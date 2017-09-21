TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou Sparks A Debate About Gender Roles

The reality star's conversation about household chores sparked *quite* the reaction online...

The Only Way Is Essex viewers were divided by Wednesday night’s episode, and it’s all down to one moment.

Yazmin Oukhellou and James Lock have taken their relationship up a few notches. Having showed their commitment with matching tattoos, the couple have now moved in together.

See: Lockie’s Ex Danielle Armstrong Puts The Drama With Yaz Behind Her

During the latest episode of the ITVBe show, Yaz and James could be seen having a discussion about household chores. So glam.

It seemed as though Yaz was a little unimpressed by her boyfriend’s domestic skills.

Stepping up, Lockie offered to do a little more around the house. But controversy soon ensued on social media when Yaz ruled out certain chores, claiming that they were ‘girls’ jobs’. Err.

The 24-year-old then suggested that she would probably find him less attractive if she saw him doing them.

‘I don’t want you to be mopping up and stuff, ‘cos I think that is a girl’s thing,’ Yaz told him.

She then added: ‘I probably wouldn’t fancy you if I see you mopping about.’

James didn’t seem phased by her words – and why would he? He had just escaped a lifetime of mopping – but viewers soon took to Twitter to share their disbelief.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Others have jumped to her defence.

One wrote: ‘If she feels it’s her place to do the majority of housework then what’s the issue? It’s an old fashioned view but hey it her views #TOWIE’.

Seeing the reaction online, Yaz herself took to Twitter to hit back: ‘I like doing housework & looking after my partner.What’s the problem?Does not mean I’m unintelligent I just like to do it all because I can…’

Let us know what you think @lookmagazine.