Zara Holland Speaks Out About Suffering From Endometriosis

The Love Island star reveals her struggle on Instagram...

Love Island‘s Zara Holland has opened up about her battle with endometriosis.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram earlier this week to raise awareness of the condition, sharing a photo of herself holding a leaflet detailing the symptoms.

Alongside the image, she wrote: ‘Hey guys and girls! It’s #endometriosis awareness month! I suffer with endometriosis and was diognosed three years ago when I had a laparoscopy. They lasered off the endometriosis and fitted the mirena coil, since then the coil has been imbed into my womb, second time my body rejected it and now third time lucky I seem to be ok.

‘I went to my GP twice before and they turned me away, the pain was so terrible, I was bleeding heavy, bad mood swings, super tired… They where just a few of the symptoms! Girls please get checked out if you think you have any of these symptoms. It takes on average 7.5 years for women to be diagnosed! Please let’s get awareness! #endometriosisawareness #endothenight #endo #selfie [sic].’

Endometriosis is a painful condition in which cells that would normally grow in the uterus develop elsewhere in the body.

This is usually in the ovaries, fallopian tubes and tissue around the uterus and ovaries, but in rare cases can also occur in other areas. It can cause pain, fatigue, tiredness and infertility.

It’s thought to affect around two million women in the UK, with most being diagnosed between the ages of 25 and 40.

Zara isn’t the only celebrity sufferer, with Halsey, Lena Dunham and Coronation Street‘s Kate Ford all speaking out about their experiences.

Now Zara’s told OK!: Living with endometriosis is terrible. I have had heavy bleeding, I’ve had to take time off work, I wouldn’t eat, [I’ve had] painful sex and [am] so tired. Endometriosis can affect fertility too, which really really scares me.

‘I am ovulating so all good for now!’

Sending you lots of love, lady.