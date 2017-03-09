Zara Holland Speaks Out About Suffering From Endometriosis

Anna Duff
By
Zara Holland

The Love Island star reveals her struggle on Instagram...

Love Island‘s Zara Holland has opened up about her battle with endometriosis.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to raise awareness of the condition, sharing a photo of herself holding a leaflet detailing the symptoms.

Alongside the image, she wrote: ‘Hey guys and girls! It’s #endometriosis awareness month! I suffer with endometriosis and was diognosed three years ago when I had a laparoscopy. They lasered off the endometriosis and fitted the mirena coil, since then the coil has been imbed into my womb, second time my body rejected it and now third time lucky I seem to be ok.

‘I went to my GP twice before and they turned me away, the pain was so terrible, I was bleeding heavy, bad mood swings, super tired… They where just a few of the symptoms! Girls please get checked out if you think you have any of these symptoms. It takes on average 7.5 years for women to be diagnosed! Please let’s get awareness! #endometriosisawareness #endothenight #endo #selfie [sic].’

Zara Holland on Love Island

Zara Holland rose to fame on last year’s Love Island

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which cells that would normally grow in the uterus develop elsewhere in the body.

This is usually in the ovaries, fallopian tubes and tissue around the uterus and ovaries, but in rare cases can also occur in other areas. It can cause pain, fatigue, tiredness and infertility.

Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis. For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful. OK HONESTLY I'm in total agony right now 😜😜😜 (and I'm going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today). But in my recovery I am thinking of all of you and how you give me the strength and stamina to power through and prosper. If you suffer from chronic pain or a debilitating disease please know that I have found time to live a crazy, wild, rewarding life AND balance my treatment and I hope so much in my heart that you can too. I'm gonna be off the map for a few days but please know even if I'm not on social media I am thinking of you. #endowarrior #endometriosis 💛💛💛💛💛💛

A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on

It’s thought to affect around two million women in the UK, with most being diagnosed between the ages of 25 and 40.

Zara isn’t the only celebrity sufferer, with Halsey, Lena Dunham and Coronation Street‘s Kate Ford all speaking out about their experiences.

Now Zara’s told OK!: Living with endometriosis is terrible. I have had heavy bleeding, I’ve had to take time off work, I wouldn’t eat, [I’ve had] painful sex and [am] so tired. Endometriosis can affect fertility too, which really really scares me.

Hey Beloved Pals, I just wanted to let you know that, while I am so excited for Girls to return on Feb 21, I won't be out and about doing press for the new season. As many of you know I have endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects approximately 1 in 10 women's reproductive health. I am currently going through a rough patch with the illness and my body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it's time to rest. That's a hard thing to do, but I'm trying, because all I want is to make season 6 of Girls the best one yet. I'm lucky enough to have support and backup from Jenni, Judd and the whole Girls gang. So many women with this disease literally don't have the option of time off and I won't take it for granted. Wishing you all health & happiness, in whatever form suits you. Back soon xxLena

A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on

‘I am ovulating so all good for now!’

Sending you lots of love, lady.