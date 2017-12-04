You Won’t Believe Which Actor Almost Played Jack In Titanic…
This article originally appeared on InStyle.co.uk
Leonardo Dicaprio freezing his tits off at the end of a broken piece of furniture, whilst Kate Winslet keeps dry, is possibly one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.
But imagine Jack being played by Mathew McConaughey? In a recent interview with Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet revealed that she actually auditioned with the star of How To Loose A Guy In Ten Day and the Oscar winning, Dallas Buyers Club. Apparently he was Paramont’s top pick for the job, too.
“I auditioned with Matthew, itsn’t that weird?” Winslet continues: “I have never said that in public before. I auditioned with Matthew, which was completely fantastic. It just wouldn’t have been the whole, Jack and Rose, Kate and Leo thing.”
Leonardo inevitably landed the role and the rest was history. Else where in the interview the actress also showed that Jack could have actually fitted on the broken piece of wood by recreating the iconic scene with the host. Watch the 2017 version of Titanic below…