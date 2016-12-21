Strictly Bosses Deny Editing Will Young Out Of The Strictly Final

Viewers noticed the the 37-year-old was absent from the weekend's show...

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have been forced to deny airbrushing Will Young out of the show’s final last weekend.

Will, 37, unexpectedly withdrew from the contest back in October, and appeared to be missing from two highlight reels on Saturday night.

He featured in neither a montage celebrating the 2016 contestants, nor a special tribute to departing head judge Len Goodman.

While the series’ other celebrities all returned, Will didn’t show up. It’s not known whether he was invited or not.

Viewers were pretty confused by his absence, with Tweets including: ‘Is it awkward that Will Young just didn’t feature? #StrictlyFinal,’ and: ‘Errrrrrr, where’s will young in the #StrictlyFinal round up?!?’

Now Strictly has set the record straight, telling Digital Spy: ‘Will wasn’t edited out.

‘He was featured in the opening sequence, the title sequence and the vox pops sequence!’

When Will pulled out of the programme, he shared an emotional statement on his website explaining that his decision was due to ‘personal reasons’

This read: ‘To be a part of Strictly has been a long time ambition of mine. As a performer, a viewer, and a fan of the show, to dance as a contestant was an experience I always hoped for.

‘I have made some great friends, and am in awe of their performances week in, week out. I have found a creative partnership with Karen [Clifton] that has been the most wonderful thing to experience.

‘I will be eternally grateful to her for her direction, talent and guiding me through three wonderful dances that I will be able to show my grandkids in years to come.

‘I am so grateful to everyone who works on Strictly from the lighting designer to catering to the production team.’