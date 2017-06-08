Zara Holland Admits Love Island Was ‘The Biggest Regret Of My Life’

The former Miss GB looks back on her time on the island...

Although we’re seriously loving the brand new series of Love Island, we can’t help but miss some of our faves from last year.

If you watched the dating programme in 2016, you’ll remember one of the most dramatic parts was when Miss GB Zara Holland was stripped of her title after getting frisky with Alex Bowen, who’s now engaged to their co-star Olivia Buckland.

We watched as the heartbroken Zara found out the news and emotionally told the rest of the contestants.

It’s fair to say her journey was a rocky one, and sadly she didn’t find the man of her dreams on the show. But now in a happy relationship, the model has been looking back on her time on the programme.

Happiness is truly AMAZING ❤️❤️❤️ all you can see is Eddies ears in this 😂😂😂 #happy #family #frenchie A post shared by Zara Holland (@zaraholland) on Jun 3, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

She tells OK!: ‘The show was the best experience of my life, but at the same time it was the biggest regret of my life with what happened.’

Zara has also been taking to Twitter this week to share her views on the new Islanders.

Having had newbie Camilla Thurlow compared to her by viewers, she said: ‘Camilla seems so nice but she’s so quiet! Come on new boys, spice things up!

‘I think Jonny the new guy is going to do well!’

She also made a pretty valid point about Jessica and her bikini of choice…

‘Jess is super hot,’ she tweeted, ‘however that must be a killer of a wedgie.’

Well, we were all thinking it, right?

The newly-brunette beauty even gave a pretty frank judgement on Chloe and Kem, stating: ‘Chloe & Ken, do not like them.’

However, she seems keen on two of the girls, writing: ‘So far loving Olivia & Camilla.’

Aw. We miss Zara on our screens!

But we cannot WAIT for the juicy action on tonight’s Love Island…

By Emily Jefferies