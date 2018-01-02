Win: The Ultimate Internship (And yes, it’s PAID!)

Promotional feature with NIVEA

Calling all budding beauty bloggers! Have you got what it takes to join the Look team? We’ve partnered with NIVEA to give one lucky individual the internship they’ve always dreamed of…

Do you live, breathe and sleep beauty? Do you spend every spare minute reading magazines, beauty blogs and scouring Instagram in pursuit of new trends and products?

Maybe you’re already blogging about about all things beauty and are known within the social-sphere? If so, this could be the dream role for you and a unique chance to raise your profile in the beauty world.

Thanks to NIVEA and their backstage care partnership with The Voice UK, we are offering an exclusive two-month* paid VIP internship at Look magazine.

The winner will get tonnes of insider knowledge about what it’s like to work for one of Britain’s most successful weekly fashion magazines. You’ll have the chance to blog with Team NIVEA backstage at The Voice UK, and be a part of Look’s dynamic editorial team.

And because we want you to live like a top influencer, you’ll be put up in an all-expenses paid pad for the duration of your internship with an additional £1,000 wardrobe allowance. And if that wasn’t enough, we’re also going to award our beauty-obsessed intern a cash prize of £2,500 to help them advance their career once the experience has ended.

Pretty amazing, right? This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an enthusiastic and hard-working person who dreams of a career in the publishing industry.

Think you’ve got what it takes to become the #NIVEAOneToWatch?

To be in with a chance of winning this incredible internship, we want to know why you’re the best person for the job. Whether you’re a budding blogger, aspiring YouTuber or Instagram starlet, tell us about yourself on the application form at Look.co.uk/NIVEAOneToWatch.

This competition closes at 23:39 on 31 January 2018. *Full Ts&Cs are available online.

The Voice UK™ & © Talpa Global B.V 2018. Licensed by ITV Broadcasting Ltd. All rights reserved.