love on social media as much as they used to.

Well. Until now.

Celebrating their anniversary, the couple have posted THE most adorable message for one another.

And we’ve got all the feels.

Uploading a Boomerang from their date night, Gigi captioned her Instagram Story: ‘2 yrs w my favorite human [sic]’.

The short video clip showed them planting a kiss on one another’s lips. Yup, they’re still as hot as ever.

Of course, Halloween wasn’t all that long ago either. And former 1D singer Zayn wasted no time in sharing their pretty kickass coordinated costumes.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

#CoupleGoals.

Gigi and Zayn first got together in November of 2015, having crossed paths at the Victoria’s Secret show and after-party.

Since then, the supermodel famously starred in the music video for his debut single Pillow Talk.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

We’re pleased to see them going strong. ❤️