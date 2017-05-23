One Woman Is Being Praised For Helping Teens After The Manchester Attack

Stories of people coming together in the wake of the tragedy have been going viral on social media...

Last night, Manchester was subject to the worst terrorist attack in the UK since the 7/7 bombings.

Whenever something horrific like this happens, it’s comforting to hear about acts of courage and kindness to remind ourselves of the good in the world. Where there’s tragedy, there’s often a real sense of community and support too.

One such story has surfaced on social media this morning.

In the wake of the heartbreaking news, there has been a number of trending topics on social media, most of them centred around people helping to find those still missing. Many have come together to show support and solidarity for those that have been caught up in the tragedy, with some local residents even opening up their homes to those stranded in the area.

News has started circulating about one lady in particular. A woman named Paula Robinson has been widely praised on social media. According to The Independent, Paula made it her mission to protect children who had attended the concert but seemed to have been unable to find their loved ones.

According to the report, the 48-year-old said that she was with her husband at Victoria train station, next to the arena, when she felt the explosion. She is said to have seen a number of teenagers running away from the building in a panic.

Ms Robinson said that she ‘ran’ and ‘got the teens to run with me’.

She took them to a nearby hotel, and quickly shared a contact number on social media along with a message for any worried parents that might be looking for their children.

Paula reportedly told Reuters: ‘Parents were frantic running about trying to get to their children. There were lots and lots of children at Holiday Inn.’

A spokesperson for the hotel confirmed to The Independent that two of its hotels, local to the area, worked alongside the police to help people in the aftermath of the attack, but said Ms Robinson had actually taken the group to a Premier Inn.

A social media post, which has been circulated on multiple platforms, read: ‘We have got about 50 kids with us waiting to be picked up, they are safe we will look after them’.

It continued: ‘Please re-post for any parents with children at MEN [Manchester Arena]. We have taken as many kids as we can to Holiday Inn we will keep them safe and stay with them.’

Others have been offering rooms, spare beds, phone chargers and general help on social media, using the hashtag #RoomForManchester.

Local health workers and cab drivers are also amongst those offering their services.

Our thoughts are with everyone in the wonderful but devastated city of Manchester this morning, and with all of those affected.