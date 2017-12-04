This article originally appeared on InStyle.co.uk

Leonardo Dicaprio freezing his tits off at the end of a broken piece of furniture, whilst Kate Winslet keeps dry, is possibly one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.

But imagine Jack being played by Mathew McConaughey? In a recent interview with Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Kate Winslet revealed that she actually auditioned with the star of How To Loose A Guy In Ten Day and the Oscar winning, Dallas Buyers Club. Apparently he was Paramont’s top pick for the job, too.