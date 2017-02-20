Wonder Woman: The Summer Blockbuster We Seriously Cannot Wait To See

The Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot is on the way, and we're super excited

Okay, so we all know that superhero movies are like THE thing right now, but generally speaking, all that running about saving the world in capes/masks/spandex has up until now been left to the boys (discounting the excellent Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Michelle Pfeiffer as Tim Burton’s Catwoman – credit where credit’s due), but all that is about to change.

After what seems like months of hype, the Wonder Woman film starring Gal Gadot is FINALLY hitting theatres, giving fans a fat slice of female badassery to rival Batman, Superman or any other male that thinks wearing pants outside their trousers is the done thing (lads, please). So what do we know so far? See below…

Wonder Woman: The Actress…

31-year-old Israeli actress Gal Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, with her performance (alongside Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill) being lauded as one of the best parts of the film. She has now been signed on for ‘at least’ another two movies as part of the DC Extended Universe, including the forthcoming Wonder Woman. Before that, Gal is probably best known for playing the role of Giselle in the Fast & Furious franchise.

She is married to Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano, with whom she has a daughter, Alma. Gal is currently pregnant with their second child.

Read: Who’s that Gal? Everything You Need To Know About Gal Gadot

Wonder Woman: Release Date…

Okay, so we still have a little more time to wait – Wonder Woman has been given an official Warner Bros UK and US release date of June 2nd. We anticipate it’ll be a bona fide summer blockbuster, so make a note in the diary now.

Wonder Woman: Trailer…

The official Wonder Woman trailer has been doing the rounds for the last few months, and if you haven’t seen it yet then watch below. Grab a cuppa, and ready to feel empowered.

Wonder Woman: The Cast…

Gal will be starring alongside some pretty impressive actors, including Chris Pine (dreamy), Gladiator star Connie Connie Nielsen, Danny Huston and the gorgeous House of Cards alumni Robin Wright as Amazonian general Antiope. Sadly, original ’70s Wonder Woman Lynda Carter won’t be making a cameo (much to the disappointment of WW fans the world over), however, there have been rumours of Arnold Schwarzenegger making a cheeky appearance.

Wonder Woman: The Plot…

Now we don’t want to give too much away, but the forthcoming Wonder Woman flick is something of an origins story for the character. Directed by Monster star Patty Jenkins and set during WWI, the movie explores the world of Amazonian princess Diana (Gal Gadot/Wonder Woman), her sheltered upbringing on the ancient isle of Themyscira, and her decision to help save mankind from destruction after American pilot Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) literally crash lands into her life. Expect lots of *fist pump* ass kicking from Gal, glossy hair flicks (swoon) and a costume that’s crying out to be replicated this Halloween. Forget Harley Quinn, this year it’s ALL about Wonder Woman.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Ker-POW!