Why Isn’t Zayn Malik At The BRIT Awards Right Now?

The ex-One Direction singer has been nominated for two awards...

The BRIT Awards is in full swing, and it’s one packed audience at London’s O2 Arena.

We’ve seen Little Mix perform, Michelle Keegan arrive on the red carpet and The 1975 walk away with one of the night’s most lusted-after gongs.

But there’s one very important person who appears to be missing from proceedings… Zayn Malik.

Yep. Despite being nominated for British Artist Video and British Single, the 24-year-old singer is a total no-show.

Of course, fans are pretty gutted. Comments on Twitter include: ‘@zaynmalik WHERE ARE YOU? TWEET SOMETHING,’ ‘I was waiting for “Zayn” but..where is he?’ and: ‘@BRITs where is zayn?’

Oddly, nobody really seems to know what Zayn’s up to tonight. But we do wonder if his absence has something to do with his ex-fiancée Perrie Edwards.

Pezza, 23, is at the ceremony with her Little Mix bandmates, and they opened the show with a powerful rendition of their #1 hit Shout Out To My Ex. Y’know, the one that’s supposed to be about Zayn?

Yeah. It could’ve been kinda awkward…

In fact, some are convinced that the set-up of LM’s performance was a direct message to Zayn.

As we all know, Perrie is the group’s only blonde – but her bandmates Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall were all working ice-cold wigs.

One eagle-eyed viewer Tweeted: ‘Did they all dress in blonde wigs to look more like Perrie to reinforce the Zayn narrative?’

Hmm. TBH, Zayn might just have fancied a night in with girlfriend Gigi Hadid. And he HAS Tweeted about his nominations, writing this evening: ‘Thank you for voting .. love you guys #britvotezayn 🙌🏽🙌🏽.’

