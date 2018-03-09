Can You Guess Which Former X Factor Star Is In This #TBT Pic?

TOO FUNNY

It’s no secret that we love a celeb #TBT picture at Look HQ – from cringey school photos to cheesey teenage snaps, we can’t get enough of old photos of our favourite stars.

The latest to grace our Instagram feeds is an absolute corker, featuring one of our favourite pop stars to.

Can you guess which former X Factor appears in the above photo?

It’s none other than former contestant and presenter, Olly Murs.

The Voice coach shared the snap in honour of International Women’s Day on Thursday, much to the amusement of fans.

‘So much gel on his head,’ one wrote, while another asked ‘What are you wearing? Lmao!’

‘Love how you’re channeling your inner JT circa Tearin up my heart,’ another fan posted.

Poor Olly is pretty brave to have posted the cringe-worthy pic, we must admit.

We’re very glad to see that his sense of style has dramatically improved over the years…