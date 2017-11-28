Why The X Factor Viewers Are A Little Peeved At The Cutkelvins

It's all to do with their choice of song on Saturday night's show...

We’re not quite sure how, but this weekend is The X Factor final.

We’ll see Grace Davies and Kevin Davy White compete against group Rak-Su, after The Cutkelvins and Lloyd Macey were eliminated on Sunday night.

After weeks of live shows, we’re super-sad to see two of our favourites leave so late in the game. But unfortunately, some people have a bit of a bone to pick with The Cutkelvins RN.

Why? Well, the trio appeared to get away with breaking one of the contest’s rules on Saturday. The theme of the episode was Cool Brittania, but they chose to sing original song Nothing Like You.

Grace and Rak-Su – who are both known for showcasing their own tracks – performed hits by British acts.

Tweets from viewers included: ‘How come the theme is Cool Britannia, Classics…yet Cutkelvins can play their own song. Oh yeah…they are Simons act and he does what he likes. Why have a theme?#xfactor2017,’ and: ‘Not being funny…. but how are The Cutkelvins representing the theme with this song???? #XFactor [sic].’

Eep. This wasn’t the first time that The Cutkelvins had twisted the theme. In George Michael week, they opted not to sing a song from his vast back catalogue.

Instead, they performed a mash-up of Seal’s Killer and Papa Was A Rolling Stone by The Temptations – both of which George once covered.

Before they took to the stage, mentor Simon Cowell explained: ‘Singing not one of George Michael’s songs but two of his greatest ever covers, The Cutkelvins.’

Do you think it matters if X Factor acts stick to the theme? Let us know on Twitter @lookmagazine.