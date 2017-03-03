Zayn Malik’s New Hair Breaks Twitter And TBH, We Totally Get It

The ex-One Direction singer somehow managed to pull off a 00s-inspired emo fringe as he sat FROW-side at the Balmain show yesterday

We all know Zayn Malik loves a good hair makeover.

The 23-year-old has experimented with about 68,242 styles since his X Factor days, and he debuted another new look at Paris Fashion Week yesterday.

Yep. Gone is his slicked-back quiff and in its place is a side parting and a dramatic side fringe.

We’re not gonna lie, it’s giving us some serious 2005-era emo vibes. But Zayn being Zayn, he totally manages to pull it off. Phwoar.

The majority of fans agree with us. Comments on Twitter include: ‘I am honestly living for zayn’s hair rn. i have been WAITING for it to grow back. i f***ing love it,’ and: ‘This hair shouldnt work but it does. zayn is truly the male rihanna celeb fashion [sic].’

But while Zayn’s Zquad is loving the retro vibe, the look is dividing opinion.

After seeing the snaps, one follower hit out: ‘What’s up with Zayn’s hair tho? It’s ugly as hell. Good thing that he’s handsome [sic].’

Others said: ‘Zayn’s hair looks like a mess,’ and: ‘Zayn’s hair makes him look like he’s 100% in a boy band which is funny because I don’t think he is.’

Then there were those who were just completely bemused by how much of a big deal Zayn getting a hair cut is. Because, y’know, IT IS.

Messages read: ‘When Zayn’s hair still gets more articles than your fav,’ and: ‘Can u believe that even though zayn changes his hair so often he still gets full articles written about it every time. i love my legend [sic].’

Whatever people think, it seems Zayn’s liking his new ‘do. He’s already changed his Twitter profile picture to a snap from yesterday’s Balmain show.

He also shared two images of his FROW-side look on Instagram.

*Sigh*. Gigi Hadid’s one lucky lady, isn’t she?