Did Zayn Just Get Gigi Hadid’s Eyes Tattooed On His Chest?

The Internet is speculating on whether a much-loved celebrity couple have memoralised their love with a tattoo: Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid.

After Hadid shared a steamy shirtless video of Malik dancing in honour of his 25th birthday last week, the supermodel’s followers broke into a frenzy when they noticed a new tattoo of eyes inked across Malik’s chest that closely resemble Hadid’s.

“Wait did Zayn seriously get a tattoo of Gigi’s eyes,” one fan said on Twitter. “Y’all this boy zayn really got a tattoo of Gigi’s Eyes [sic],” another fan tweeted.

While some fans of the couple thought the possible tattoo of Hadid’s eyes was a sweet and romantic gesture, other followers of Malik weren’t as pleased.

“Zayn is so f–king stupid why would be tattoo Gigi on his chest—RIGHT he never learned his last lesson with the perrie tattoo lmfaoo [sic],” another fan said, referencing Malik’s arm tattoo of ex-fiancé Perrie Edwards, which he has since appeared to have covered up.

In an interview with the Evening Standard, Malik admitted that dating someone who is accustomed to fame like Hadid (her mum Yolanda Hadid used to star on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills) “definitely” makes the couple’s relationship in the spotlight easier.

“I can understand how it can look, that you’ve got these two people in a ‘power couple.’ That’s not something I want to be a part of. I’m with her because I like her and I hope she’s with me because she likes me,” Malik said.

“When we come home, we don’t really talk about that s—. We just spend time together as a normal couple, cook food, watch TV, have a laugh.”