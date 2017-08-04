The Only Way Is Essex’s Yaz Shows Off Her New Look On Instagram

The reality star, who is dating TOWIE's James Lock, has revealed her cosmetic surgery results...

Yazmin Oukhellou, who is best known for hitting our TV screens as James Lock’s girlfriend on The Only Way Is Essex, has taken to Instagram to show off her new look.

Taking to social media to post a bedtime selfie, the ITVBe star shared the results of her recent nose job with her fans, and was quick to also speak out about her decision.

Being careful to underline the fact that she’s not necessarily promoting cosmetic surgery or making light of it, she said: ‘I am NOT telling people to run out and have cosmetic surgery due to vanity.’

Yaz’s post began: ‘Good morning 😊 So the cat is finally out of the bag 🙊I can confirm that I had a rhinoplasty…’

She continued: ‘It has only been 2 weeks and I can already see the results are going to be amazing. I had a previous broken nose and deviated septum so surgery was the only option for me.

‘I am so glad I did it as I was nervous at first but so happy that I can now breathe properly and that the small bump has gone 🙌’.

Explaining the reason behind her decision, Yaz also said: ‘…if you want to get surgery, have been thinking about it for a long time and like me I had no other option then people should feel comfortable to and feel they won’t be judged.

This time last week in Turkey with my @jameslock__ not long now until our next trip 🙊✈️#marbella 💃🏽🍹👙💦 A post shared by Yazmin Oukhellou (@yazminoukhellou) on Aug 3, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

‘This is the reason I have decided to be so open about it and not lie like others have as it’s my body and my choice and people need to stop judging others choices, shaming body’s and appearances and just get on doing you 😘’.

Her fans have taken to her page to show support, with reactions including: ‘stunning before and after’ and ‘So refreshing to see how open and honest you’ve been. You look fabulous…’