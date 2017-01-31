Fans Spot Something Interesting About Zayn Malik In His New Video…

...and they're pretty jealous

After teasing the video for their Fifty Shades Darker single I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for what seemed like YEARS, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik finally dropped the goods last week.

Staying consistent with the whole 50 Shades theme, it’s four minutes of pure sexiness. We see Zayn trash a hotel room, while Tay-Tay smoulders in a lacy bra and stockings. Take a look for yourself below…

The majority of fans seem pretty impressed by the vid, with comments on the YouTube upload including: ‘Loving the sexy yet modest style! Still in love with this song even after the video release!!’ and: ‘2 of the megastars together in one outstanding song, it’s simply flawless! [sic].’

And that’s not the only thing they’re complimenting. Some eagle-eyed viewers have noticed something interesting about Zayn’s look in the clip – his super-long eyelashes.

Yep. After spotting the 24-year-old’s perfectly-curled lashes, fans took to Twitter in their droves to express their envy.

One wrote: ‘His eyelashes are prettier than mine. I’m so sad,’ while others said: ‘Why does Zayn have luscious eyelashes that are longer than mine,’ and: ‘@zaynmalik’s eyelashes are longer than my life expectancy. I can’t [sic]. ‘

*Sigh*. On closer inspection, we kinda agree.

Directed by acclaimed director Grant Singer, I Don’t Wanna Live Forever was shot at London’s iconic St. Pancras Renaissance Hotel.

Coincidently, the song itself was produced by Jack Antonoff. He’s currently dating Girls star Lena Dunham, who also happens to be part of Tay’s squad. Fifty shades of Hollywood separation, no?

The Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack also includes music by John Legend, Sia and Nick Jonas with Nicki Minaj. The film hits cinemas on 10 February.